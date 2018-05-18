KEWANEE, Ill. — Members of Black Hawk College’s board of trustees on Friday set a special meeting at 6 p.m. June 4 to finalize the contract of incoming president Tim Wynes of Minneapolis.
The board also will conduct an exit interview with interim president John Erwin at that time.
Meeting on Friday before commencement exercises for its East Campus students, the board placed its tentative budget on display prior to a public hearing at 6 p.m. June 28.
The proposed fiscal year 2019 budget anticipates a surplus of $170,905 in the primary funds — education, and operations and maintenance — or .5 percent of operating revenue. State funding is anticipated at $3.9 million. Besides the state, the other main sources of revenue are tuition and property taxes.
Overall expenditures are $75 million while revenue is $63 million, with the deficit including a portion of $16 million in capital projects, which are being paid for by a property tax agreement with Exelon, bond money, property taxes and investment earnings.
The board approved the $2.8 million low bid of Hein Construction of Peoria for stables — Building Five — and the replacement of an equine facility, or Building Six at East Campus. Hein’s bid was the only one of six to be under $3 million. The projects are part of the college’s facilities master plan.
As part of the discussion, trustees pointed out the 10 percent contingency fee — $280,000 — is seldom completely used by the contractor and the proceeds are rolled into future contracts.
The board also unanimously approved a four-year agreement with college security, calling for annual increases of 2.4 percent, 2.5 percent, 2.8 percent and 3 percent in subsequent years. The contract was previously ratified unanimously.