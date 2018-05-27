ASSUMPTION High School, Davenport, has selected these outstanding seniors from its class of 100 students:
Academics
KARLY BRITT, daughter of Lisa and Peter Britt of Davenport, plans to major in biomedical sciences.
Top 3 achievements:
- 4.0 GPA
- National Honor Society
- Graduating with 30 college credits
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: Thoughout high school, I have always really enjoyed my science classes. For our final in Anatomy and Physiology we dissected a fetal pig. Personally I love pigs and did not want to hurt a little piglet, dead or alive. When the day of the dissection came I was very nervous. I'm not sure how many other people have seen a fetal pig, but they are typically small, gray, and not so cute. However, when our group got our piglet it was a pretty peach color with adorable brown spots. At that moment, I knew I had to do this piglet justice. My group completed the dissection with the utmost respect and care. That little piglet will always remain in my thoughts and heart because he reminds me how precious life is and to never take my education for granted because it is an amazing opportunity to learn and grow.
KALE HYDER, son of Mo and Marcy Hyder of Davenport, plans to major in neuroscience at Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore.
Top 3 achievements:
- National Honor Society, president
- All A's throughout high school
- Attaining my ACT goal
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: Completing and personalizing my anuario was one of my most profound classroom experiences. Anuario is Spanish for yearbook. Throughout my time at Assumption, I had constantly seen the upperclassmen carrying around their anuarios filled with captivating pictures and captions in Spanish, and I was always intrigued by what I came across. Once I reached college Spanish this year, I finally had the opportunity to create my own anuario that would tell the story of my last year of high school. Each month, I collected my favorite pictures that I took, placed them neatly in my anuario, and wrote a description in Spanish about the photos. Crafting my anuario not only allowed me to apply the vocabulary and grammar I learned in class to a real-life project but also gave me a special item to cherish for the rest of my life.
The Arts
ALEX OVERTURF, son of Kelli and Corey Overturf of Davenport, plans to attend Loyola University Chicago.
Top 3 achievements:
- National Honor Society
- SEIBA Honor Band, 2016
- Outstanding Witness Mock Trial 2018
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: I've had a lot of memorable experiences at Assumption. One such instance is when I was chosen to take part in the Dorian Honor Choir at Luther College. My choir teacher took me and a few of my classmates to the honor choir for the weekend and it was a very enjoyable music experience. I remember that it was very incredible to be surrounded by people who were very invested and interested in music. I learned so much more about music that weekend and I got to make some new friends and bond with people I already knew through it. That's why I'll never forget this experience.
MARISSA SHELL, daughter of Keith and Emily Shell of Davenport, plans to major in studio art and graphic design at University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls.
Top 3 achievements:
- National Honor Society
- Art Club president
- Quad-City Metro Arts apprentice
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: One of my most meaningful learning experiences took place outside of the classroom. During my freshman year, I was a member of the Assumption Art Club. We were asked to paint a mural at the local Humane Society. This was the first time I was able to display my artistic talents in a public place for many people to see. Working as a team to complete the project with the other members of Art Club taught me valuable skills. It was also rewarding to create something that would benefit others in my community. This project prepared and motivated me to look for other similar opportunities. Last summer, I was selected to be an artist’s apprentice with Quad City Metro Arts where I worked with a talented team of college students to create a mural in Fejervary Park. These experiences inspired me to pursue a degree and career in The Arts.
Humanities
GILLIAN MARBURY, daughter of Mike and Kelly Marbury of Davenport, plans to major in astrophysics.
Top 3 achievements:
- ACT score of 33
- National Honor Society
- Academic Decathlon
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: In the winter of my sophomore year, my peers and I were assigned to read the book Hiroshima. Prior to this, many of us already knew about the events that took place in Hiroshima and Nagasaki—how the US “heroically” ended World War II with the invention of the atomic bomb and its use on these Japanese cities. However, we were still young, and our heads were still accustomed to the black-and-white thinking that may still plague some adults today: there was only good and evil, with no in between. Clearly, in the case of the war, America was good, no questions asked. With this novel, we watched videos—videos of the aftermath of the use of the atomic bomb. We saw, firsthand, the deformities and horrors that this bomb had inflicted on the Japanese people. We learned that the United States was not the ultimate good in our world.
JULIA SCHUMACHER, daughter of Pete Schumacher and Mary Prosen of Davenport, plans to major in biology/pre-dental at Grand Canyon University, Phoenix, Arizona.
Top 3 achievements:
- National Honor Society
- 4.0 GPA
- Presidential Scholarship
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: One classroom learning experience I will carry with me forever occurred this semester in my rigorous Composition II class, taught by Jan Luton. Each year, Mrs. Luton assigns the infamous 10 page research paper dreaded by each senior in her class. I was no exception. After writing numerous 2-3 page essays, a 10 page writing assignment seemed not only inconceivable but insufferable. That being said, I grew to genuinely enjoy this assignment; in fact, I ended up composing a 12 page paper because 10 wasn't quite enough. This assignment not only made me an expert on the topic I decided upon, but it also taught me better time management skills and how to proficiently research academically; more importantly, it gave me a great deal of confidence in my writing abilities moving forward.
Leadership
MATTHEW CAIN, son of Christopher and Regina Cain of Davenport, plans to major in engineering at The Ohio State University, Columbus.
Top 3 achievements:
- National Honor Society
- Academic Honors
- National Buckeye Scholarship Award
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: During my time at Assumption High School, I had many memorable classroom experiences. The one I will never forget was the day one of my best friends returned to school in a wheelchair after having multiple surgeries and physical therapy. That day, I saw my friend’s mental and physical strength and determination. Since then, my friend has not only excelled in the classroom, but also demonstrated that he is a natural leader. Whether he was organizing a study group or explaining a difficult concept, he would always go out of his way to help others. His perseverance throughout high school has taught me to work hard and not let any struggles hold me back. My friend has been an inspiration and a role model for me, and I will continue to lead by his example and strive to never give up no matter what my circumstances may be.
