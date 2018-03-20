One person was killed early Tuesday after a motorcycle crash on Interstate 280 in west Davenport.
Davenport police, fire, and Medic EMS crews were dispatched at 2:48 a.m. to a motorcycle crash with injuries on the Interstate 280 exit ramp to Rockingham Road, according to a new release from the Davenport Police Department.
A construction crew arriving to a work site discovered the crash and called emergency workers, police said.
The driver of the motorcycle was transported to Genesis Medical Center East Campus where the driver died a short time later, police said.
The name of the driver is being with held until family notifications can be made.
The investigation is being conducted by the Davenport Police Department, Traffic Safety Unit.