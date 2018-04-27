Get ready for a summer of road construction on Davenport's East Locust Street near the Bettendorf border.
Beginning Monday, the city will begin $1.5 million in pavement and sewer improvements on Locust between Eastmere Drive, just west of the Bettendorf border, and Kenwood Avenue, a distance of about five blocks.
Work will reduce the four-lane street to two lanes in places.
Motorists are advised to expect delays and are encouraged to use alternative routes, according to a city news release.
Side streets along this stretch will be closed at Locust for the entirety of the project.
Work will begin with stormwater and sanitary sewer improvements, followed by removal and replacement of the asphalt overlay.
Work is estimated to be complete on or before Sept. 7, pending weather and subsurface conditions.