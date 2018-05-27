EASTON VALLEY High School, Preston, Iowa, has selected these outstanding senior from its class of 35 students.
Academics
JACOB ZEIMET, son of Mike and Pam Zeimet of Preston, plans to major in engineering at Kirkwood Community College, Cedar Rapids.
Top 3 achievements:
- 3.9 GPA
- National Honor Society
- Ranked 1st in class
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: Building bridges and cars in physics class.
The Arts
KELSEY FELLER, daughter of Steve and Angie Feller of Preston, plans to major in vision therapist, speech therapist, or child life specialist at University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls.
Top 3 achievements:
- State Track
- National Honor Society
- Governor Award
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: One classroom learning experience I will remember forever would be going through mock interviews during Economics. I found this very helpful and they will definitely help me in the future when applying for jobs. Our teacher prepared us very well for certain questions and brought in people from the community to help interview us, just like a real life situation. We learned how we should dress and act on the day of our interview. I have always been nervous when people talk about interviews so this gave me much more confidence going into the future.
Humanities
ZACHARY MEYER, son of Trent and Jodi Meyer of Sabula, plans to major in business at Kirkwood Community College, Cedar Rapids.
Top 3 achievements:
- Thespians "Best Supporting Actor" Troupe 2222 2016-2017
- Thespians "Best Supporting Actor" Troupe 2222 2015-2016
- Tri-Rivers Conference Art Show 1st Place
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: Everyday in our government class, we have a daily question that always pertains to a current event, whether it be domestic or international. We research the event for several minutes and then present our findings to the class. We discuss these events for several more minutes and I always find everyone in the class usually has a unique perspective. I enjoy listening to this discussion and also adding my opinions as well. I won't forget these conversations as I believe they are constructive discussions that deal usually deal with politics, which is something that I enjoy.
Leadership
MADISON BANOWETZ, daughter of Kevin and Melissa Banowetz of Spragueville, plans to major in elementary education at University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls.
Top 3 achievements:
- National Honor Society
- Academic High Honors, three years
- Ranked in Top 5 of class
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: Growing up in a small school, I got to know my teachers very well. A few teachers stuck out in particular. My first teacher that stood out to me would be my kindergarten teacher, Mrs. Bowman. Being a kindergarten teacher you have to have a lot of patience. She was so sweet and caring for her students. Mrs. Bowman always made you accountable for your actions though. Mrs. Ensminger was my third-grade teacher. She was very strict and to the point in everything. She didn’t believe in talking out of turn and respect was very important in her classroom. She made sure that all your work was done before doing anything fun. Having teachers that cared as much, as they did, is the reason I am majoring in Elementary Education.
Math/The Sciences
HAILEY MESSERICH, daughter of Randy and Julie Messerich of Spragueville, Iowa, plans to major in animal science at Hawkeye Community College, Waterloo, Iowa.
Top 3 achievements:
- National Honor Society
- Academic achievement in FFA
- Academic honors
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: I have taken ag classes throughout high school, specifically animal science related classes. I became very interested in the animal systems and it inspired me to become a veterinarian. I have always had a passion for science but being in agriculture classes has shown me that I want to pursue an education in animal science.
Vocational Education
COLTON HOMAN, son of Chris and Val Homan of Bellevue, plans to major in agriculture production management at Kirkwood Community College, Cedar Rapids.
Top 3 achievements:
- National Honor Society
- Easton Valley FFA, president
- Ranked 5th in class
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: One of my favorite classroom activities that I will remember forever is an activity that my business teacher did every week called WLA's. They are weekly leadership activities that involved working together with others in the class. This was in my Introduction to Business class. They were always fun activities that made me step out of my comfort zone and work with someone else. I believe that these activities have lead me to be the leader I try to be today. Those activities taught me how to understand others better and how to work together to get even more done.
Young Journalist
ZOEY JENKINS, daughter of Angela and Lenny Gerber of Miles, plans to major in English and Creative/Journalism & Mass Communications at the University of Iowa, Iowa City.
Top 3 achievements:
- Thespian president
- Speech president
- National Honor Society
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: I remember my freshman year, my English teacher had us make time capsules. We had to address three questions. What is your life like now? What are your goals now? What are your predictions for the future? This particular learning experience allows me to look back at what my classmates and I thought was important then and where we thought we'd go in the future. This learning experience has inspired me to keep following my dreams no matter how far-fetched they might be.