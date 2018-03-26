The chief financial officer for the Davenport School District is recommending lowering the tax levy rate for next year by 38 cents per $1,000 of taxable valuation.
CFO Marsha Tangen made the recommendation at Monday night's school board meeting.
The district has enough of a fund balance built up to lower the general levy, she told board members.
The savings will come from the management fund which, Tangen said, pays for employee insurance and early retirement incentives.
She still estimates the district will be $6 million "negative" in spending authority, "not cash," she said.
The Iowa Legislature has approved a 1 percent increase in state funding for next year.
Dr. Tate admits the budget issue is huge and complex. "With the negative figures, we've got to make reductions," he said.
Two teachers from Smart Intermediate urged the board not to close their school, in part because many of their students had already come from a previously closed school.
After the meeting, Tate said he believes that the reaction by any student and neighborhood where a school school may or will be closed, would be the same.
"We've been doing this (budget cuts) so long, we've picked all the low-hanging fruit, that now there's just the big things (to cut)," he said.
"These are very hard decisions and the board will have to look at the facts and decide what to do," Tate said.
The board will vote on the budget at its April 9 meeting.
In other business, operations director Mike Maloney proposed a new model of starting and ending classes for next year's school year.
He is recommending a 25-minute later start and release for students, saying the change will save money by eliminating five bus routes.
The board will vote on Maloney's proposal at its April 23 meeting.