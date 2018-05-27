DAVENPORT CENTRAL High School has selected these outstanding seniors from its class of 321 students:
Academics
BIBASWAN KHADKA, son of Binod and Babita Khadka of Davenport, plans to major in computer science at Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire.
Top 3 achievements:
- 4.0 GPA
- AP scholar with distinction
- Early admission to Dartmouth
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: One of the most unique class experiences have had in my time is in Mr. Hartje's forensic speech class. For the first half of the class, we had a mock class senate where we all came up with legislation and discussed and argued the legislation in class. This class provided a perfect platform for me to argue issues with my fellow classmates. Often times I even took positions that were radical and had no basis in facts to stoke discussion in the class when there was a lot of agreement. Mr.Hartje acted as a great mediator in our arguments no matter how heated they became. Speech acted as a great platform for me to practice my love for debate and taught me the important of discussing my views with others.
OLIVIA TOBIN, daughter of John Tobin and Cynthia Tobin of Davenport, plans to major in physics at the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis.
Top 3 achievements:
- ACT score of 34
- IHSAA Governor's Scholar
- University of Minnesota National Scholarship
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: As I look back over my four years at Central, two classes stand out to me. The first is my sophomore honors English class. At the time, the rigorous coursework was intimidating and, admittedly, overwhelming. However, Mrs. Buening taught me to think critically and deeply not just about literature, but about the world. The class fostered in me a love of discussion and debate, and showed me the value of the different perspectives with which we each view life. The second classroom experience I cherish is my time in physics with Mr. Richter. He teaches this daunting subject with incredible patience and pushes each of his students to reach their full potential. Mr. Richter knows what his students are capable of, and he won’t accept anything less. His class made me hold myself to a higher standard and become a better student; for that, I am incredibly grateful.
The Arts
AUDREY MOON, daughter of Jennifer Moon and Whitney Moon of Davenport, plans to major in engineering and chemistry at Iowa State University, Ames.
Top 3 achievements:
- All Academic Team
- National Honor Society
- ISU Presidential Scholarship
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: Over my four years in high school, I have changed as an individual through participation in the arts, especially in choir. My director, Mr. Reese, was the source of my encouragement to test my limits and experiment with my voice by auditioning for the Iowa All-State Choir. Through this experience, I was exposed to a new world of music and learned how to better myself with patience and effort, traits I will take with me beyond this experience. After all of my hard work, I had the honor of being accepted into the All-State Choir of 1,700 students from around the state both my junior and senior year — an event that I will never forget. At the beginning of high school, I never could have imagined the family that I’ve been welcomed into with open arms in choir and the relationships I’ve created that will last me a lifetime.
JEREMY WEINSTEIN, son of Gary and Janelle Weinstein of Davenport, plans to major in acting at Wright State University, Dayton, Ohio.
Top 3 achievements:
- International Thespian Festival qualifier
- Iowa All-State choir, 2 years
- National Honor Society
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: This year, as the student director of Blue Devil Productions I have had several opportunities to work with students. In preparation for the Iowa state Thespian Festival, I worked one on one with over 10 charter members to polish and perfect their individual events such as monologue and solo musical. I have never had such a unique experience where I could apply what I was given by my own director to teach and share with others. The most rewarding part was watching the students find themselves in the character during their performances.
Humanities
ANGUS CORNISH, son of Mark and Julie Cornish of Davenport, plans to major in engineering at Iowa State University, Ames.
Top 3 achievements:
- Top 10 board
- 4.0 GPA
- 2nd place in state for Battle of the Books freshman year
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: During my Junior year in my AP English class, we were given a book, put into groups, and instructed to write a play that gave the simple plot of our novel. While this task may seem arbitrary or dull, it put all of us out of our general comfort zone, and forced us to try something new with people we wouldn’t normally interact with. What ensued was a genuinely unique and interesting project that was actually fun to work on. When it was all complete, it was really satisfying to see this play that we had all put so much effort into go well. This assignment was given around the time of the AP Exam, and I believe it really helped ease tensions. All in all, I ended up learning just how much fun learning can be.
