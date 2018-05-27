ALWOOD High School, Woodhull, Illinois, has selected these outstanding seniors from its class of 28 students:
Humanities
ADRIANNA M F L ALTHAUS, daughter of David and Angie Althaus of Alpha, plans to major in pre-med track/neo-natal nursing, pediatric oncology at University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.
Top 3 achievements:
- Illinois State Scholar
- National Honor Society
- Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at Black Hawk College
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: As a member of our AlWood anatomy class, I will never forget visiting the cadaver labs at National University, St. Louis University, and University of Wisconsin/Platteville. I gained so much knowledge about the human body and how amazing it is! These experiences helped me realize that I want to be a part of the medical field and pursue the many opportunities and choices that are possible. I know I will always be thankful for my "small school doing big things" experiences!
Leadership
CARLIE BARMAN, daughter of John and Julie Barman of Rio, plans to major in dental hygiene at Carl Sandburg College, Galesburg.
Top 3 achievements:
- National Honor Society
- High Honor Roll
- Perfect attendance
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: One classroom experience that I will always remember is one that I learned in my English class. We walked into class one morning, and our teacher had set out tubes of toothpaste and plates. We were instructed to get the toothpaste onto the plate and then put all of the toothpaste back in it like it was before. Many of us came up with creative ideas, but none of us completed the task. Finally, our teacher told us that there was a purpose behind the activity. The objective was to open our eyes to bullying that goes on. The words we say can hurt others, and you can't take back the mean words that are said. We can't take back what has been said to make something the way it was before it was hurt. I will always remember that plate of toothpaste on my desk and lesson behind it.
Math/The Sciences
KEEGAN BROWN, son of Shanie and Lindsey Brown of Woodhull, Illinois, plans to major in education at Monmouth College.
Top 3 achievements:
- Illinois State Scholar
- Lincoln Trail All-Conference Scholastic Bowl Top Individual Scorer
- Monmouth College Trustee Scholarship
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: A classroom experience that I will forever remember is the opportunity I was given to aid our High School Athletic Director and Librarian, Mrs. Ali Jones. Mrs. Jones also coaches volleyball and softball at the High School level, and she has taught me valuable lessons. Some of the lessons deal with different tasks Athletic Directors and coaches face, but others deal with advice to live your life by. Wanting to be both a teacher and a coach someday in the future, this experience has been invaluable. I am forever thankful for this opportunity to be mentored by one of my favorite people.
Vocational Education
JAYLYNN MEIRHAEGHE, daughter of Dawn Meirhaeghe of Woodhull, plans to major in nursing at Carl Sandburg College, Galesburg.
Top 3 achievements:
- Private First Class, Illinois National Guard
- Honor Roll
- L.I.F.E ( Leaders Inspiring Future Excellence )
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: One day at school I was inspired and my life was greatly changed. I had never thought about being a member of the military, but with all of the great benefits it was hard to resist. My recruiter SSG Willis helped me start my process and set up my future; without him my future would not be full of all of these great benefits. I plan to attend Basic Training and AIT and then pursue my education and become a Nurse Practitioner. I am excited to serve my country while I look forward to the journey and endless opportunities I have a head of me through this life changing experience with the National Guard.
Young Journalist
HANNAH BARHAM, daughter of Mike and Angie Barham of Alpha, plans to major in business at Black Hawk College-East Campus, Galva, Illinois.
Top 3 achievements:
- LTC All-Academic conference
- Honor Roll
- Black Hawk honor roll (dual credit)
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: An experience that I will remember forever was when my science teacher took my physics class to the IFlY center in Naperville. That is where we got to experience indoor skydiving! They put us in a tunnel that blew air so strong we flew! Of course, we still had to do our calculations, which included trying to figure how on earth we were able to fly! To figure this we had to find our own terminal velocity and a maximum speed of wind that was keeping us afloat. It sure was a fun way of learning!