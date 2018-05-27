ALLEMAN Catholic High School, Rock Island, has selected these outstanding seniors from its class of 104 students:
Academics
BRENDAN HIRD, son of Kevin and Leslie Hird of Rock Island, plans to major in medical physics at the University of Notre Dame-Holy Cross College Gateway program, South Bend, Indiana.
Top 3 achievements:
- Illinois State Scholar
- 1st Place, regional Worldwide Youth Science and Engineering (WYSE) competition in math and physics
- 3rd Place, sectional Illinois Council of Teachers of Mathematics (ICTM) competition in precalculus
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: I entered Dr. Schneider’s physics class last fall, knowing I had enjoyed the concepts up to this point, but we had only scratched the surface. The new topic was two-dimensional motion. As I reflect, it does not sound too exciting, but in those forty-five minutes my mind was opened to a whole new world of questions I had never considered. We learned why and how things moved, how to determine how far an object would travel if thrown from a certain point, and what stopped it from moving. This class period began a domino effect of loving physics more and more each day. Within a couple weeks as I searched for a college major, I had decided to pursue Medical Physics. The field encompasses my new-found passion for physics with my desire to become a physician. Dynamic teachers like Dr. Schneider have the ability to impact students for a lifetime.
ADELYN PULLEY, daughter of Roland and Kathy Pulley of Milan, plans to major in business/finance at the University of Notre Dame, South Bend, Indiana.
Top 3 achievements:
- IHSA All-State Academic Team
- Illinois State Scholar
- Top Ten Award
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: I will always remember my time in Mr. Hatch’s world history class. I didn’t know it at the time, but looking back I realize I developed my excitement for knowledge and exploring the world in his classroom. Learning from Mr. Hatch was fun but the tests were unlike any I had ever taken before. They were tough and I wanted to prove to myself that I could succeed. My time spent studying history forced me to find new ways to learn and think about the world in a perspective much bigger than my own life. Being in his class also sparked my desire to travel and immerse myself in different cultures. Thanks to freshman world history, I developed a life-long curiosity to learn more about the world. I want to be able to make a difference in my community and share my knowledge for the betterment of society.
The Arts
LUIS PORTILLO, son of Rosalva and Ruben Portillo of Moline, plans to major in film at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
Top 3 achievements:
- John O'Connor Scholar
- Principal's List
- Student of the Month
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: My junior year, we were asked to creatively present a historical story from the Bible for our theology course. Over the years, I had done different variations of art projects to accomplish tasks like these; however, this time I wanted to mix it up a bit. Resulting from this, I decided to rewrite the lyrics to "Can't Help Falling in Love" and teach it to myself on ukulele so I could explain the story of Abraham and his sons. My teacher allowed me to bring in my ukulele and sing for the class. I got to effectively bring my passion for music into a classroom setting. I will always appreciate being given the opportunity to tell a story in a different way than a PowerPoint.
CLAIRE SCHAECHER, daughter of Mary Anne Schaecher and Jeff Schaecher of Rock Island, plans to major in music education at Augustana College, Rock Island.
Top 3 achievements:
- Illinois State Scholar
- Student of the Month
- Rev. John F. O'Connor Scholar
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: A classroom learning experience that I'll remember forever happened in Honora English 3 with Mrs. Phelps when we read "The Crucible." We all got to act out the many characters as we learned the plot and the symbolism. I had a great time reading the part of Abigail and I know my classmates enjoyed reading their parts as well. My favorite part was hearing all of the funny voices my classmates came up with to match the characters. Everyone did a great job and made the story fun. Reading the play this way instead of on my own helped me to learn the characters and comprehend more of the story. Reading "The Crucible" combined my love of learning and my love of theater into one great unit that I will never forget.
Humanities
BAILEY ESTES, daughter of Keith and Jenny Estes of Rock Island, plans to major in elementary education at Culver-Stockton College, Canton Missouri.
Top 3 achievements:
- John O' Connor Scholar
- National Honor Society
- Student of the Month
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: My time at Alleman has allowed me to have an abundant amount of classroom learning experiences I will forever cherish. It’s hard to choose just one favorite, but if I had to highlight one, it would be reading “The Crucible” junior year in American Literature class. Overall, studying American Literature has been a special class for me due to my love of English. Why I enjoyed reading “The Crucible” so much is because we students portrayed the characters, allowing it to be not only an educational read for the class but also incredibly entertaining and pleasurable. The most cherished moments in the classroom are those that make one realize how fortunate he or she is to receive an education. Lessons in the classroom like these will forever have an impact on me — they never fail to instill new knowledge in me and leave smile on my face.
RYAN O'HERN, son of Liz and Jeff O’Hern of Moline, plans to major in business.
Top 3 achievements:
- Illinois State Scholar
- "5" on AP U.S. History Exam
- Rev. John F. O’Connor Scholar
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: I remember how much fun I had finally being able to learn interesting things in Mrs. Mitchell’s first and second grade classes at Garfield Elementary School. Spelling, writing, and the dinosaur section in our science book were my favorite subjects Mrs. Mitchell taught us. I’ll never forget the feeling of being one of the lucky second graders to get their essay about the Putnam Museum’s dinosaur exhibit in the newspaper.
Leadership
AMBER GUZZO, daughter of Andrew and Dawn Guzzo of Bettendorf, plans to major in business at Drake University, Des Moines.
Top 3 achievements:
- Illinois State Scholar
- Top 5% of the class
- John O' Connor Scholar
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: I’m volunteering in a classroom, speaking with an immigrant taking English for a Second Language, who is struggling putting phrases together. She explains how she was adamant on staying in Iraq, until her young daughter was shot and killed while walking home, and tears welled in my eyes as I listen. Quismah is the most resilient woman I have met. A story heard in the news of Middle-Eastern unrest becomes infinitely more vivid when the women in front of you has lived it. This class was intended for the students to learn from volunteers, however, the “service” I was providing, was actually a service to me. It was there where I found a fervent connection with these people. Young or old, they bore their struggles, with a smile on their face. This experience was a clear eye-opener of the world and is an experience I will not soon forget.