ANDREW THOMPSON, son of Jeremy and Trudy Thompson of Davenport, plans to major in law, politics and society/rhetoric at Drake University, Des Moines.
Top 3 achievements:
- 7 AP Classes
- Two Time State Honored Witness- Mock Trial
- Close Second Place Battle of the Books team
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: One classroom experience that I will never forget was my first time taking U.S. Government this year. I stepped into that classroom knowing that I was “supposed to” go to Iowa State and become an engineer. Among the things I would learn from that class one was just how wrong I was. My teacher taught me something much more valuable than memorizing the names of presidents, (still can't remember who came after Lincoln); he taught how to be passionate about your work and change comes from making yourself heard . During this I found that I wasn't as passionate about Fnet=MA as I was for our government. This experience was like none I ever had before. In short, he made me enjoy learning about dusty old topic that I didn't even know I cared about. In short it was a fantastical experience I will hold with me long into college.
Leadership
MARIA DURAN-SANCHEZ, daughter of Maria and Jose Duran of Davenport, plans to major in political science at Iowa State University, Ames.
Top 3 achievements:
- Latinos Unidos founder
- Senior Class president
- Student Council
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: Central has help shape me into the person I am today. The support that the teachers have provided and the diversity that the school shows as a whole has been life changing. As a freshman I found out I loved helping others by being part of so many clubs. As a sophomore I opened my own club for latinx students at central. Toward the end of my junior year I was elected to be the senior class president. That became one of my biggest accomplishments and I couldn't of done without the help of the teachers who supported and guided me through everything. Now on my last term of high school I can say I have done many things such as opening a club, get selected for class president, and plan a school walkout for something I believe in.
SAMUEL REYNOLDS, son of Kim Reynolds and Jim Reynolds of Davenport, plans to major in international relations at the University of Iowa, Iowa City.
Top 3 achievements:
- "3" on A.P. Government & Politics exam
- Cadet Commander, Central Army JROTC unit
- 3.4 GPA
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: My favorite classroom experience that I’ll never forget is my Army JROTC courses throughout my four years at Davenport Central High School. Army JROTC is the best leadership course Central offers and was a fantastic opportunity for me. The best way to learn leadership is to observe your leader; what does he/she do to get the job done? Notice what works and what doesn’t. You don’t necessarily need to shadow, but just take notes in your head. Next, you slowly apply these principles through trial and error. The fastest way to learn is to make a mistake. What differentiates great leaders is the ability to learn from your mistakes and to not repeat the same mistake again. AJROTC taught me this and I’m very grateful for the mistakes I’ve made, because they've molded me into the leader I am today.
Math/The Sciences
MARTIN LEYHE, son of Marcus Leyhe and Susan Leyhe of Davenport, plans to major in biology and mathematics at the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, or Iowa State University, Ames.
Top 3 achievements:
- Jim Fox Award, cross country
- Academic All-American, swimming
- Completed Calculus 2 at Scott Community College before high school graduation
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: One of my most vivid memories in Central’s science department was burning Strontium in chemistry class. I don’t remember much before or after this moment, we were probably just doing a rudimentary lecture or class work … However, in that moment, I was instantly flooded with memories of watching the July sky transition through hues of vermillion and crimson before being filled with flashes of those same colors in the darkness. This moment really hit me in the face and left a mark; Strontium burns deep red. Although that seems like a mere fact, it’s one that has stuck in my mind. On a larger scale, this experience has taught me that learning can be more than just a requirement; it can have deep personal ties which leave lasting impressions.
JOHN McATEE, son of Anne McAtee, Terry McAtee of Davenport, plans to major in computer science and engineering at University of Iowa, Iowa City.
