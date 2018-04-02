Classes will be in session at Black Hawk College today after the board of trustees voted 8-0 to approve a four-year contract Monday night.
With the vote standing at 7-0, board chair Richard Fiems took a seven-second pause before finally voting "yes" to make approval unanimous.
The vote came after an executive session that lasted longer than an hour and a half.
After the meeting, IFT Local 1836 union representative Acie Earl gave few details on what is in the contract.
He said union members will see "a small raise" in the first year of the contract, and it will "get progressively better in years two, three and four."
"As time progresses, it gets a little better, in year three and four especially," he said.
A copy of the final contract will be released by late today, according to Amy Maxeiner, vice president for instruction and student services.
Fiems thanked the negotiators and the faculty and staff for their work during the negotiations. He said that not everyone gets what they want when there are negotiations, but that now that they are over, it is time to "partner."
"Once the decision is made, the decision is made," Mr. Fiems said. "Everybody that is party to the decision then is obligated by the nature of the decision and the process that was gone through to reach it, to honor that decision and do the best they can to see to it that that is exactly what is carried what is carried out. Everybody at the college has that obligation."
Earl said there has been some contentious moments, but that he is "relieved" that the process is finished.
"We've had some highs and lows, but the great news is it's over and we got a four-year contract," he said. "We now can get back to what we do best, and that is teaching our students and moving the process forward as far as educating those students."
Fiems said that the college must address the "two giant elephants in the room," declining enrollment and unreliable funding sources.
The membership of the union representing full-time Black Hawk College faculty and staff approved Monday afternoon a new contract tentatively negotiated last week. A final vote count from the union member vote was not available, but it did pass, according to Earl.
The IFT Local 1836, which has about 160 members between the college's two campuses, has been operating without a contract since the summer, and negotiations have been ongoing for about a year. The union has been seeking pay increases similar to what is says administrators have received, while the administration said it was seeking a fair contract that allows for its concerns about state funding and falling tuition.
The tentative agreement was reached Thursday, halting plans for a strike that was to begin Monday.
The college's interim president, John Erwin, had recommended approving the contract, according to the agenda for Monday night's meeting.