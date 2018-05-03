Latrice Lacey, 33, director of the Davenport Civil Rights Commission, was arrested by Scott County Sheriff's deputies this afternoon for allegedly attacking someone with a sledgehammer.
Lacey faces an aggravated misdemeanor charge of domestic abuse with a weapon. She was booked into Scott County Jail at 1:32 p.m. for what is described as an "unbondable" offense. However, Lacey was released on her own recognizance after spending two hours and 10 minutes in jail.
According to the affidavit:
At 8:21 a.m. April 30, Davenport Police responded to a report of a fight in the 400 block of Pershing Avenue. According to police, Lacey had gone to the home to confront a man whom she suspected of damaging her property. She allegedly struck him several times in the head and body with a 2-pound sledgehammer, breaking his glasses and causing injuries to his back and arm.
Police said witnesses and video surveillance appear to show Lacey was the primary aggressor.
She has been director for the commission since 2014, and holds a law degree from Drake University.
Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch said that Lacey's issue is a police matter and is being investigated.
"Davenport’s civil rights director reports to the Davenport civil rights commission," he said. "As mayor, I appoint the members to the civil rights commission and those commissioners are approved by the city Council.
"Subsequently, the supervision and oversight of the civil rights commission and its director fall to the civil rights commission.
"I will be contacting the chairman of the civil rights commission to strategize on our next steps and how we may need to proceed," he said. "Our commitment to civil rights and the citizens of Davenport remains steadfast.
"We will come together to ensure that the important work of our civil rights commission continues without interruption," Klipsch said.