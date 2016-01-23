At separate stops Saturday in the Quad-City area, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders argued that despite what the other says, they’re the one who Wall Street fears the most.
The two Democratic presidential contenders spent much of the day shuttling between Clinton and Davenport for a series of campaign stops. Sanders met with volunteers and staffers at his Davenport office early in the afternoon, then hosted a town hall meeting in Clinton, just minutes away from the former secretary of state, who held her own town hall meeting at an elementary school.
Clinton then traveled to Davenport to meet with union members at Danceland Ballroom before speaking to more than 400 people at the Scott County Democratic Party’s “Red, White and Blue” fundraising dinner at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.
Clinton and Sanders are running neck-and-neck just a week before the Feb. 1 Iowa caucuses, according to opinion polls. And, increasingly, they’ve been critical of one another on a range of issues.
Sanders, who has made breaking up big Wall Street banks a centerpiece of his campaign, told about 700 people at a Masonic center in Clinton that the chief executive of a large private investment company said recently one of the reasons for the stock market's volatility is that Sanders is considered a viable presidential candidate.
“What we have done is, I think, a very good thing. We’re making Wall Street nervous,” he said.
Earlier, at Eagle Heights Elementary School in Clinton, the former secretary of state told about 450 people her plan does more than just target big banks, encompassing the wider financial industry. She added that Republicans and hedge fund operators have begun financing attack ads against her, proof they’re more worried about her than Sanders.
“It’s not just the experts who say my plan is better. It’s the people who know I will stand in their way and stop them,” she said.
There’s a little more than a week to go before the first-in-the-nation caucuses, and Sanders and Clinton have been sharpening their language toward one another, including over health care.
Sanders has pushed for a single-payer plan, which he says honors the Democratic promise of securing universal coverage. But Clinton argues it is best to build on the Affordable Care Act, tackling high out of pocket and drug costs.
She said 90 percent of Americans are now covered.
“My esteemed opponent, Senator Sanders, wants to start all over again,” Clinton said.
“Getting from zero to 100 is a lot harder than getting from 90 to 100,” she said at the Red, White and Blue dinner.
Sanders, meanwhile, sought to brush aside the notion that he can’t win a general election, something he said the Clinton campaign also said about Barack Obama in 2008.
He argued that the legalization of gay marriage and rising minimum wages across the country were once unthinkable — as was the election of an African-American president. But, on the latter, Iowa changed that, he said.
“You made it happen. You made history,” Sanders said.
Sanders supporters said it is time for a big change in the country.
“We need major change, not incremental change,” Duane Larson, a Sanders supporter from Princeton, said. As for questions about the practicality of Sanders’ approach, he said, “that’s the politics of cynicism. We’ve seen where being practical gets us. It gets us nowhere."
Lois Schmidt took a different view after Clinton’s rally, particularly on health care.
She said that Clinton is more specific, and realistic, about the issue. “I like that we got it now started, and I think that there’s more to be done,” Schmidt, of Clinton, said. She added, however, that she is worried under Sanders’ approach, taxes might go higher.
Martin O’Malley, a former governor of Maryland, also was in the Davenport on Saturday, speaking at the Red, White and Blue dinner. He went on after Clinton had left the building.
O’Malley is running a distant third, but he told reporters he is nonetheless optimistic about his chances. He said he is the candidate who can get people behind goals like going to 100 percent renewable energy by 2050.
“I think we’re going to see a surprise on caucus night. I think that the people of Iowa, who I’ve met over these last several months, are going to help me beat expectations. Once we do that, we can create a new dynamic in this race,” O’Malley said.
O’Malley said the challenge is getting 15 percent of the vote in each of the state’s 1,681 precincts, the minimum support needed to qualify for winning delegate equivalents, which determine who wins and loses. He said his campaign is working toward that and has organized in about 600 precincts. “We’re gaining ground every day,” he said.