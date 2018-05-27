CAMBRIDGE (Illinois) Jr./Sr. High School has selected these outstanding seniors from its class of 40 students:
Academics
HANNAH AKERS, daughter of Tom and Kelly Akers of Cambridge, plans to major in elementary education at Western Illinois University, Macomb.
Top 3 achievements:
- Valedictorian
- High Honor Roll, 4 years
- Lincoln Trail Conference All-Academic Team, 4 years, cross country, basketball, softball
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: Spanish class has always been one of my favorites. In both junior and senior year we have had two amazing projects that have been assigned to us. The first memorable project was the YouTube videos we had to make to help us to learn conjugated verbs. Junior year, my group did "Under The Sea" and changed the lyrics to help with stem changing verbs. This last year my group did a song about imperfect verb endings to the song "Sincerely, Me". The other memorable project would be the skits that my class has made both junior and senior year as well. Both years we had to read a novel and do a project. Junior year we made a script for the novel, "La Cruz del Diablo" and senior year we wrote one for "El Cid". Each skit was a lot of fun and a great way to review the novels!
The Arts
EMILY SULLIVAN, daughter of Tim and Susan Sullivan of Cambridge, plans to major in art and design at Iowa State University, Ames.
Top 3 achievements:
- ISU Academic Recognition Award Scholarship
- Black Hawk College Presidential Scholars Award
- National Honor Society
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: A classroom experience that I will remember forever is having the advantage to learn from many different art teachers. No matter which teacher I had they always advised me to understand that an artworks “starting point” may be different, but the limits of where we can take our skills are never ending. In the Art room I’ve learned that expression through artwork can increase creativity and imagination, typically in a visual form such as painting or sculpture. I have had multiple opportunities to enter artwork in competitions to be appreciated for their precise technique and beauty. My last art show was my motivation to pursue my artistic talent in higher education because I was honored to have the judges commend me for winning four different categories. I have my art teachers to thank for my growing talent and achievements.
Humanities
ALYSSA KEENEY, daughter of Connie and Robert Keeney of Cambridge plans to major in athletic training at Iowa State University, Ames.
Top 3 achievements:
- Illinois State Scholar
- Black Hawk College Presidential Scholarship
- Phi Theta Kappa
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: I will never forget the time that my math teacher had to use a little kid's toy to describe a calculus problem. In calculus class, we had reached a point where our teacher had never taught the chapter before our class. We had been learning about volume of irregular shapes and he didn't have a good way of explaining the way that the shape would look like after it rotated. So he ended up getting a slinky from another classroom to demonstrate the shape.
Leadership
SIERRA BROWN, daughter of Steve and Danyelle Brown of Cambridge, plans to major in special education at Illinois State University, Normal.
Top 3 achievements:
- Phi Theta Kappa
- National Honor Society
- Wilbur and Carol Keppy Scholarship Foundation
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: Throughout my high school years, being involved throughout my community has always been something that is dear to my heart. When I began my Agriculture Business course, I was eager to start our community service project. We spent months preparing many Little Free Libraries(a free source of books for community members). We built, designed, painted, and filled the Little Free Libraries with reading materials for people of ages. The process was simple, you take a book, you leave a book. By having this one rule, it was easy to maintain a wide variety of genres, and diversity, to ensure there were books for all interests. While going through this project, and accomplishing a service oriented product, I was so happy with the outcome. Seeing books in full rotation, being used for all different reasons is so rewarding. I will never forget creating Little Free Libraries with my classmates.
Math/The Sciences
EVAN SULLIVAN, son of Tim and Susan Sullivan of Cambridge, plans to major in chemical engineering at Iowa State University, Ames.
Top 3 achievements:
- Iowa State Award of Competitive Excellence
- ISU Academic Recognition Award
- National Honor Society
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: My favorite classroom experience took place in Physics during my senior year. We had a class of mostly juniors with the exception of five seniors. We had chosen to do Chemistry II instead of Physics the previous year. As a whole, we learned what Physics had to offer but it was a fun class. My favorite project we complete was towards the end of the school year. We constructed balsa wood bridges with only the aid of balsa glue. Our glass split up into partners to make it a competition. My partner was a senior like me. Our ideas clashed in the beginning but eventually we compromised to build the most efficient bridge. Our goal was to not lose to the juniors otherwise we would face humiliation. One by one we watched as bridges were inevitably broken. In the end, it was a fun class and we took second place.
Vocational Education
LANEY BAYLOR, daughter of Tonya Martens and Michael Baylor of Cambridge, plans to major in nursing at St. Ambrose University, Davenport.
Top 3 achievements:
- Black Hawk College Presidential Scholarship
- FFA Chapter Scholar
- Top 10% of class
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: A classroom experience that I will remember forever is being in Mr. Taber's classroom. I worked in the greenhouse and learned about all the plants and how to care for them and arrange them into beautiful pots. Mr. Taber taught us the parts of a flower by using a story scenario and due to that I will remember those parts forever. In the Ag Classroom I also learned how to weld. Even just considering taking this class I was terrified but Mr. Taber encouraged me to do so. As the class began I would barely even step into the welding booth and then halfway through the semester I was forced into a welding competition. To my surprise I somehow placed 12th out of 60 competitors. No matter what I do through agriculture I always seem to surprise myself and learn a ton of new things I never could have imagined.
Young Journalist
LEXI BOBERG, daughter of Brian and Cathy Boberg of Cambridge, plans to major in special education at Illinois State University, Normal.
Top 3 achievements:
- National Honor Society
- Academic All-Conference
- Honor Roll
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: One classroom experience that I will always remember is being able to go over to the grade school and be a teacher's aid senior year. I found myself always looking forward to that part of the day, knowing that they will make me laugh and smile. I will remember being in the classroom every day, and I will remember most of the days. Every day was a new and different experience. In the classroom they always had different projects going on, and every kid always seemed to have something new to tell me. No day was ever the same, but I enjoyed every minute I was in the classroom, learning about those kids, that is the experience I will forever remember.