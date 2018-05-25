Male and female representatives of each military branch stand in front of an American flag under a heading of "In Honor of Those Who Served" in a vinyl graphic unveiled Friday night.
The 17-foot wide by 15-foot tall vinyl graphic, made of material similar to what's used on billboards, was crafted on the side of a building named Sharon's Restaurant, business owners John and Nancy Reynolds said.
The building at 905 15th Ave., East Moline, is closed and for sale, John Reynolds said. He plans to add a clause to his sale contract that makes keeping the wall memorial mandatory.
The mural serves as a backdrop for an earlier monument. Names of veterans omitted from the earlier monument were added on each side of the new memorial, East Moline Special Services Area chairman Adam Guthrie said.
A crowd of more than 75 people took pictures of the scene before departing to East Moline's Runners Park to participate in an EasMomentum rally.
"The purpose of the rally was to inform the community about what's going on the downtown's development, and to get the community engaged and involved in it," Guthrie said.
Representatives of six businesses intending to move to the East Moline downtown area spoke about their plans.
Speakers included Sean Moeller of Rust Belt, Chad Summers of Healthy Harvest, Andrew Dasso of Design Build Architects, and Jordan Chappel of Sunday Yoga.
More information also was expected from The Bend on the Mighty Mississippi project, as well as updates by Little Village on The Bend, Midwest Ale Works and Cameo’s.
Free pulled-pork sandwiches were provided by Juniors Sports Bar.
A re-remodel bash concert at Hey Bryan’s also was scheduled at 1140 15th Ave., East Moline.
The EasMomentum movement began a year ago by a group of group of young East Moline residents discussing what they wanted to see the city do.
To date, completed projects have included a downtown lighting project; Firecracker Corner Mural; as well as the veterans memorial and various street cleanups.
An East Moline American Legion Honor Guard produced a 21-gun salute to lead off the ceremony, followed by a rendition of taps. Kate Holson performed the national anthem.
The war memorial was created by local artist Paul Kizer. It took about 11 months to raise the $10,000 needed for the mural, Guthrie said.
For information about EasMomentum activities, call Guthrie at 309-912-3151 or mgmadam@hotmail.com.