Top 3 achievements:
- National Merit finalist
- ACT score of 33
- 3.9 GPA
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: I'll never forget the AP English course I took in my Junior year, taught by Mrs. Buening. I've always been a fan of reading, but this class expanded my mind so much and made me more open to all kinds of literature. I even started to acquire a taste for poetry, which previously disgusted me. This goes to show the amazing power of a good education to expand one's mind and how a good teacher can bring out the potential lurking within their students.
Vocational Education
ANTHONY JOHNSON, son of Michelle Gomez and Robb Johnson of Davenport, plans to major in economics at Grinnell (Iowa) College.
Top 3 achievements:
- Academic All-District, football
- Acceptance to Grinnell College
- Honor roll, four years
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: Throughout my years at Central, I’ve had many classroom learning experiences that personally stand out; From the time I was able to take my first business class sophomore year to the the various other courses I’ve taken within the business department. The first class was called intro to business and for me, was probably the most memorable. The teacher was Mrs. Talbot, someone I’ve got to know very well during my time at Central, but was new to me at the time. It was all a bit intimidating, having a new teacher, being one of the few underclassmen among mostly seniors, and on top of it all it was a college course. Soon enough though, I got past all of those intimidating factors and began to enjoy the class, so much so that it pushed me to pursue similar courses and a reason I enjoy business so much today.
ANDREW SHIE, son of Tom and Dianna Shie of Davenport, plans to major in business administration at Monmouth (Illinois) College.
Top 3 achievements:
- 4.0 GPA
- Numerous AP courses
- Academic All State, swimmer
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: Taking various business classes ranging from accounting to small business management have been very helpful to my education. Taking these classes made me realize that business is the right major for me in college. Many of these classes also are dual credit courses through Scott Community College, which not only have the benefit of credits towards a college degree, but also give high school students a taste of how college classes will be taught. One especially beneficial learning experience was the stock market game in which we participated in Financial Accounting class with Mrs. Talbot. This game helped us learn about choosing stock investments, how the stock market works, the risks it poses, and the benefits of investing. The business classes at Central have taught me about the business world, have heightened my interest in the subject, and have solidified my decision to pursue a business degree in college.
Young Journalist
ISABELLE KERN, daughter of Greg Kern and Erin Kern of Davenport, plans to major in communication design at Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design.
Top 3 achievements:
- National Honor Society
- Journalism Honor Roll
- Figge Brand Boesharr art scholarship
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: Throughout my years I have spent at Central, I have learned so much in all different aspects of life. I have had amazing helpful and caring teachers that have really made an impact on me. As a Freshman, my best friend, Haley Simpson, and I decided to sign up for the yearbook club. Little did we know that we would be on staff the next three years of high school, ending with becoming Editor-in-chief during my senior year. This left a lasting memory for me, knowing and proving to myself I could achieve this. I will always be thankful for having Miss Ebener as an Advisor/Teacher/Mentor as it has been one of the best experiences that I got to have as a student at Central High School. I have learned so so much in my short time here , I am excited to use the skills later on in life.
HALEY SIMPSON, daughter of Janie Boyle and Marty Simpson of Davenport, plans to attend Iowa State University, Ames.
Top 3 achievements:
- National Honor Society
- National Scholastic Press Association's Journalism Honor Roll
- All-Academic team
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: My freshman year I came into high school a little overwhelmed with all of the extracurricular activities from which to choose. I decided to join the yearbook staff because I have always enjoyed writing and taking pictures. I also felt it would be a good way to meet new people. One memory from yearbook I will carry with me throughout my life was winning my first journalism award. It felt so gratifying to be recognized for my hard work. I put so much time and effort into my pages, all with the guidance of my yearbook adviser who was there to help me all along the way. I was so fortunate to work with such an inspiring and supportive group of people. I am very happy I decided to join yearbook. Throughout my four years, I have learned a lot and have found something I am very passionate about.