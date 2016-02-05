When Shalini Chandupatla was just a toddler, she started to doodle. And doodle.
She is an enthusiastic doodler at home, according to her parents, Vinay and Kalyani Chandupatla, Bettendorf. The Chandupatlas surprised their daughter on Friday during a special event at Hopewell Elementary School.
Shalini was named one of 53 winners in the United States and territories, including Puerto Rico, in the Doodle 4 Google contest. The contest was open to students in kindergarten through 12th grades, and 100,000 entries were awarded this year.
Shalini's design — the best in Iowa — was chosen by several judges, including artists from Google and celebrities, including Steph Curry from the Golden State Warriors in the NBA and Julie Bowen, an award-winning star of the television show, "Modern Family."
The doodle depicts Shalini's love of art, music, family and helping other people. The doodle contest is in its eighth year, and this year's theme is "What makes me ... me."
Shalini's doodle will be posted on Google, and public voting is encouraged from Feb. 5-22. The vote will determine the five national finalists.
In addition, the national winner and finalists will be invited to Google in Mountain View, Calif. The winning entry will be posted on Google.com on March 21.
The national winner earns a $30,000 college scholarship and his or her school will get a $50,000 Google for Education grant for a computer lab or technology program.
Shalini has been doodling for several years and was a age group finalist in the Google contest when she was in kindergarten, according to her mother.
She is an excellent art student, said Kala Koehler, art teacher at the Bettendorf elementary school, part of the Pleasant Valley Community School District.
Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox
"She has a natural aptitude for art," Koehler said. "She is pure sweetness, too."
Wearing a huge-for-her green Google T-shirt, Shalini was saluted by her second-grade classmates, as well as politicians, including Rep. Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa, and Sen. Roby Smith, R-Davenport.
Shalini's parents wore Google shirts with their daughter's winning doodle on them. Those were provided by Cedar Rapids natives and Google employees Maddy Halyard and Jordan Pierson.
Halyard and Pierson returned to Iowa to emcee the award presentation and spoke to the crowd of 100 children and adults. They ran a slideshow to explain the online company, which debuted its search engine 17 years ago.
For her part, Shalini had little to say at the award presentation but carefully held her first-place prize, a Google device.