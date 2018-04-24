Perhaps Art Tate's signature accomplishment was to spearhead the "District of Distinction" initiative.
A committee made up of district administrators, teachers, parents, members of the business community and school board members met for almost a year to identify programs that would best serve students.
Out of this came the Creative Arts Academy, with classes at the downtown Davenport Public Library and elsewhere; Mid-City High, built in the medical office complex that adjoined the former Davenport Osteopathic Hospital at West Kimberly Road and Marquette Street, and a dual enrollment program at North High School in which students take college level-classes that will allow them to graduate with both their high school diploma and a two-year associate's degree.
The Creative Arts Academy, opened in the fall of 2014, offers programs in visual arts, music performance, theater, dance and communication/media arts, along with a "regular" core subject curriculum. On Monday, the Davenport Community School District voted to move the expanding program to the Ground Transportation Center.
Mid-City, opening in August 2014, was created to stem the district's dropout rate. It is considered an alternative high school, serving students who previously attended the Kimberly Center, 1002 W. Kimberly Road. Some have children, so there is daycare onsite.
Following are other changes/events during Tate's tenure.
- In May 2012, Lincoln Elementary School was closed.
- In the fall of 2012, J.B. Young Intermediate School was repurposed to a K-8 school, and was among the schools that absorbed students from Lincoln.
- November 2013, the board voted to not renew a contract it had since 1999 with a private education management company to run Jefferson-Edison Academy. Jefferson now uses the same curriculum as other elementaries.
- In fall of 2014, the Keystone Academy opened in what was the Kimberly Center, serving the district's most challenging students. These students, from kindergarten through 12th grade, have learning, behavioral and mental health issues and previously were educated at the Wittenmyer Learning Center under a contract with Family Resources. That contract was terminated.
- In 2015, the board voted to close the recently repurposed J.B Young K-8 School. Work is now ongoing to turn the building at 1702 Main St. into a community center and the district's administrative offices.
- In 2016, Tate decided to use more of the district’s reserve funds to pay for school programming than the state authorized. In June, he faces an ethics charge over that decision.
- May 2017, a $28.3 million addition opened at Davenport Central High School, including an auditorium and swimming pool.
- In March 2018, the state approved Tate's plan, called Vision 2020, to cope with declining enrollment. The proposal could mean repurposing Monroe Elementary for other uses, sending those students to Smart, which would become an elementary school. Smart's seventh and eighth grade students would be moved to other schools.