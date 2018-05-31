One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night in Clinton County.
Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 7:09 p.m. to a report of a single-vehicle crash on 292nd Street at 350th Avenue, three miles west of Folletts.
Upon arrival, deputies found a vehicle had left the roadway and struck a tree.
The driver, the only occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The name of the driver is not being released at this time pending notification of the family.
Deputies were assisted at the scene by Low Moor Fire and Rescue, Genesis Ambulance, and the Clinton County Medical Examiner’s Office.