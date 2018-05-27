BETTENDORF High School has selected these outstanding seniors from its class of 361 students:
Academics
EMMA AANESTAD, daughter of Jennifer and David Aanestad of Davenport, plans to attend St. Olaf College, Northfield, Minnesota.
Top 3 achievements:
- Governor's Award
- Student Council. vice president
- AP Scholar with Honors
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: An active member of the Bettendorf High School Student Council, I have had many impactful learning experiences through this class/organization over the past four years. As a junior, I had the chance to direct a "Little Leaders" camp for local elementary school students, hosting over sixty kids for a day full of fun, educational activities. Coordinating with district elementary schools, cooperating with my committee members, and working to create the perfect day for the young leaders, I was truly thrilled by the success of the event.
JOSHUA TURNER, son of Elizabeth Matt Turner and Jonathan Turner of Bettendorf, plans to major in computer science and music.
Top 3 achievements:
- National Merit letter of commendation
- Le Grand Concours National French Contest 1st in Iowa, 11th in nation for Level 2
- Iowa Governor's Scholar
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: A classroom learning experience I'll remember forever is reading the play "12 Angry Men" aloud in my Honors English 10 class. Although it may sound like your typical reading unit, reading my part sparked my interest in theater, opening my eyes to a possibility I'd never even considered. I remember coming home from school and telling my mom how much fun I had playing the loud, angry Juror 3. She was surprised, because I'd never shown any interest in theater before. Since then, I have appeared on stage in four school productions. To me, theater is one of the most organic forms of expression; it moves the audience as well as the actors. As I have discovered, playing someone else on stage can help you learn about yourself off stage. Theater is something I will continue to do for the rest of my life.
The Arts
ASHLEY BODKIN, daughter of Brent Bodkin and Lori Bodkin of Bettendorf, plans to major in elementary education at the University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls.
Top 3 achievements:
- Academic Letter
- 4.0 GPA
- Youth Volunteer of the Year, Family Museum
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: I will forever remember the day that centering my clay on the wheel finally clicked for me. I spent many days coming in after school in hopes of one successful bowl, which would be a rare occasion. However one day in my advanced ceramics class, the technique finally clicked, and I was able to whip out multiple pieces within a class. At that moment I learned perseverance is key, and I ended up taking AP Studio Art 3D the next year and loved it.
BENJAMIN TINSMAN, son of Bruce and Sharon Tinsman of Bettendorf, plans to major in business management at University of Iowa, Iowa City.
Top 3 achievements:
- All-State Choir
- IMTA Division Winner for Piano
- Best Male Soloist at El-Paso Gridley Show Choir Competition
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: I clearly remember truly struggling in class when I took AP Calculus with Mr. Hutton. The concepts and workload of the class stretched my capabilities as a student, and my grade suffered as a result. After working through countless nights of challenging, lengthy homework and through weeks of confusing class periods, I finally was able to figure out the process of overcoming the difficulties of calculus and improve my grade. With the help of Mr. Hutton, my peers, and hard work, a switch flipped in my brain with how I approached learning. A time that I will never forget, my experience in AP Calculus has taught me that success comes through hard work, collaboration, and positive attitude
Humanities
LETICIA FRANCISCO, daughter of Claudio and Janet Francisco of Bettendorf, plans to major in business and biology at the University of Iowa, Iowa City.
Top 3 achievements:
- Student Spotlight
- Show Choir, theater, 4 years
- 1st in French contest
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: AP Calculus has been the most difficult class I have ever taken and it broke me mentally and emotionally because the class require 115% dedication. I sent a note to Mr. Hutton saying thank you because I would have never succeeded in the class without his encouragement and he always reminded me that I could do it even when I was completely overwhelmed. I will never forget any of the days that I suffered through AP Calculus because it has made me a stronger person and a better student. Mr. Hutton made AP Calculus a learning experience that I will never forget and that I will cherish way after my high school career ends. I'd like to thank him and all of my other teachers that have encouraged me to try harder and strive for excellence.
HOLLY HARRINGTON, daughter of Michele and Allen Beck of Davenport, plans to major in history at St. Olaf College, Northfield, Minnesota.
Top 3 achievements:
- AP Scholar with Honor
- 3.9 GPA
- National Honor Society and French Honor Society
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: I took AP European History with Mr. Schaefer during my sophomore year. The course is still my favorite class that I have taken. The culture was one of collaboration and discourse. My classmates and I enjoyed debating the content, studying together, and creating projects. For one project, a classmate and I filmed a video about the Soviet Union’s work camps in Siberia. The project allowed me to combine my interests of history, cinematography, and acting. AP European History was a challenging course, so my classmates and I started a weekly study group. I have fond memories of sipping espresso and discussing Voltaire at Dunn Brothers with my peers. Through the course, I discovered my passion for history. My interest remained, and I eventually came to the realization that I want the past to be my future, by majoring in history!
Leadership
HANNAH KRUG, daughter of Greg and Lori Krug of Bettendorf, plans to major in speech and hearing science at the University of Iowa, Iowa City.
