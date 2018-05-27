GENESEO (Illinois) High School has selected these outstanding seniors.
Academics
MADISON MILLER, daughter of Chad and Holly Miller of Geneseo, plans to major in music education at Luther College, Decorah, Iowa.
Top 3 achievements:
- AP Scholar with Honor
- Illinois State Scholar
- National Honor Society
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: Every freshmen in choir at Geneseo High School is required to do a Music Theory Unit. Even I don't necessarily enjoy Music Theory, and I'm going to teach it one day! However, with my piano skills and previous knowledge, the unit was a breeze for me. I was then selected during my junior year to be a tutor for a choir student in Music Theory. I already knew at this point that I wanted to teach music one day, so I took the opportunity to help someone who didn't love and understand music as much as I did. This was an eye-opening classroom experience, and I was able to help a student raise her grade and learn more about music. In the process, I had to learn how to manage different learning styles and capabilities. This tutoring experience was an inspiring opportunity for both myself and the student.
SARAH RAMP, daughter of Ben and Kathleen Ramp of Geneseo, plans to attend the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.
Top 3 achievements:
- National Merit commended student
- AP Scholar
- Illinois State Scholar
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: My sophomore year, I enrolled in AP US History. This was the first AP course I took, and it was difficult. Every two weeks, we completed another section in our textbooks, and we read and wrote on various historical subjects and discussed them in seminars. The class was tough, but I thought it was interesting and valuable. This class helped me learn what to expect from college level courses and improved my study skills for future classes.
The Arts
JORDAN FLIES, daughter of Rich and Tara Flies of Geneseo, plans to major in business at the University of Iowa, Iowa City.
Top 3 achievements:
- Illinois State Scholar
- Speech State finalist, original comedy
- All-State musician, clarinet
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: While I have many memories from school, many of my personal favorites have been made during AP Literature. In this class, we analyze the literary techniques used in novels, plays, and poems. Earlier this semester, we read and discussed Shakespeare's play, "Twelfth Night." The process of reading "Twelfth Night" was memorable, as each part/character was assigned to a different student. I enjoyed using my theater background to read the part of Olivia, the main female love interest. I also found this play to be one of my favorite works that we've analyzed this year because of its humor. By finding so much amusement in the work itself, I found it easier to comprehend the devices used to create a comedic effect in the play. The learning of "Twelfth Night" was beneficial to my understanding of literature and a fun process to undergo with my peers.
HANNAH JOHNSON, daughter of Gavin and Jennifer Johnson of Geneseo, plans to major in molecular biology and genetics at the University of Iowa, Iowa City.
Top 3 achievements:
- National Honor Society
- Illinois State Scholar
- High Honor Roll, 4 years
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: When I was a sophomore I did a cadaver lab at Augustana College. It was what inspired my future plans on going to medical school.
Humanities
JOSHUA DECKER, son of Brett and Kirsten Decker of Geneseo, plans to major in mechanical engineering at Iowa State University, Ames.
Top 3 achievements:
- Illinois State Scholar
- Academic All-State
- National Honor Society
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: My most memorable experience was in my physics class junior year. We were designing and constructing bridges out of balsa wood and glue. My friend and I had a lot of fun creating our bridge. Not only was the project enjoyable, but our bridge was also the most successful in the class, holding around 115 pounds. Before the project, I was planning on being an accounting major. However, that week in physics class influenced me to explore the option of engineering, to which I later decided to continue my education down that path.
VERONICA EILERS, daughter of Beth and Walter Eilers of Geneseo, plans to major in secondary English education at University of Wisconsin, LaCrosse.
Top 3 achievements:
- Illinois State Scholar
- Top 10 of class
- First Honor Roll, 4 years
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: This year in my AP Literature class we read and discussed the play, "Our Town." The play is about how even the most mundane, normal day is actually very special and that we take those kind of days for granted. As I go through my senior year and life in general, I won't forget the discussion and how I should enjoy the little things before they are gone.
Leadership
ANDREW RAPPS, son of Paul and Alisande Rapps of Geneseo, plans to major in accounting at Hope College, Holland, Michigan.
Top 3 achievements:
- National Honor Society
- JA Titan Bowl, 2nd place finisher
- 1st Honor Roll, 4 years
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: My junior year, I had Mr. Harrington for AP Government. This class was fun, entertaining, and engaging. He had fun riddles to warm up our minds and taught in a high energy manner that kept us focused. This was done while also teaching us the fundamentals of our government at an AP level. He would have a review jeopardy before every test, so we always felt ready before leaving his classroom. This class prepared me for the AP exam in the spring and taught me the complex and fascinating American government system. This class also taught me that learning could be fun at the highest level. Overall, I will never forget this class because it was always something to look forward to in my school day. More classes like this in schools, will increase students engagement in the classroom.
JANE THOMAS, daughter of Bob Thomas and Glenda Kemnitz of Geneseo, plans to major in nursing at St. Ambrose University, Davenport.
Top 3 achievements:
- AP Scholar
- National Honor Society
- National Technical Honor Society
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: I will always remember getting to dissect the lungs and heart of a pig during my human anatomy and physiology class. This gave my class a chance to see and touch the parts of a pig which are very similar to the human body. During our lab, my teacher allowed us to cut up different parts in order to gain a better understanding of how the human body worked. The most exciting part of the lab was when I was allowed to blow into the lungs of a pig with a tube. She had a tube that she put into the esophagus and let one volunteer inflate the lungs of the pig with air. I watched as the lungs filled with my breath on the table in our classroom. This was a very interesting experience that solidified my passion for the medical field.
