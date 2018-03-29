A school shooting that left 17 dead in Parkland, Florida, last month has prompted Davenport Community School District Art Tate to take a hard look at school security and safety in the district.
“Our buildings are ready or are getting ready, we’ve been hardening them for years,” Tate said. That includes installing locks on classroom doors, cameras throughout the district and alarms, among other things.
Now, Tate wants to add more personnel, such as district-level security and safety specialist, more school resource officers and security guards, and a permanent mental health coordinator, to increase security and minimize the threat of violence within schools. He estimated the proposed positions will cost $1.5 million.
To do that, he’s turning to the state Legislature.
Tate has appealed to local legislators to give him the spending authority to use some of the district’s reserve fund – which is in excess of $30 million – to add the proposed personnel.
“I can’t do it with the resources I have,” he said.
If legislators fail to act, “I will have to continue to go look in other places for it. I mean, grants are tapped out. The community can’t afford any more so I don’t know what I would do. To me this is the most logical place (to turn). To me the legislature has the responsibility to support me.”
The clock is ticking for Tate’s plan — legislators hope to end the session April 17.
State Rep. Cindy Winckler, one of the legislators Tate contacted, called Tate’s proposal “compelling.”
“We’ve done several things this year that have placed districts in a difficult situation if they don’t have any spending authority,” she said. “So, this is one that is very important. I know how seriously Dr. Tate and other school districts take the safety of our children and their responsibility to make sure they are as safe as possible.”
Winckler said the proposal was included in an amendment submitted as part of a House school safety bill, which requires public and non-public schools to develop secret school safety plans for each classroom building no later than June 30, 2019. The amendment was ruled “not germane” to the proposed bill, she said.
Both the House and Senate ultimately passed school safety plan bills this month. Winckler ultimately voted in favor of the House bill, but criticized it for its lack of funding and guidance for school districts.
“I know the intent of the bill itself was to be proactive, but without opportunities to hire personnel, it really isn’t going to be helpful," Winckler said. "My greatest concern is that there would be an issue in one of our schools and we will look back and say we should have. We’re elect to be proactive rather than reactive, and we had an opportunity to do that and it’s hard for me to understand why we wouldn’t give them the authority to hire personnel."
Last month’s shooting in Florida set off debate surrounding gun control and school safety across the nation. Tate said no school district is immune from the threat of violence.
“When you look at the list (of school shootings), it’s rural, it’s city, it’s rich, it’s poor,” he said. “None of us are immune. It’s not like I have to worry and other districts don’t, and we’re all vulnerable to a point.”
Since the Parkland shooting, Tate has spent many of his days thinking about the security of the district’s students and worked with a team, which includes the school police liaison officer Andy Neyrinck, to look at ways the district could improve security. The district has two resource officers, with two more being added for the next school year, thanks to a limited grant.
School resource officers now are split among the district’s high schools. Tate wants to add four more officers. “We need them in intermediate schools,” he said. “We need them to visit the elementary schools.”
Tate said the school resource officers are invaluable to the district. “They know when they should involve law enforcement or when they can settle things within the school. They have the force of law with them. By the same token, they’ve really gained the trust of the students.”
He wants to add a district-level security and safety specialist who will oversee the security program to include active shooter drills, maintenance and testing of plans, researching and recommending best practices and providing professional development for security personnel throughout the district. He also wants to add more security guards, a coordinator for student participation in security and matters; caseworkers, and a permanent mental health coordinator.
Work is underway to add cameras at school entries, swipe card entry access and other work that is slated to be completed prior to the start of the 2018-2019 school year. Money generated from the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE) fund, also known as the local option sales tax, that can be used solely for school infrastructure needs or school district property tax relief.
The fund does not cover the addition of personnel.
Tate said his next step is to write legislators and Gov. Kim Reynolds to make his plea.
“I think my students deserve that and I think there’s a lot going on here about fairness in that other districts have a lot more money to spend per year,” he said. “If we were getting the same per pupil, we’d have another $2.5 million a year. $2.5 million would easily fund that program.”
Winckler said the governor likely will sign the school security bill and “at this particular part of session, it will be very difficult to try and address the funding.”
“That doesn’t mean that we won’t keep trying,” she said.
Attempts to reach other local legislators were unsuccessful Thursday.