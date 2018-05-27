Class of 2018 steps confidently into the future

Sometimes, a cliche says it best: Time flies. And for the more than 300 soon-to-be high school graduates featured in today's Quad-City Times Salute to Academics & Achievements special section, time has flown at warp speed.
It was only yesterday that members of the Class of 2018 were taking their first, small steps into the world of education. Now, their heads filled with knowledge and their hearts filled with dreams, they are ready to step into the next phase of their lives.
Each year, the Salute to Academics & Achievements program invites high schools in eastern Iowa and western Illinois to select graduating seniors in seven categories that represent accomplishments in and out of the classroom. Honorees are chosen by the participating schools. In the 26 years since the program was created, more than 10,350 students have been recognized.
We ask you to take time to read about the more than 300 students profiled in today's section. Read their memories in their own words. You'll find that those first steps taken not so many years ago have become gigantic strides into the future.