Math/The Sciences
RAYMOND VENNEBERG, son of Monica and Michael Venneberg of Colona, plans to major in engineering physics at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.
Top 3 achievements:
- National Merit commended scholar
- National Honor Society
- National Technical Honor Society
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: High School is often looked upon as a time of development in our young lives, a place where our future selves begin. While remembering this time, we usually hold precious a few specific memories, times where Math and English class became our favorite time of the day, instead of lunch. For myself, there are many instances which this is the case. Favorite phrases of teachers or a certain in-class discussion. They all simply blur together, in the end creating a memorable class in itself: teacher, students, subject. Though individual events become lost, I will always remember the teachers, classes, and fellow students. I have been blessed with several dedicated teachers with exemplary knowledge and ability. It is them whom I will remember most. Them and their great impression upon me. Thank you for your guidance and commitment, teachers of Geneseo. I will not forget the lessons you have given me.
ISABELLE VONDRA, daughter of Rick and Teri Vondra of Geneseo, plans to major in neuroscience at Carthage College, Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Top 3 achievements:
- Clausen Scholar
- Illinois State Scholar
- National Honor Society
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: I have to pinpoint the time I've spent tutoring younger students in math and science throughout my senior year as the most memorable classroom experience I have been privileged to have. It has been a pleasure knowing each of the kids, and teaching others these disciplines has surely cemented my own passion. The time I've spent as a student myself has been meaningful as well. However, I am finding it more difficult to choose specific instances to commemorate. The relationships I've formed and the lessons I've learned over the course of years of seemingly mundane, insignificant school days have made these commonly forgettable times perhaps the most impactful as they have bled together and are looked back on as an aggregate.
Vocational Education
MORGAN BAILEY, daughter of Scott and Angie Bailey of Colona, plans to major in medical at Black Hawk College, Moline.
Top 3 achievements:
- NTHS
- Honor Roll, 4 years
- 3.5 GPA
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: Throughout my high school career I've learned many valuable lessons. During my Foods class I had an experience that will stick with me forever. It was our very first lab and there were different roles that we as a group needed to fulfill. Somebody needed to grad the ingredients, another person had to start preparing food, and lastly the dished needed to be done. What I learned is that working together as a group isn't always easy. Some people work faster than others, and some may not know what to do or how to help. While it may be easy for each of these very different types of people to become frustrated, it is important to communicate in an effective manner because that is the only way tasks will get accomplished. While this generation is all about social media, it is necessary to verbally communicate with one another.
AUSTIN BALDWIN, son of James Matthews and Jamie Matthews of Colona, plans to study welding at Black Hawk College, Moline.
Top 3 achievements:
- Honor Roll 2017
- Passing a 2G welding test on first try
- Completing high school in three years
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: I was having a rough day freshman year and it was only first period. I had a very eventful breakfast. By the time I got to the classroom I felt the need to cool off. I tried to sleep, but Mrs. Schneden wasn't having it. She got a little upset when I refused to do anything. I responded to one of her statements with "what's the point? I will never be anything anyways, so why waste your time?" Mrs. Schneden's response was, "I'll talk to you after class." We had a long conversation and I feel that the most important thing she told me was to be a sponge, not a rock. Absorb things, let things go, learn and become somebody, become yourself. Without believing in myself, I would not be graduating this year. Special thanks to Mrs. Schneden, Mr. Bess, and Mr. Stone for believing, too
Young Journalist
KATHERINE CHRISTENSEN, daughter of Scott and Julie Christensen of Colona, plans to major in English education at Illinois State University, Normal.
Top 3 achievements:
- Illinois State Scholar
- AP Scholar
- National Honor Society
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: Growing up, I always loved writing, and I would often find myself creating short stories. So, it's no surprise that English remains my favorite class. I genuinely enjoy writing in class, and it makes me want to explore more styles of writing. So, in the midst of my first semester as a Senior, I asked myself, "Why does my high school not have a school newspaper?" In the next coming months, I would work with the school librarian and the Superintendent on moving forward with this idea. In the end, we decided that we would create a blog titled The Leaflette. This would be a place where high schoolers interested in journalism could come to write and publish every month. Overall, my goal with The Leaflette is to help inspire other students to write outside the classroom while putting my own skills to the test.
ALLISON YAGER, daughter of Pete and Tracy Yager of Geneseo, plans to major in flight operations at the University of Dubuque.
Top 3 achievements:
- Illinois State Scholar
- National Honor Society
- First Honor Roll, 4 years
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: Writing has always come easy to me. I never really had to try to achieve the grades I wanted. As a junior, I enrolled in AP Literature and everything changed. In class, we had to write timed essays about famous works. I struggled. I went to my teacher, Mr. Hall, asking why I was not doing better on my pieces. He strongly believed I could do better. He thought that if I wanted more success, I needed to put in more time. This was the first time a teacher was hard on me in order to bring out my best. He believed that I could become a better writer, and by the end of the year, I was earning the grades I wanted. I will never forget Mr. Hall's class because he was the first person to truly believe that I could be something more than what I was showing.