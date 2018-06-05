As Alternating Currents returns to downtown Davenport for its second year in August, organizers have spent months searching for a headlining act that "fits the spirit" of the multi-concept mega festival that replaced River Roots Live.
With less than 80 days before the fest kicks off, the Downtown Davenport Partnership has found its headliner.
Dr. Dog, a psych rock band from Philadelphia, will play Alternating Currents with a concert set for Saturday, Aug. 25, at the Adler Theatre.
"We couldn't be more excited," Jason Gilliland, the partnership's director of events, said. "They fit into what the festival is all about. From the music, to the comedy and the film, this festival is about original art. And Dr. Dog, they have that indie vibe."
Booking Dr. Dog, Gilliland said, was no simple task.
"The moon and stars and sun have to align to get a band here for a specific date," he said.
The timing was right. In April, Dr. Dog, which had previously taken several years off the road, released its first new album in five years. The band is also on tour again.
"It worked out great," Gilliland said. "We want to give people in this region an experience that, in the past, they had to go Chicago or St. Louis for. This is our small part in what's going on in the music scene."
The rest of the festival, which is expanding from two days to four days and is set for Aug. 23-26, is shaping up well, too.
The bulk of the 100-plus things to do during what organizers call a "choose-your-own-adventure festival" will be free. That includes comedy sets, live music, juried film screenings, professional wrestling matches as well as the OMG BeckyFest and the Quad-City Arts Chalk Arts Fest.
Plus, Gilliland said there is likely a better understanding now of how the festival, which schedules several events to happen simultaneously at multiple venues, works.
"People can't see everything and that's kind of the point," Gilliland said. "You have to pick out what you want to see."
To help with that, the partnership is rolling out a mobile app to help guide the Alternating Currents experience.
"You can schedule what you're going to do," he said.
Tickets for the Dr. Dog show, which will include a not-yet-announced opening act, will go on sale on Friday on Ticketmaster.com and at the Adler Theatre Box Office.
A $20 weekend pass will cover all shows to be held during Alternating Currents at the Redstone Room, Daytrotter, the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel and the Stardust, which opened in March.
Purchasing a ticket to see Dr. Dog will get festival-goers $5 off a weekend pass. For more info, visit alternatingcurrentsqc.com.