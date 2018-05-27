CLINTON High School has selected these outstanding seniors from its class of 202 students:
Academics
MATTHEW CURRENT, son of Joan and Randy Current of Clinton, plans to major in finance at the University of Pennsylvania - Wharton School, Philadelphia.
Top 3 achievements:
- FBLA National North Central Region Membership Director and Iowa State Treasurer
- Student Body President
- Wendy's High School Heisman State Finalist
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: One classroom learning experience that I’ll remember forever is AP Calculus with Mr. Smith. AP Calculus has been my favorite class at Clinton High, as well as the class that I’ve found the most interesting and intellectually stimulating. The subject material provides a good balance of difficulty and attainability, and I’ve never found the class to be too abstract or inapplicable.Mr. Smith has also played a large part in my liking of the class and subject material. Beyond just knowing the calculus, he has a very good understanding of the structure of the AP exam, something that I have found extremely beneficial while preparing for the exam. He’s also a fun teacher to be in class with. Even after three trimesters of the class, it has never seemed monotonous. Calc with Smitty has been a very memorable and valuable classroom experience.
MADISON EBERHART, daughter of Cathy and Andy Eberhart of Clinton, plans to major in marketing and economics at University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls.
Top 3 achievements:
- 2018 Better Business Bureau Student of Integrity
- Academic All-State, basketball, volleyball
- High academic honors, 4 years
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: I have so many memorable classroom experiences that it' s hard to choose just one. I will never forget all of the teachers and students who made learning complex material fun and pleasant. Life lessons that I learned in high school are the things that I'm going to remember forever. While 20 years from now, I may not remember the Mean Value Theorem, I will remember the good experiences I had doing the activities I loved with my peers.
The Arts
ALLIE EVERSOLL, daughter of Rod and Cathy Eversoll of Clinton, plans to major in pre-med at the University of Iowa, Iowa City.
Top 3 achievements:
- Head drum major of the Royal River Kings and Queens Marching Band
- Numerous honor bands
- National Honor Society, committee chair
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: A classroom learning experience I will remember forever is the first time I stood on the podium to conduct the marching band at a football game in front of a real crowd. It was definitely terrifying but one of the most amazing experiences I've had throughout high school.
WILLIAM HICKS, son of Walter and Christina Hicks of Clinton, plans to major in music business at Western Illinois University, Macomb.
Top 3 achievements:
- National Honor Society
- 4.0 Club
- Symphonic Band
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: I remember procrastinating when I had a project in my Honors U.S. history class. I then got a bad grade that I then had to make up by passing the final. This taught me to be prepared for everything I do, both in and out of the classroom.
Humanities
OLIVIA CALVIN, daughter of Kathryn Wynn-Calvin and Rod Calvin of Clinton, plans to major in environmental science and chemistry at Coe College, Cedar Rapids.
Top 3 achievements:
- National Honor Society
- University of Iowa and NEIBA honor bands
- 4.0 GPA
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: My most memorable high school experience was getting a superior rating for the state large group band contest last year. It was an amazing experience to be a part of a symphonic band that was able to represent Clinton High School as the superior institution that it is. I will always remember the feeling of pure joy knowing that the judges were able to hear all of the hard work and passion that our group put into the pieces that we played. I will forever be grateful to the Clinton High School band program for giving me that experience along with so many more!
KATE STRUBLE, daughter of Steve and Amy Struble of Clinton, plans to attend the University of Iowa, Iowa City.
Top 3 achievements:
- Top 5% of class
- All-State IHSSA Individual Improv Performer
- Iowa High School Musical Theater Outstanding Principal Role 2017 as Veruca Salt in "Willy Wonka"
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: I will remember forever the many stories shared in the choir room by Mr. Karl Wolf! If you're a member of the A'Cappella Choir at Clinton High School or are an alumni, as a student you learned the importance of music by singing a multitude of choral pieces but also by listening to the many engaging and intriguing tales Mr. Wolf told! I will remember Mr. Wolf's great teaching style and wonderful stories in the choir room for a lifetime!
Leadership
HALEY BURKEN, daughter of Lisa Lofquist and Martin Burken of Clinton, plans to major in human physiology at the University of Iowa, Iowa City.