CLARE VanSPEYBROECK, daughter of John and Nora VanSpeybroeck of Rock Island, plans to major in international studies at DePaul University, Chicago.
Top 3 achievements:
- National Security Language Initiative scholarship, Rabat, Morocco; Arabic
- Principal's List
- University of Illinois Center for Global Studies Human Rights Workshop
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: My most memorable classroom learning experience wasn’t in my own school, but in another with a different type of student. This past summer I volunteered as an ESL (English as a Second Language) tutor at the Black Hawk Adult Learning Center. I participated in conversation-based lessons with immigrants and refugees new to the Quad-Cities. I definitely learned more than I taught. Participants shared their countries' histories and customs along with life experiences. Many spoke of incidents I could never imagine. I made so many new friends whose stories impacted me profoundly. I now see diverse languages and cultures not as a barrier, but a bridge — an invitation to learn.
Math/The Sciences
SPENCER SMITH, son of Amy and Scott Smith of Bettendorf, plans to major in actuarial science or engineering at the University of Iowa, Iowa City.
Top 3 achievements:
- USATF Jr. Olympic National Champion, 3000m; 3x All-American
- Cross Country Western Big 6 Conference Champion
- Illinois Council of Teachers of Mathematics state qualifier
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: I'll never forget the time Mr. Dwyer, our Biology II teacher, had us make raps about the bones of the human face. It was really amusing and funny listening to the other students rap, all while still getting the chance to learn.
BEN WEAVER, son of Ted Weaver and Laura Weaver of Moline, plans to major in engineering at Iowa State University, Ames.
Top 3 achievements:
- Number 3 in class
- WYSE State Qualifier
- Geography Bee Champion
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: I’ll never forget the day my math teacher Mr. Boudro introduced my precalculus class to the unit circle using a gif of sine and cosine waves. The whole class including myself was mesmerized by the spinning circle and the waves. Mr. Boudro was simultaneously disappointed that we were so easily impressed by a moving picture and also impressed that we were grasping the concept. I’ll never forget it for how silly it was, but also for how helpful it was in helping me understand the subject.
Vocational Education
ANNA MAROLF, daughter of Maria Powell and Mike Marolf of Milan, plans to major in equine science at Black Hawk College-East Campus, Galva, Illinois.
Top 3 achievements:
- Honor Roll
- Principal’s List
- Rev. John F. O’Connor Scholar
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: I will forever remember our "Shark Tank" project in business class. We had to come up with a business plan and financing for a business of our choice. For this project we were able to make a plan for our business and present our plan to actual business professionals from around our community. It taught us to plan for financing, accept criticism, and learn to plan for the future and the challenges that we may encounter along the way. By bringing in people other than teachers we had to speak confidently and get our point across to people who were strangers to us. We were all able to get some amazing advice from the sharks to hopefully help us all be successful in our future careers or business ventures.
COLLIN SOLORZANO, son of Candice and Gerald Wilcox of Rock Island, plans to major in business supply chain management at Western Illinois University, Macomb.
Top 3 achievements:
- Honor Roll
- Christian Service Award, Gold Division
- Key Club Service, Platinum Division
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: I'll never forget Doctor Schneider's Physics Class. On the first day of class, he asked us what we knew about physics and I had told him I knew it had something to do with movement. Doc replied and said yes, it is the study of matter and its motion and behavior through space and time. I was blown away by this because physics is basically the study of everything and how it works. I was a little nervous about the class at first because it was pretty intimidating, but Mr. Schneider really breaks it down and teaches it in a way anyone could learn it. Doc has taught me things that I have taken out of his class and used in my automotive technology class such as Ohm's law, Newton's laws of motion, and Coulomb's Law. Doc Schneider's Physics Class will stick with me for the rest of my life.
Young Journalist
OLIVIA BEST, daughter of James Best and Michelle Sierra of Moline, plans to major in journalism at Loyola University Chicago.
Top 3 achievements:
- Illinois State Scholar
- National Honor Society
- IHSA Scholastic Achievement Award
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: In Spanish IV this year, our teacher taught us how to make queso fresco, a cheese commonly used in Latin American dishes. My class squeezed into the cafeteria kitchens with two gallons of whole milk and some bowls. We had to mix the milk with a catalyst to curdle the milk, set it to a high heat, and wait. All the while my teacher was explaining the process from his own knowledge and experience. After the cheese had formed, we squeezed the excess liquid from it, let it sit for a bit, and then we used it to make tostadas. I was amazed that the result could be completed and enjoyed within one class period. I will always remember this experience for being so out of the box and insightful.
CLOIE JENNINGS, daughter of Rick and Cindy Jennings of Moline, plans to major in secondary education at Loyola University Chicago.
Top 3 achievements:
- Illinois State Scholar
- John O'Connor Scholar
- Student of the Month
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: Something I will never forget is my presentation on alien conspiracies during my sophomore year. I don't think that any of my classmates will soon forget either. The assignment was to create a five-minute presentation on any topic. I had a fantastic time researching different conspiracies, but I ended up with too much information to fit into my five-minute slot. In the end, I decided that I would speak in depth about the key elements and gloss over the rest. Needless to say, that is not what happened. I, as my peers now know, have a tendency to talk for a very long time about something I'm passionate about. I was halfway through my presentation and had been speaking for ten-minutes when my teacher cut me off. That presentation remains one of my favorites from my high school career. My only regret is that I didn't get to the pyramids.