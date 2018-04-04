The Trump administration's widening trade conflict with China is prompting a raft of criticism from Iowa Democrats, who say the fallout will hurt the state's economy. And increasingly, they've been turning the spotlight on Gov. Kim Reynolds.
On a campaign stop in Davenport on Wednesday, Fred Hubbell, a Democrat running for governor, said Reynolds hasn't done enough to stand up for Iowa.
"She should be strongly out there talking about how this is going to hurt our state," Hubbell said, adding he would seek stronger ties with other countries, so Iowa wouldn't be so reliant on national trade winds.
Typically, Republicans don't have to worry about tariffs being erected by presidents of their own party. But President Donald Trump has long been a critic of U.S. trade deals, and a month ago he said he intended to levy stiff tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.
Since then, the talk of a trade war has grown louder, especially over the last few days. On Wednesday, China said it plans to levy import duties on a range of new products, including soybeans, which would be a blow to Iowa. The state is the second largest producer of soybeans in the country.
China already had announced duties on pork products and ethanol earlier in the week.
On Tuesday, the Trump administration threatened tariffs on hundreds of technology-related goods from China.
Republican and Democratic administrations have long complained China hasn't been a fair trading partner. But the potential costs to the economy that stem from the White House's more aggressive trade posture has reverberated in a state with such a big reliance on exports.
Reynolds has said she opposes the tariffs. But Democrats are increasingly seeking to tie her to them and to their consequences. The Iowa Democratic Party said last week Reynolds is "not an effective advocate for our state's economy." And another suitor for the Democratic Party's gubernatorial nomination, state Sen. Nate Boulton of Des Moines, complained Wednesday about the tariffs and the GOP's response.
"They're quick to tout support for Trump when it's convenient, but far too slow to stand up to him when his actions put Iowa’s economic future at risk," Boulton said in an email.
The governor has stressed her opposition to the tariffs, and told reporters earlier this week she isn't afraid to make her voice heard. She reiterated that Wednesday, saying in a statement, "this issue has escalated to a point that it shouldn't, and I will continue to make that known to the president and his administration."
Reynolds added she's in the process of reaching out to Terry Branstad, the former Iowa governor who is now U.S. ambassador to China, as well as others in the administration.
"Free and fair trade is the direction we need to go, because nobody will win in a trade war," Reynolds said.
Jesse Dougherty, a spokesman for the Republican Party of Iowa, defended the party, saying the GOP have been "engaged on this issue for a few months." He accused Democrats of cynically trying to use the situation to connect to rural voters.
"Unfortunately, the rhetoric is a last minute attempt to score political points with the very same Iowans they've ignored for decades," Dougherty said.
Some labor unions that typically are allied with Democratic candidates have backed the steel and aluminum tariffs. The AFL-CIO praised them last month, and Ken Sagar, president of the Iowa Federation of Labor, said Wednesday he shared the AFL-CIO's opinion.
"It’s finally time that folks in the manufacturing sector are getting some attention here," he said. At the same time, Sagar said Democrats' criticism of the administration on the issue didn't bother him. He also pointed to Branstad, saying he's not been able to shelter Iowa from Chinese retaliation.
Sagar said there needs to be a deeper discussion about how China's policies affect not just corporations and the agriculture sector, but also workers.