ERIE (Illinois) High School has selected these outstanding seniors from its class of 47 students:
Academics
HANNAH SCHANZE, daughter of Amanda and Jason Schanze of Erie, plans to major in nursing at Luther College, Decorah, Iowa.
Top 3 achievements:
- Illinois State Scholar
- Valedictorian
- 4.28 GPA
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: In order to prepare my fellow seniors and I, our calculus teacher informed our class that we would be participating in a college type class for a week. I was nervous when he first mentioned this to us, because I thought that it would be very difficult, but it mostly involved doing more lessons than normal at a faster pace. Every other day we also had work days to do our homework. He had office hours in which we could go and ask him any questions we had about the lessons and homework. This was very eye-opening when thinking about classes that I will be taking next year at college. This week made me feel more prepared than I was before and I am very thankful for the opportunity that my calculus teacher had offered to us throughout the week.
The Arts
ETHAN HOMEYER, son of Ruthann Homeyer and Patrick Homeyer of Erie, plans to major in psychology and theater at Eastern Illinois University, Charleston.
Top 3 achievements:
- National Honor Society, president
- Writing my own script, casting actors for said script, and being able to direct my scene to be preformed on stage
- High Honor Roll, 4 years
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: What I’ll remember forever is actually several classroom experiences with a common theme: Empathy. I’m involved in a lot of things at my school, including choir and theater. Those are my favorite “classes” because of how they seem to affect people. They bring people together from all walks of life. All of the petty drama is put aside when we come together to make something. Whether it’s when the choir is singing a powerful song and everyone including the audience is getting goosebumps at the same time, or when a rag-tag group of people come together to put on a show, and soon become a family. I’ve seen music and theater heal people. They make us look past ourselves, to see the world in a new way. They show us what Empathy really is. That’s why I decided I want to become a Drama Therapist, to help people connect.
Humanities
MADISON NEWTON, daughter of Matt and Sandy Newton of Erie plans to major in radiology technician at Carl Sandburg College, Galesburg, Illinois.
Top 3 achievements:
- High Honor Roll, 4 years
- Top 5 in class
- National Honor Society
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: A classroom experience I will never forget is making toothpick bridges in physics class. First, we studied the designs of bridges and picked out which one we thought would work best for our bridge. We were working with a partner so each of us had to agree on one. Then we sketched out the form of our bridge onto graph paper and then put wax paper on top of it. We were able to put the toothpicks right on the wax paper and glue them together. Once we got one side done, we did the next one and then attached them together. We had a limit of 200 toothpicks and we ended up using almost all of them. I thought this was such a memorable experience because I worked with someone I don’t usually work with and we did really well together. I had a lot of fun.
Leadership
ERIN STICHTER, daughter of Brandon Stichter and Casey Stichter of Erie, plans to major in agronomy at Iowa State University, Ames.
Top 3 achievements:
- Co-valedictorian
- National Honor Society
- Annual Top Five In Class Academic Award
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: The learning experience that I will always remember stems from being selected to participate on our high school Envirothon team. I was able to be an active member my freshman, sophomore, and junior years. Science had long been both a strength and passion for me during my school years. At one of our competitions, I had the privilege of listening to a speaker talk about plant and soil research and the impact it has on our environment. While the rest of my team dozed off in boredom, I was energized and felt like I wanted to hear so much more. This was my first real experience with agronomy, and it inspired me to choose my college major and my future career path in agriculture.
Math/The Sciences
KYLE STOVER, son of Shelli and Chad Reiling of Cordova, plans to major in exercise science at St. Ambrose University, Davenport.
Top 3 achievements:
- Three River Conference All-Conference Academic Award
- High Honor Roll
- Top 12 student in class
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: A classroom experience I will remember forever took place in my Chemistry class. Our teacher was explaining the dangers of Lead Iodine before a lab, and then proceeded to tell us a story of how he would eat lead paint chips behind his couch of his childhood home in Cuba. This wasn't necessarily an educational experience, rather than a rather funny experience and it is something I will forever remember personally.
Vocational Education
KARRIGEN PRUIS, daughter of Cory and Nicole Pruis of Fenton, plans to major in welding technology at Lincoln Tech, Denver, Colorado.
Top 3 achievements:
- Welding And Manufacturing 1
- Welding and Manufacturing 2
- Student of the Month for welding
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: My first year at Whiteside Area Career Center, we were machining and I had to make a vise-stop. I had never used a milling machine before and Mr. Bierdman took the whole class to work with me one on one and teach me how to use it. It was a great memory and one I’ll never forget.
Young Journalist
ALLYSSA KISTLER, daughter of Brandy and Eric Cooper of Fenton, plans to major in accounting at Clinton Community College.
Top 3 achievements:
- 3.5 or higher GPA freshman-senior year
- Earning more than nine student of the month awards
- An editor for yearbook and newspaper
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: My favorite classroom experiences are those that include everyone. During class discussions I feel much better when everyone has input their opinions and we all work together. Specifically, the first few weeks of Publications (yearbook) class we work as a big group to decide our books theme and what our book will look like. It's really fascinating to hear how each student thinks of EHS differently but somehow combining everyone's ideas into one cohesive idea. I love that everyone works together to get the yearbook completed for the rest of the school to look back on. A yearbook is something really important because that might be the only way you have to remember your high school years.