Top 3 achievements:
- FBLA second place, business communications
- Highest academic honors, 4 years
- National Student Leadership Conference for Medicine
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: The classroom experience that I will remember forever took place in my eighth grade year at Lyons Middle school. At that time I had no idea what I wanted to do when I grow up. However in my science class I soon found out. For a few weeks of that class we got to attend "medical school" with lab coats, name tags, and portfolios. During this time I did my first dissections, they were of a eye, ovary, liver, and heart. During this time I discovered that I am extremely amazed by science and how our bodies work, because of this experience I know am going to go to school to be a doctor and this is thanks to that class and my great teacher, Mrs. Bolen!
HANNAH DASH, daughter of Terry and Eileen Dash of Clinton, plans to major in accounting and another business-related field at University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls.
Top 3 achievements:
- Platinum score on NCRC exam
- Students Against Drunk Driving president
- 30+ on ACT
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: In Honors Chemistry I was the Business Supervisor for our soap project. It helped move me in the path of Business and it allowed me to expand my leadership skills in an area I had never before experienced.
Math/The Sciences
SIDNEY SMITH, daughter of Tracy and Scott Smith of Clinton, plans to major in math education at Iowa State University, Ames.
Top 3 achievements:
- National Honor Society
- 30+ ACT score
- Superior Rating on the marimba, 3 years
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: A classroom experience I will always remember, is our Rube Goldberg Project in Physics. We had to put together a machine, that had many different steps but only one end goal. In the end we had a system of small tasks that used things like pulley's, scissors, and dominoes, to block a train. This project was completely open ended, and allowed us to create whatever contraption we imagined. This will forever stick with me as the best high school group project I have had.
MATTHEW STEWART, son of Brian and Angela Stewart of Clinton, plans to major in business at Clinton Community College.
Top 3 achievements:
- Platinum on the NCRC test
- Qualify for National Leadership Conference for FBLA
- Top 10% of class
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: During physics class my junior year we completed a unit on electricity and I found the experiments we did very intriguing. One experiment I remember in particular. We were working on giving an object a negative charge and we tried to see how many people we could get that negative charge to pass through. I think we ended up getting it to pass through twelve people with them feeling it. I really enjoyed the hands on approach to learning the teacher was using and it is one of the reasons I looked forward to that class every day.
Vocational Education
KARLEE GRISWOLD, daughter of Brent and Lana Griswold of Clinton, plans to major in nursing at Clinton Community College.
Top 3 achievements:
- Top 15% of class
- High Honors, 4 years
- National Honor Society
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: A classroom experience I will remember for a lifetime would be in my Project Lead The Way Class, Principles of Biomedical Science. This class is a 2 trimester class and throughout both trimesters we investigated a crime scene. While investigating this crime scene we took notes on what this scene looked like. With these notes we researched and experimented with Anna Garcia's diet, her medical history report, and blood content to name a few. I was able to experience the biomedical field hands on. This class challenged me and has encouraged me to continue my education in the medical field as I pursue to become a nurse. I have benefited from the many medical career classes offered at Clinton High School.
MACKENZIE JEPSEN, daughter of Scott and Tina Jepsen of Clinton, plans to major in accounting at University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls.
Top 3 achievements:
- High Honors
- SADD Officer
- Gold level on NCRC Testing
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: The most remarkable classroom learning experience I had that I will remember forever is during my Accounting 1 class. We were assigned to complete a simulation. I learned how to manage my time wisely and not give up on a difficult task. It also taught me that not everything is going to come easily and to use problem solving strategies and to reflect on my accomplishments when they come. This gave me a real life experience that will help me in my journey of getting my Accounting Degree.
Young Journalist
MARIANNA KRUSE, daughter of Holly Kruse and Jason Kruse of Clinton, plans to join the Air Force.
Top 3 achievements:
- 3.0 Club, 2 years
- State speech twice for original poetry
- Passing college physics
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: I was able to take a creative writing class my junior year, and it was an amazing class. It was a creative and fun environment full of kids just wanting to better their skills, and the teacher gave us great and helpful feedback on how to fix what we’d written. I’ll always remember what he taught us and how he helped me better my writing style and become a better writer.