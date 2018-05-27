NORTH High School, Davenport, has selected these outstanding seniors from its class of 271 students:
Academics
ASHLEY DeWISPELAERE, daughter of Jeff and Vicki DeWispelaere of Davenport, plans to major in secondary education at University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls.
Top 3 achievements:
- Dual graduation
- National Honor Society, vice president
- Student Council secretary
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: One classroom experience I won't forget is completing Intro to Education through Scott Community College. This course allowed me to visit students at Sudlow Intermediate and observe two periods of 7th grade math. While observing Sudlow, I taught my first lesson plan and learned different techniques to manage an effective classroom. By completing this course, I grew as a student and gained insightful information on how to become a successful teacher.
KATHERINE STURMER, daughter of Kurt and Jody Sturmer of Blue Grass, plans to major in marine science-biology at the University of Tampa, Florida.
Top 3 achievements:
- Dual graduation
- Scott Community College Honors Program
- Girls swim team captain
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: While in AP biology last year I had to complete an independent research project. This project allowed me to expand my knowledge on a topic that interested me, as well as being able to learn from my mistakes as I set up and conducted the experiment. By completing this 3 term project I was able to grow as a student and I am now better prepared for my college courses and future research endeavors.
The Arts
HALEY NICHOLSON, daughter of Amanda and Joshua Crecelius, and Troy Nicholson of Davenport, plans to major in music education/music performance at the University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls.
Top 3 achievements:
- First cellist in Davenport School District to make Iowa All-State in 7 years
- AP Studio Art
- Quad-City Youth Symphony, 6 years
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: This last year I auditioned for and was accepted in to the Iowa All-State orchestra as well as named one of the best of centers at State Solo competition. Both of these performances have happened in Ames, Iowa, and it is a HUGE honor to be accepted and participate in both of these things. It has been one of my dreams to achieve both of these things for years and I am proud to support my school in such a way. I will never forget either of these things. Music is my passion and I love that I've been able to participate in these prestigious events.
EMMA SASKOWSKI, daughter of Amy Saskowski and Mike Saskowski of Davenport, plans to major in music education at University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls.
Top 3 achievements:
- All State chorus
- Cosette in "Les Miserables"
- Performing "Peter and the Starcatcher" as a main-stage at the Iowa Thespian Festival
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: Throughout my high school career, I participated in every single musical and choir class. Each year, I was fortunate to be able to participate in the show choir as well as varsity and chamber choirs, orchestra, and every theater class possible. Shortly after All-State, I auditioned for a solo in show choir and was selected to be one of the soloists in the ballad portion of our performance. One memory I will always cherish is my experience in my last high school theater production, "Les Miserables." (I got Cosette, my dream role!) I am very grateful for Mrs. LaCorte, Mr.Riewerts, Mrs.Valle and Mrs. Quist who guided me through the years in all of my musical and theatrical experiences. They always demonstrated so much passion in their commitment to their students. When I become a teacher, I hope to inspire my students the way they have inspired me.
Humanities
SABRINA DURAN, daughter of Salvador and Denise Duran of Davenport, plans to major in French at Augustana College, Rock Island.
Top 3 achievements:
- Dean's scholarship and French Department scholarship, Augustana College
- National Honor Society
- Dual enrollment
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: My junior year I remember being nervous to take French II because it had been two and a half years since I had taken French I. However, during the semester I studied the material extensively to prevent myself from falling behind. Not only did this help me excel in the class, but I discovered my love for the French language and culture. I learned to not doubt what I am capable of, and to not let my fears deter me from accomplishing something. I was dreading taking French II, but now I could not be more excited to pursue a French major.
ZOE PURCELL, daughter of Amy and Joel Purcell of Davenport, plans to major in theater arts and environmental policy and planning at the University of Iowa, Iowa City.
Top 3 achievements:
- National Honor Society
- Ambassadors
- Drama Club
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: One learning experience that I will remember forever is getting to be a part of the musical "In The Heights" at North. I made great friends during the production who have changed me in many positive ways. We became a tight-knit group that quickly became a family. The experience also influenced me to stay in the drama club and now I am majoring in theater arts at the University of Iowa because of the experience.
Leadership
CORAL DILLIE, daughter of Ann Peterson, Chris Dillie, Chris Peterson, Julie Dillie of Davenport, plans to major in health science and business at Culver-Stockton College, Canton, Missouri.
Top 3 achievements:
- National Honor Society, president
- Student Council, vice president
- Captain of Basketball, soccer captain
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: My sophomore year, I was involved in a historic run of the North Girls Basketball team. We finished the season with the best run in Girls Basketball history at North. We finished as conference champions and went to the state tournament. We gained inspiration from our little buddy Braddock Shovlain who had passed a few weeks before the state tournament. We showed support to the family by adding his name to the back of our warm up shirts and by writing his favorite number "22" and his name to our shoes. The whole experience helped me realize that little gestures go a long way.
