One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday in rural Scott County.
Scott County deputies were called at 3:27 a.m., Wednesday, to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of 240th Avenue and 290th Street, south of McCausland, according to a news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office.
The driver and only occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.
The identity of the driver is not being release pending notification of family members.
The incident is under investigation by the Scott County Sheriffs Office Accident Investigation Response Team.
The Scott County Sheriffs Office was assisted by McCausland Fire Department and Medic Ambulance.