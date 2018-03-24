Three companies with Quad-City ties and agricultural roots were named the top businesses in Illinois history as part of the Illinois Top 200 project.
The top 10 businesses include:
1. Archer Daniels Midland – Based in Chicago but with extensive operations in Decatur, ADM is one of the world’s largest agricultural processors, with approximately 31,000 employees.
2. Deere & Co. – In 1837, a blacksmith named John Deere invented a plow that could cut through tough prairie soil. Today, the Moline-based company employs more than 55,000 people and ranks 105th in the Fortune 500.
3. Caterpillar Inc. – Cat, which recently shifted its headquarters from Peoria to Deerfield, is the world’s largest maker of construction equipment. It employs 95,000 people and ranks 74th on the Fortune 500.
