One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crasht Tuesday night on westbound I-80 in Rock Island County.
Illinois State Police say the driver of a black 2002 Nissan Pathfinder traveling westbound on I-80, just east of an overpass for the Burlington Northern Railroad, left the road, traveled through the center median, and down the embankment of the railroad tracks. This resulted in the vehicle rolling over and catching on fire.
The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's name is being withheld pending notification, and the crash remains under investigation.
The Colona Fire Department, Barstow/Carbon Cliff Fire Department, Genesis Ambulance, Colona Police Department, Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department, East Moline Police Department, Rock Island County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois State Police responded to the scene.