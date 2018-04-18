A proposed Davenport ordinance regulating where consumer fireworks can be sold in the city will get some fine-tuning as it moves forward over the next six weeks.
During the Davenport City Council’s committee-of-the-whole meeting Wednesday, resident Dale Gilmour addressed the council, saying that while he agrees with the ordinance that will place stands for the selling of 1.4 g fireworks, or consumer fireworks, in the city’s light industrial areas for safety, it would be a good idea to remove the novelty fireworks from the ordinance.
By novelty fireworks, Gilmour described the “party poppers where you pull a string and there’s a small explosion and confetti shoots out.”
Davenport Fire Marshal Jim Morris told the council that Gilmour made a good point. Morris added that he will tweak the ordinance to remove the novelty items from the list of fireworks that must be sold in industrial areas.
“Your novelty items are things like snakes, sparklers, popper, which you can get at Hy-Vee or a local store,” Morris said.
“We’re concerned with the 1.4 g, which are the fireworks where there are aerial shots such as bottle rockets and Roman candles, as well as firecrackers and cones and fountains,” he said.
This does not affect 1.3 g fireworks, which are not on sale to the consumer, Morris said. “Those are professional display fireworks and those are the people who that have to have a license to shoot them. You see those at the River Bandits games.”
Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch said the ordinance does not prohibit the sale of fireworks, nor does it change the city ordinance on when those fireworks can be used by consumers.
“Instead of every corner in town having a tent and a fireworks stand, and the potential danger that that may cause, we’re putting the stands into the light industrial areas,” he said. “They’ll be housed in an area that is safer for the public, away from residential areas, but this still allows the fireworks to be used under the limits we’ve established in the city.”
In other business, Davenport is gearing up to begin the ground work for Main Street Landing.
Klipsch said work on the land at what is known as Flex Lot 5 will be starting soon. That lot is just east of the Davenport skybridge.
The work that needs to be done to prepare for the flex lot includes some utilities and electrical hookups, he said.
“The flex lot can be used not just for parking but for food trucks and for people who want to come down and have parties or for festivals, or just to sit and eat a sandwich and enjoy the river,” Klipsch said. “There is a lot of flexibility for that lot.”
Additionally, the parking area to the east of the flex lot, Lot 6, will remain parking but it will be spruced up and workers will need to get that area prepared for renovation, he added.
Davenport has budged $1 million per year for the next few years for Main Street Landing projects, including the flex lot work this year.