Top 3 achievements:
- National Honor Society
- French Honor Society
- Highest Honor Roll
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: A classroom learning experience that I will remember forever would be during my junior year of high school in AP French. Although I had taken 3 years of French prior to AP, I was very anxious because I did not know how well I would succeed in such a rigorous course. I experienced many struggles and late nights through the semester, but I enjoyed the time spent learning the language. Because I had such a dedicated teacher for four years, I felt as though I had the resources and the support to succeed in the course and achieve my goals. Ms. Conrad and AP French have taught me to be resilient and work my hardest but still have fun while doing it, which is a lesson I will keep with me as I move into the next chapter of my life.
JACKSON STAMPER, son of Julie Stamper and Chad Stamper of Bettendorf, plans to major in finance at Creighton University, Omaha.
Top 3 achievements:
- Student Council, president
- Academic Letter
- High Honor Roll
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: Some of my best classroom memories come from my AP Calculus class taught by Mr. Hutton. His teaching style incorporates jokes and dance moves about integrals and parabolas, which are as interesting and hilariously painful as you might imagine. The balance of humor to work load in that class was great and it really shows the experience Mr. Hutton has as a teacher. The combination of a great teaching style and a classroom full of good students made the course one I will not forget.
Math/The Sciences
MAXWELL HERMANN, son of Judith Herrmann and Robert Herrmann of Bettendorf, plans to major in physics at the University of Iowa, Iowa City.
Top 3 achievements:
- Strayer-Rairden Scholarship
- Science Department Student Spotlight
- AP Scholar
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: I'll never forget the classroom experiences from AP Physics 2 after the AP test. All the seniors had graduated, leaving only three of us in the class. Since the main object of the class had been completed, we spent some quality time experimenting with proper proportions for igniting and launching "bottle rockets" (two liter bottles filled with a mixture of gas and air). I had a great time putting to practical use the thermodynamics and kinematics that we had studied, and I'll always be fascinated by seeing the things I learn in the classroom in action.
LITA SOLBRIG, daughter of Timothy Solbrig and Theresa Solbrig of Bettendorf, plans to major in elementary education at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
Top 3 achievements:
- AP Scholar with honors
- 4.0 GPA
- National Honor Society
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: One of my favorite classroom experiences over my four years at Bettendorf High School was in AP Biology my junior year. We did an experiment with E. coli bacteria where we were able transform its DNA with the presence of new plasmids that contained a protein that would make the bacteria glow a fluorescent green. As the bacteria grew, and the new protein was made, the bacteria glowed a bright green. It was a really cool experience and one that made me appreciate science and all its applications!
Vocational Education
EMMA OSTROM, daughter of Matt Ostrom and Megan Ostrom of Davenport, plans to major in nursing at the University of Iowa, Iowa City.
Top 3 achievements:
- Varsity letter, track, four years
- Coaching a fourth grade volleyball team this year and winning our only tournament.
- 3.875 GPA
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: My most memorable classroom learning experience was in Ms. Kieffer's classroom during a child development class my junior year. She talked a lot about the miracle of having a baby and all that it entails. I hope to become a labor and delivery nurse one day so learning about that was awesome and it was something that I am very interested in.
Young Journalist
ANDREW BALL, son of Alison Garvey of Bettendorf, plans to major in multimedia journalist at Western Illinois University, Macomb.
Top 3 achievements:
- Bettendorf Growl
- "Pride and Excellence," Bettendorf High School Lip-Dub Video 2016
- Bettendorf High School Video 2018
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: Being Editor, Social Media Adviser, and the Online Adviser for the Bettendorf Growl is an experience I'll remember forever. When I began in Jan. 2016, the Growl had minimal social media presence, limited online stories, and inconsistent branding. Today, the Growl is stronger than ever with nearly 1,000 followers on its social media platforms and 15,000 users on its website. Being able to grow the Bettendorf Growl into the news source it is today is one of my proudest achievements. Leaving something that I have poured my heart and soul into for two-and-a-half years will be extremely difficult, but I trust that the Bettendorf Growl will continue to stay the accurate, reliable news source that it has been for over 65 years.
LEAH EVANS, daughter of Steve and Michelle Evans of Bettendorf, plans to attend University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls.
Top 3 achievements:
- Yearbook editor
- Surround Sound Varsity show choir
- Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America, president
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: This year, I was given the opportunity to be editor of Bettendorf High School's yearbook. Through this experience, I have used my skills to design the cover and spreads, manage a staff, provide advice to less experienced classmates, and edit finished spreads. I am passionate about yearbook and representing all members of my school community in everything they are involved in. In the classroom, I am able to interview students from around the school, write stories for the Growl newspaper, create the yearbook, and become more aware of local, state, and national news by researching on the internet. Publications class has taught me to meet deadlines, work with people who are different from me, and work hard, all of which are skills that I will need in my future. I am thankful for the experience that publications has given me and I will never forget my time in the class.