ERIKA MARTIN, daughter of Robert and Wendy Martin, Davenport, plans to major in elementary education at the University of Iowa, Iowa City.
Top 3 achievements:
- Student Council President
- Academic All-MAC Volleyball
- Blood Drive Committee President
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: All four years of my high school career, I got to experience public speaking in the classroom. From the introductory speech my freshman year to the numerous papers I read out loud in my senior English class, I have really noticed the improvement in my public speaking. To me, this is a skill that will be necessary to maintain throughout my life, especially if I am an aspiring teacher. I am very thankful for all that I have learned from myself, my teachers, and my peers, that have helped my confidence and my skills as a public speaker.
Math/The Sciences
EMILIO AMAYA, son of Mayra Amaya and Javier Amaya of Bettendorf, plans to major in mathematics or engineering at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Top 3 achievements:
- National Honor Society Vice President
- National Hispanic Recognition Scholar
- National Merit Scholarship Commended Student
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: During the 11th grade, my anatomy class took a trip to visit St. Ambrose's cadaver lab. I will never forget the experience of seeing the parts of the human body that we had been studying in person. After overcoming the initial discomfort that comes with seeing a corpse, I was able to truly appreciate what I was looking at. Being able to observe and feel what I had only seen on paper or in diagrams was a great learning experience. It reinforced the lessons that we had been learning in class in an interesting and memorable way.
DELANEY BROWN, daughter of Jamie and Christy Brown of Davenport, plans to major in biology at the University of Iowa, Iowa City.
Top 3 achievements:
- National Honor Society
- Junior Rotarian
- All-Academic Team, basketball
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: Mrs. Wallace, my chemistry teacher, and Mrs. Martin, my anatomy and biology teacher, helped introduce me to science. When I first began high school, I knew that I had an interest in science, but I did not know what I wanted to major in college. These two teachers helped spark my interest in science. Every day they come to class with energy and enthusiasm to teach, even if they are having a bad day. When they begin to teach, they automatically become energetic and excited by the topic. Their passion and love for science is something that I will never forget. They have both had a large impact on my view of the sciences, and I hope to further my knowledge in biology in college.
Vocational Education
MARGARET GOLDERMANN, daughter of Steve and Jennifer Goldermann of Davenport, plans to major in nutrition and dietetics at Viterbo University, LaCrosse, Wisconsin.
Top 3 achievements:
- National Honor Society
- Junior Rotarian
- Lady Knight Award
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: Throughout my time at Assumption High School, I have experienced many important classroom learning experiences, but one stands out above the rest. My sophomore English class was the most influential class I have had at Assumption. With Miss McNamara as my teacher, she inspired me to not only better my reading and writing skills, but also grow my faith. As we read multiple different novels as a class, she always found a way to integrate God into her lessons. She taught me that God can be found within any situation, no matter the circumstances. Her easy to talk to personality made me feel comfortable learning and asking questions inside of her classroom. My experience with Miss McNamara as a teacher made me recognize the importance of having a strong faith and being able to share it with others, just as she did for me.
ADAM SIGWARTH, son of Dave and Chris Sigwarth of Blue Grass, plans to major in criminal justice at St. Ambrose University, Davenport.
Top 3 achievements:
- National Honor Society
- 3.6 GPA
- Taking college classes
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: Every teacher I have at Assumption pushes me, not just in an academic standpoint but also in my morals and character. The teachers here are always ready to help you with your work or even give you extra practice worksheets if needed. In addition, if you are just having a rough day and need someone to talk to, a teacher is always there for you. The one classroom experience that I will remember forever is the day that my teacher actually sat down with me and talked to me about why I didn't like to read out load or read at all. This really showed me that she cared for me and wanted to help. Then from that day forward she helped me stretch my vocabulary and strengthened my reading ability. Without her I would still be that kid that says pass when called upon to read.
Young Journalist
SYDNEY JOHNSON, daughter of Todd and Lori Johnson of Bettendorf, plans to major in neuroscience (pre-med) at University of California at Los Angeles.
Top 3 achievements:
- Getting A's throughout high school
- ACT score of 32
- National Honor Society
Describe a classroom learning experience you'll remember forever: I will never forget the first time we learned about the brain and the nervous system in my science classes and just how much it peaked my interest. From that day on I knew I wanted to learn more about the brain and how it worked, and I have always felt very encouraged to do so by my science teachers, Mrs. Martin, Mrs. Forret, and Mrs. Wallace. Collectively, the three of them have truly inspired me to shoot for my dreams and never give up on science. They all really showed me what I am capable of and my strengths as a student, and I will never forget the impact they have had on my learning and life.
NICHOLAS MUSKOPF-STONE, son of Melissa and Carey of Rock Island, plans to major in engineering at Augustana College, Rock Island.
Top 3 achievements:
- Robotics Club lead programmer
- National Honor Society
- Yearbook editor
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: A classroom learning experience that I will remember forever was during my junior year, where I created a Rube Goldberg machine with a friend for Physics class. The concept of coming up with a series of complicated chain reactions to achieve a simple goal seemed easy at first, but it became much more complicated as we began to build the machine. After countless modifications to our machine and constant fine-tuning of our equipment, we were able to complete a chain reaction using multiple concepts we learned in the classroom. This experience was extremely worthwhile for the time and effort we put into our project, and it helped me to determine the career I wanted to pursue when I reached college.