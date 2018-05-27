CAMANCHE (Iowa) High School has selected these outstanding seniors:
Academics
DEV PATEL, son of Harshad and Rina Patel of Camanche, plans to major in computer science at Simpson College, Indianola, Iowa.
Top 3 achievements:
- 4.0 GPA
- Governor's Award
- Phi Theta Kappa
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: In my government class we got to take a trip to the local court house and talk with a judge and tour the court house. The reason it is something that I will remember forever because taking the tour of the court house really gave me a grasp of the real world and not just the high school perspective of things.
The Arts
DRAKE DODSON, son of Doug and Deb Dodson of Camanche, plans to major in mechanical engineering at Iowa Central Community College, Fort Dodge, Iowa.
Top 3 achievements:
- 3.8 GPA or above while also participating in choir, band, and theatre
- Top 4 in math in my school
- Band since 5th grade
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: My sophomore year I was a very timid kid and I was tasked with writing a speech for my English 10 class. This terrified me a lot as I did not like getting in front of people. I was very scared when going up to perform my speech but afterwords I found out that everyone, including my teacher, really enjoyed my speech. This gave me a lot of confidence when it would come to getting up in front of people in the future because it made me feel like performing a speech or performing in general could be something I could do to make people happy and entertain them. This inspired me to eventually try performing in our school's plays when I otherwise never thought I would be able to.
Humanities
RUBY JASA, daughter of Shauna Bullard of Camanche, plans to major in sociology at Clinton Community College.
Top 3 achievements:
- Phi Theta Kappa
- National Honor Society
- Dean's List, Clinton Community College
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: Having taken Spanish classes for four years, I am incredibly invested in my cultural and language studies. My teacher, Señora Turner, has shaped my interests in Latin culture in so many ways and I am excited to say that by 2020, I will be studying abroad in South America. My favorite thing Señora taught us was of an extraordinary phenomenon that happens in Yoro, Honduras. Every year in May-June, it actually rains fish from the sky! This crazy event stunned me and my classmates, but to our disbelief, it is actually 100% true. Learning about 'la lluvia de peces' has taught me that no matter how unbelievable something may seem, anything is possible.
Leadership
KADEE PETERSEN, daughter of Renee and Matthew Petersen of Camanche, plans to major in psychology at Clinton Community College.
Top 3 achievements:
- 3.0 club, 4 years
- Maintaining a GPA of 3.5 or higher
- National Honor Society
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: My favorite subject is Mathematics and it always has been. My sophomore year I was so nervous to go into my Algebra 2 class. I had heard that my teacher was a little strict and I was scared to go into an advanced class. Every day I would go into her class with a smile on my face. Not because the class was easy and not because she was always really nice. But she pushed me to learn. She pushed me to do all of my assignments. She was one of the most influential teachers in my life. My sister and many Camanche students had to retake high school math classes in college. I can say because of that teacher and class I will succeed in my favorite subject.
Math/The Sciences
BRAYDEN MALONE, son of Jessica Pease of Clinton, plans to major in pharmacy at Drake University, Des Moines.
Top 3 achievements:
- Valedictorian
- Presidential Scholarship, Drake University
- Phi Theta Kappa
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: Back in sixth grade, a social studies project/unit we did as an entire grade will always have a special place in my heart. The unit covered Ancient Mesopotamia and civilizations were assigned to students who then competed against each other for land and resources. Leading the Persian civilization to victory in my class was a feeling that has yet to be replicated in any of the classes that I have taken since then.
Young Journalist
LEA LEFEBURE, daughter of Maureen Lefebure and Allan Lefebure of Camanche, plans to major in pre-physical therapy, Iowa State University, Ames.
Top 3 achievements:
- Student Council, president
- National Honor Society, vice president
- 3.94 GPA
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: When first signing up for American National Government, I was very nervous and a little worried. I had previously taken a college course online, but this was the first class I was taking on campus. The first day of class, I showed up with three of my other classmates from Camanche. We all had a ton of thoughts running through our heads about all of the homework, quizzes, and exams. I have never been a fan of history classes, but I actually ended up enjoying this class. One of the specific experiences I remember was going to the Clinton County Courthouse for a field trip. After going through security, we went on a tour and even had the chance to talk to a lawyer. There were so many interesting facts about the Courthouse and this field trip was definitely one of my favorite classroom experiences.