CENTRAL DeWITT (Iowa) High School has selected these outstanding seniors from its class of 126 students:
Academics
JULIA CAMPBELL, daughter of Dennis and Kristin Campbell of DeWitt, plans to major in agriculture business and political science at Iowa State University, Ames.
Top 3 achievements:
- State Champion FBLA Job Interview
- FIRST Tech Challenge Robotics Dean’s List Semi-Finalist
- Miss Iowa's Outstanding Teen 2016
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: This past fall, my physics and calculus classes took a field trip to Argonne National Laboratory outside of Chicago. Run by the University of Chicago, Argonne is a science and engineering research facility that works directly with the United States Department of Energy. On our visit, we learned about the work they do on site and the impact it has on the world. There have been three Argonne Scientists who have been awarded the Nobel Prize due to their research at Argonne. I loved seeing the Advanced Photon Source (APS) and the Super Computer; both of which are used by scientists around the world. The trip gave us insight to the high levels of critical thinking and experimental learning that takes place in intensive research settings. It also inspired many of us to study our calculus and physics more purposefully after seeing how it is applied in the professional world.
The Arts
ZOEY BROKAW
Humanities
GWENDOLYN RHODES, daughter of Alex Rhodes and Lori Rhodes of DeWitt, plans to major in English education at Scott Community College, Bettendorf.
Top 3 achievements:
- Straight A's, senior year
- A's in all college credit courses
- 30 college credits prior to high school graduation
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: I was an unruly teen lacking an internal compass. I'd kick and scream my way through each high school class, praying that the answers to my future would fall into my lap. That was until I entered my "LA 11" classroom. The course teacher, Hailey Delf, coaxed open my creativity with the transcendentalist works of Thoreau and Emerson. Rapidly, I fell into a literature trance, each written work left me starry-eyed and longing for more. Over that semester, my passion for literature grew, I was writing and reading more than ever before. Today, that same fire is within me, only now that fire is compelling me to one day inspire students like how Hailey inspired me. I will never forget that unit, the unit that truly guided me toward my future.
Leadership
TY FISCHER, son of Troy and Evie Fischer of DeWitt, plans to major in health and human physiology at the University of Iowa, Iowa City.
Top 3 achievements:
- National Honor Society
- Honor Roll, 4 years
- Academic Letter
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: A classroom experience I will remember forever, would be from the class Employment Strategies with Mr. Gallagher. In Employment Strategies we learned a variety of life skills including job interviews, resumes, cover letters and etc. However, the thing I will remember most would be the time we explored career options and did our job shadows. For one class, I did a job shadow at Genesis East in Davenport and it was truly a remarkable experience that will last with me for a lifetime!
Math/The Sciences
JACOB TOWNSLEY, son of Keith and Mary Townsley of DeWitt, plans to major in statistics at Iowa State University, Ames.
Top 3 achievements:
- 4.000 GPA
- 2018 Governor's Scholar Recognition
- Academic Excellence
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: An impactful classroom experience that I had came in AP Computer Science class. My teacher, Mr. Eric Olson, was teaching my class about object-oriented coding in the language Java. This learning meant a great deal to me because it helped to connect numerous subjects that were discussed earlier in the class including method and imports. Now that I know more information about object-oriented programming, I can create larger and more extensive code hat implements objects and features of a class like polymorphism, abstract classes, and interfaces. This is one of many concepts that Mr. Olson has taught me, and I am appreciative of him being my AP Computer Science and AP Calculus teacher in addition to my cross country coach.
Vocational Education
SKYLAR BLOOM, daughter of Mike and Stacy Bloom of DeWitt, plans to major in agricultural education and communication at Iowa State University, Ames.
Top 3 achievements:
- First place, National Culver’s Essay Contest
- First place, Iowa FFA Proficiency Award in Agricultural Education
- Iowa Youth Institute Borlaug Scholar
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: From administering shots to bananas to modeling soil profiles with pudding and Oreos, my experiences in agriculture classes have been the most unforgettable. I will always treasure the times when class takes place outside of the traditional classroom, especially when planting flowers in downtown DeWitt, picking asparagus at the test plot and engineering a watering system in the greenhouse. These things aren’t taught in just any class. I would be remiss if I didn’t acknowledge my learning experiences from FFA. Planning a meal packaging event, building a website and leading a school assembly are some of the precious memories that I will always hold close to my heart. Through these experiences I found a passion for agriculture, and now having taken nearly every ag course offered, I know my future is forever in agriculture.
Young Journalist
MORGAN STOCKMAN, daughter of Anita Stockman and Seth Stockman of DeWitt, plans to major in nursing at Central College, Pella, Iowa.
Top achievement:
- Academic Excellence Award (3.5+ GPA) all years of high school
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: Rather than explaining one of many memories that I have acquired over my years of education I would like to describe a place that has seemed to help me through it all. This old room within a new school is a place of many windows, good tunes and investment. This room is always encouraging of creativity, originality, and advocating for yourself. This room not only holds white boards and books but also hosts yoga sessions and inspiration. This is a room not created by the walls that shape it but instead the brilliant brain and kind heart of the unconventional and understanding Mrs. Julie Murphy. This atmosphere and mentor is a big portion of what I believe has gotten me through these last three years. So, thank you Mrs. Murphy for your inspiration, life lessons, encouraging words, and never ending smiles; you are someone I will always remember.