KELSI MASSENGALE, daughter of Jim and Chanda Massengale of Davenport, plans to major in recreation, parks and tourism administration at Western Illinois University, Moline.
Top 3 achievements:
- Student Council, president
- Varsity cheer captain
- Dual graduation
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: As a part of Student Council, I took on multiple projects including blood drives, dances, and hunger drives. This past year, I took head chair for the Quad-City Student Hunger Drive. As head, I organized volleyball and dodgeball tournaments, Fareway can collections, Stop the Bop, a Family Fun Night, and football game activities. I hoped to improve from years past and include as much of the community as possible. In the end, we collected almost 13,000 pounds of food- a 15 percent increase from the year before. I felt so proud to have headed the team that did so much to feed our community and will definitely remember it for years to come.
Math/The Sciences
JOHN KING, son of John King and Debbie King of Davenport, plans to major in aerospace engineering at Iowa State University, Ames.
Top 3 achievements:
- Scott Community College president's list
- AP Calculus and AP Chemistry
- 4.0 GPA, community college and high school
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: I'll remember going to a chemistry exhibition/competition at Loras College. Our school brought two teams, both making it to the Final Jeopardy portion of the competition. It was spectacular, seeing myself and my peers demonstrate our collective chemistry knowledge to people not located near Davenport.
TRACY TRAN, daughter of Tro Tran and Trang Nguyen of Davenport, plans to major in pharmacy at Scott Community College, Bettendorf.
Top 3 achievements:
- National Honor Society, secretary
- Robotics notebook manager
- Environmental Club
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: My most memorable experience at North High is participating in the Chemistry Olympics at Loras College with my AP Chemistry Class. I have never found myself having so much fun with my classmates since entering high school. Although our course had ended before the event, almost everyone was willing to participate and work together as a team to compete against other schools. This experience has inspired me to be more open to new opportunities and make the most of my life, because it allowed me to make lifelong memories that can never be found from studying alone.
Vocational Education
HECTOR GALVAN CARLOS, son of Adalberto Galvan Marquez and Guadalupe C De Galvan of Davenport, plans to major in welding at Scott Community College, Bettendorf.
Top 3 achievements:
- 1st Place at Kirkwood Welding Competition
- Participation in Student Built Home Program
- Completion of Vocational Welding Program
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: One classroom experience that I learned and will continue to stick with me throughout my life is getting along with the people that you are with everyday. They start to become your family because you have to learn to work together and reach the goal that you're striving for, especially when its a team effort. Although the biggest impact and learning experience is never giving up on the work or the people you have around you and trying your hardest everyday.
ARIF SALIU, son of Haxhera Saliu and Agim Saliu of Davenport, plans to major in business education at Scott Community College, Bettendorf.
Top 3 achievements:
- Part of a very successful fundraiser that helped a local charity, which was received very well.
- Homecoming king
- Helped provide sandwiches to a few homeless shelters
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: I will never forget the day September 6th, 2017, on this special day my name was announced as a part of the Homecoming Court, my friends really wanted me to be on the court, but I would never have thought it was possible. Everyone round me was ecstatic when my name was read on the intercom, and I couldn't stop smiling. A few days later, I was featured in a parade commemorating us, and at the end of the parade, the announcing of the King and Queen was set to begin. When Mr. Riewerts said, "Your 2017 North Homecoming King, Arif Saliu!" The place went nuts, and I will never forget that amazing moment.
Young Journalist
HAYLEY KELLER, daughter of Shannon and JD Speth of Davenport, plans to study registered nursing at Scott Community College, Bettendorf.
Top 3 achievements:
- Yearbook, 4 years
- Color guard
- Student council
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: A classroom learning experience I will remember forever is junior year in my yearbook class. I was the main yearbook editor for the first half of school and it gave me and experience I will always remember. I learned so much about responsibility and teamwork and it has made me a better group leader. My teacher for the class has taught me so much about working hard to achieve your goals and she has pushed me to strive to be a better person and yearbook has helped me accomplish that. It’s also helped me get out of my comfort zone and participate more in school. All four years of being in this class has made my high school experience extraordinary and I wouldn’t change it for anything. I’m glad to have been apart of something so great and this is something I will remember forever.
DAKOTAH McREYNOLDS, son of Martha Holan of Davenport, plans to major in education and business.
Top achievements:
- 2nd, 3rd, Honorable Mention for Advertising from IHSPA
- Achieved 80+ practicum hours for Intro to Education course
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: When I was student teaching, I was able understand more about teaching. I loved all the planning experience as well as working with students who were excited to learn.