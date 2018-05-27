CALAMUS-WHEATLAND (Iowa) High School has selected these outstanding seniors from its class of 34 students.
Academics
JENNA DIERCKS, daughter of Tom and Debbie Diercks of Grand Mound, plans to major in elementary education at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
Top 3 achievements:
- Tri-Rivers All-Academic Team, softball, basketball, volleyball
- National Honor Society
- Honor Roll
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: One classroom learning experience that I will remember forever is when I was in 7th grade and taking one of Mr. Ewers' introduction to agriculture classes. It was the day that we were assigned to learn how to weld. It was safe to say that I was terrified and couldn’t imagine myself welding. We had learned all the proper safety precautions and we couldn’t have been more prepared, but that didn’t stop me from being cautious. Not long after, Mr. Ewers went over everything, it was my turn to weld. I walked back to the shop area and put on all the safety equipment that I needed. A fellow classmate helped me weld and Mr. Ewers was right by my side the whole time, just in case anything went wrong. In conclusion, I will never forget this experience, because it taught me to overcome my fears.
The Arts
SARAH GARLAND, daughter of Kevin and Jan Garland of Dixon, plans to major in business teaching at the University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls.
Top 3 achievements:
- Governor's Scholar
- Academic All-State, volleyball and basketball
- 4.0 cumulative GPA
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: I have always enjoyed taking Mrs. Luepker’s business classes. Last year, I took Fundamentals of Accounting and Intro. to Accounting. One of my favorite classroom experiences was learning about debits and credits with the “Debit Credit Theory” song. Every day at the beginning of class, Mrs. Luepker would play that song and our whole class would sing along with it. When I become a business teacher, I plan to use this song to teach my business classes. Since I am going into business, it is helpful that I will never forget “debits on the left, credits on the right” ever again!
Humanities
DANIEL ROBERTSON, son of Shelli Cyphers and Joe Cyphers of Wheatland, plans to major in English at Kenyon College, Gambier, Ohio.
Top 3 achievements:
- National Merit finalist
- State Speech
- 4.0 GPA
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: Among the many classes I've partaken in, Creative Writing was my favorite. I had already been writing as a hobby for years beforehand, so finding out I could get school credit simply for letting it be directed was a dream come true. Toward the end of the course, we were told to create an award for a fellow student based on their writing. The next day, I was presented the unofficial Best Horror Writer Award, and, as befitting the title, I let loose a cackle upon acceptance. It frightened everyone in the room, and they slowly descended with me into a fit of laughter. The award itself was a simple piece of paper, its title written between a picture of Cthulhu and Jack Nicholson from "The Shining," but I won't be throwing it away any time soon.
Leadership
JACOB LOONEY, son of John Looney and Rachael Looney of Wheatland, plans to major in agricultural systems technology at Iowa State University, Ames.
Top 3 achievements:
- Honor Roll, 4 years
- National Honor Society
- 3.8 GPA, 4 years
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: A class room learning experience I will remember forever was when I built two portable deer stands in shop class from scratch. My Ag teacher taught me a lot of skills from how to make a wall frame to cutting drywall and installing insulation. I still use many of the skills I learned with that project on the wood projects I do today.
Math/The Sciences
BRIANNA WILLIAMS, daughter of Charity and Jeff Griebel and Chris Williams of Calamus, plans to major in education and chemistry at Coe College, Cedar Rapids.
Top 3 achievements:
- 3.9 GPA
- National Honor Society, president
- Academic Letter, 4 years
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: I can’t pinpoint a certain lab assignment that sparked my love for science but I can recall who I can thank for it. Mr. Drowns had been my science teacher since I was in 7th grade. I’m not gonna lie, science wasn’t always my favorite class considering I'm quite clumsy in the lab area. Just this year alone I’ve accidentally broken two beakers which didn’t go over well with Mr. Drowns. Regardless, he was always understanding and helpful when I was completely clueless with assignments in earth science. Sooner or later I didn’t really need his help as much and I actually started to enjoy what I was doing. Balancing equations in chemistry were a piece of cake and creating molecular structures were actually fun. I honestly feel like I have Mr. Drowns to thank for my love of science and my continued interest to teach chemistry after college.
Vocational Education
JANNA DIERCKS, daughter of Tom Diercks and Debbie Diercks, Grand Mound, plans to major in Ag business at University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
Top 3 achievements:
- National Honor Society
- Tri-Rivers All-Academic Team, softball, volleyball, basketball
- Honor Roll
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: A classroom learning experience that I will remember forever is when my Ag teacher, Jonah Ewers gave my plant production class the opportunity to grow different types and varieties of plants in our greenhouse. I was able to see first hand what types of tasks are involved in growing plants. He challenged our class to develop a watering system in the greenhouse that could be used to easily water each plant. Therefore, I was able to learn about not only plants but what types of things that are involved in their production. We came up with a few ideas but decide to run pvc piping throughout the greenhouse. What I learned from this experience is that I become more knowledgable about plants and the different ways to deal with their growing situations. In conclusion, I was able to learn an eye opening classroom learning experience that I will remember forever.
Young Journalist
ALEXIS SCHWIEN, daughter of Greg Schwien and Gina and Kerry Dexter of Wheatland, plans to major in business at Iowa State University, Ames.
Top 3 achievements:
- 100 Silver Cord hours
- Volleyball, captain
- Honor Roll
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: A classroom experience I will remember forever occurred my junior year in seventh hour Anatomy and Physiology. About two weeks before the end of first semester, we began our semester projects. Mr. Drowns handed us a dead chicken off his farm and told us to “pull it apart, clean it to the bone, and put it back together." The look on my face was all Mr. Drowns needed to see or hear to know I was not a fan of the task. A couple of weeks and a lot of gross experiences later, I had completely torn apart a chicken and reconstructed the skeleton. I was amazed with myself! I got an A on the project, and will always remember that I never have to do it again!!