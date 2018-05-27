ANNAWAN (Illinois) High School has selected these outstanding seniors from its class of 31 students:
Academics
KALEY JACKSON, daughter of Bob and Annette Jackson of Kewanee, plans to major in psychology at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.
Top 3 achievements:
- Illinois State Scholar
- Academic All-Conference
- High Honor Roll
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: A classroom experience I will remember forever happened in my calculus class this year. My math teacher handed out a problem called The Seven Bridges of Königsberg. The goal of this problem was to cross all the bridges once and only once. We were supposed to draw the path that would fulfill this requirement. Despite the 30 minutes of struggling, we continued to try to find the answer. Finally, my teacher stopped the class and asked if anyone had found the answer. Someone said, “it’s impossible.” He replied with “correct.” He said sometimes the solution to the problem is no solution. I will always remember this, because of the lesson it taught me that can be applied to my life both inside and outside the classroom: not all problems will have an easy solution.
The Arts
DAMON HULICK, son of Brad and Teresa Hulick of Annawan, plans to major in business administration and economics at Augustana College, Rock Island.
Top 3 achievements:
- National Honor Society
- 5.0 GPA Club
- ILMEA Band selectee
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: A teaching experience I will never forget, happened to me shortly after my band teacher, Mrs. Aper, passed away. A substitute was called in to finish the semester, Miss Wells. I remember that I truly did not want to continue band after losing Mrs. Aper, and neither did other band members. Miss Wells quickly picked up on this, and addressed the class one day. “I know you all mourn the loss of Mrs. Aper, but when things get tough you cannot give up. You have to push through and succeed. Life won’t always deal you the best hand. You will have to play with what you got. You need to pull yourselves together, and push forward. Mrs. Aper would want you all to continue playing and to enjoy it, even if she wasn’t around.” She taught me to always stay strong, and to be tough even when times were dark.
Humanities
SAMANTHA DePAUW, daughter of Ronald DePauw and Misty DePauw of Mineral, plans to major in business management at Central College, Pella, Iowa.
Top 3 achievements:
- National Honor Society, president
- 5.0 club
- High Honor Roll, four years
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: In English class, my teacher had my class memorize and recite a poem for a poetry unit my sophomore year. I have a love for poetry and really enjoyed that unit. My English teacher realized how much I loved poetry, so she encouraged me to participate in Poetry Out Loud. Poetry Out Loud is a contest in which the contestant has to memorize and recite two poems. If he or she moves on to state, he or she has to memorize a third poem. I was able to participate in the regional and the state competition. Going to state will be an experience I will never forget. Poetry Out Loud has made my love for poetry grow and has given me more confidence in public speaking!
Leadership
BEN BURESH, son of Joe Buresh and Rhonda Buresh of Annawan, plans to major in mechanical engineering at Western Illinois University, Moline.
Top 3 achievements:
- Academic all-state, honorable mention
- High honor roll
- 5.14/5.0 GPA
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: The most memorable time I've had in school has come from student teaching a 5th-grade class. I spend one hour almost every day teaching math alongside the 5th-grade teacher, Mrs. Heitzler. She is such an amazing teacher and has been encouraging me to change my major to education. She really enjoys how I teach and believes I should do it as a career. I love it when I walk into the room and see the smiles on the kids' faces. My day is always brightened by the kids and Mrs. Heitzler. One of the things I enjoy most about helping their class is seeing the growth in students, especially ones who struggle. I love giving them one on one help that they need in order to succeed. Their progress is very rewarding for me to see. Throughout my student teaching, I have seen great growth in my leadership skills.
Math/The Sciences
JACOB WOLF, son of Jacob Wolf of Annawan, plans to major in engineering at Iowa State University, Ames.
Top 3 achievements:
- Illinois State Scholar
- National Honor Society
- Academic All-Conference
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: I will always remember doing physics labs every Friday with out physics professor. He would give us the lab to read, and we would try to complete it without any help. It was more of a challenge than previous labs where the teacher would walk us through. I enjoy this type of learning, especially when we are doing interesting experiments such as crashing small cars.
Vocational Education
BAILEY ROSELIEB, daughter of Wes and Ronelle Roselieb of Annawan, plans to major in ag business at Black Hawk College-East Campus, Galva, Illinois.
Top 3 achievements:
- National Honor Society
- 5.0 club
- Academic All-Conference Cheerleader
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: A classroom learning experience that I will remember forever is the petting zoo that the ag department puts on for national FFA week. Different animals are brought in and kept in the ag shop for the day so that the grade school students can walk through and look at them. I enjoy this because it allows us to teach the grade schoolers different things about animals that they might not of known. I also enjoy watching the excitement of the grade schoolers as they walk through because they get to see animals that they might not get to see every day.
Young Journalist
MADELINE CATHELYN, daughter of Cory and Michelle Cathelyn of Annawan, plans to major in dental hygiene at Illinois Central College, Peoria.
Top 3 achievements:
- Academic All-Conference
- 5.0 Club
- High Honor Roll
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: My most memorable experience was when my high school got the opportunity to Skype a Holocaust survivor. Simone Arnold Liebster is a World War II Jehovah’s Witness. This woman is the true meaning of strength and taught me to never let the world break you. Reading her story in "Facing the Lion" and hearing her speak about the tough times really touched me because I knew she still loved the world even after all she endured. I also got the opportunity to learn about her during my visit to the Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C. This was an unforgettable experience and her story has stuck with me to stay strong and positive through whatever life throws at me.