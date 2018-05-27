MAQUOKETA (Iowa) High School has selected these outstanding seniors from its class of 103 students:
Academics
BROOKLYN WALLER, daughter of Roger and Tracy Waller of Maquoketa, plans to major in biology at Wartburg College, Waverly, Iowa.
Top 3 achievements:
- Valedictorian
- Governor's Scholar
- More than 60 college credits earned
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: A classroom experience that I will never forget was when I took physics. This class would normally be seen as a boring and difficult class. The teacher I had though, was able to incorporate the hard material into a fun learning experience. To learn various concepts, we had many labs which included: catapult battleship, Barbie bungee jumping, and calculating the physics of a roller coaster at Six Flags. My favorite lab was the Barbie bungee jumping lab, in which we had to calculate the number of rubber bands it would take to safely drop Barbie over the gym railing, without hitting her head on the floor. I originally dreaded physics, but it turned out to be the most fun and educational class I ever had.
The Arts
SPENCER OWEN, son of Richelle Owen of Maquoketa, plans to major in secondary education at the University of Iowa, Iowa City.
Top 3 achievements:
- State speech participant, 3 years
- Lettered in Drama Club
- 4th place, 2017 quiz bowl
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: A learning experience I'll always remember occurred in middle schoo. Every year the middle school goes on a trip to the hydroelectric dam in Maquoketa. I was fairly new to the town at the time and didn't know anything about the history of the area, especially around the dam. We got to see the rusted remnants of an old ride that launched a boat down the bluff, abandoned vacation homes, the ruins of a once-popular dance hall, and the inside of the dam that provides electricity for Maquoketa. I was fascinated by this and it really stirred up my interest in local history as well as furthered my immense passion for historic structures and the stories of our predecessors in the communities we call home. Maquoketa will always have a special place in my heart no matter how long I'm away or how far I end up being from it.
Humanities
XAVIER PESTANA, son of Julie and Stephen Dodson of Maquoketa, plans to major in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages at the University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls.
Top 3 achievements:
- Obtaining my associate's degree from EICC after high school
- National Honor Society, president
- All-State, individual and large group speech competition
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: There was one time when my speech instructor (Seth Archer) at EICC talked to us before giving our first speeches. He made the point that in the grand scheme of things, a five minute speech is trivial to the rest of life's challenges. Though he was just talking about speeches, I like to think of this concept more broadly. For some reason, all of us are scared of things that a relatively small in comparison to the real challenges of life. But if you take a deep breath, look your irrational fears in the face, and move through them, you'll often find that the rewarding end product compensates for all the anxiety and fear. In a sense, a learned to not let the small things in life hold me back because I'm afraid of them. Instead, I try to embrace my fears and make them strengths.
Leadership
NARYAH MOORE-DILWORTH, daughter of Erin Moore of Maquoketa, plans to major in elementary education at Simpson College, Indianola, Iowa.
Top 3 achievements:
- National Honor Society
- Clinton Community College Dean's List
- Honor Roll, every semester
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: One of my most memorable experiences in a classroom was with my chemistry teacher Ms. Kelley. The teaching method that she employed was a learning experience itself, along with the lessons involved. Ms. Kelley saw potential in me before I had seen it in myself. She used the modeling method, a visual model and lab that is performed at the beginning of each unit. This was very helpful to me because I was able to see and visualize what we are learning. I spent a lot of time out of class, before/after school and during study hall to get more help and study in chemistry. Mrs Kelley was always more than happy to help me with whatever I needed, whether it was chemistry of not. I hope that when I become a teacher, I will have as much of an impact on my students as she did on me.
Math/The Sciences
LUCAS SPAIN, son of Chad Spain and Christi Spain of Maquoketa, plans to major in computer science/mathematics at University of Iowa, Iowa City.
Top 3 achievements:
- 3 Time All-State Speech Qualifier
- MTA Web Development and Computer Security Certifications
- 1st Chair at NEIBA Honor Band
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: I’ve had a lot of memorable learning experiences, but there is one that I will always remember vividly. This experience took place in my U.S. history class. We were learning about WWI and the trench warfare that was taking place during the conflict. To help us understand what trench warfare was like, my teacher stacked the desks on their sides on top of each other and made two walls down the length of the room. These were our trenches. We split into two teams and threw balls of paper over the sides of the trenches at the enemy team. There was also a medic in each trench that was tending to the wounded. It was not at all how I was expecting to learn about that aspect of WWI. I’m just so grateful for all the teachers that go out of their way to engage students in their lessons.
Vocational Education
MACKENZI McCUTCHEON, daughter of Chrissy and Jason Hosch, and Kurtis McCutcheon, of Maquoketa, plans to major in nursing at Iowa Central College, Fort Dodge.
Top 3 achievements:
- Daily Heroes Award
- National Honor Society
- Dance Team captain
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: I was extremely nervous just like everyone else in my class. We had been studying with each other for 12 weeks. Quizzing each other on skills, vocabulary, and communication. Unlike everyone else in my class I was diagnosed with dyslexia, I was in third grade. During the test, I played each question at least 3 times. Second guessing myself even more as the test got longer. After I took my Certified Nurses Assistant written exam, I was waiting for the computer to calculate my score. I was reminding myself that I need to get an 80 percent this test to get into the nursing program next year. The test scores came back. Everyone around me was celebrating and my score was still loading. 97 percent. Everyone had slowly left the room with me staring at my computer. It felt like all the doors into the nursing program had been opened.
Young Journalist
KARYSA RICHARDS, daughter of David Richards and Jolyn Richards of Maquoketa, plans to major in biochemistry/pre-pharmacy, at Wartburg College, Waverly, Iowa.
Top 3 achievements:
- All-State Speech Qualifier
- Barbra Jane Service Award
- Clinton Community College Dean's List
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: While learning about chemical reactions in chemistry, my teacher decided to put a fun twist on a way for us to get involved in the lesson. My class brought in some ingredients and we were able to show the reaction that occurs when making ice cream! I learned that ice cream is an emulsion, and the reaction is due to the chemical proprieties of the molecules. Shaking the ice cream mixture with rock salt and ice surrounding it, I was able to see how the temperature lowers below the freezing point (freezing point depression) as the salt dissolves. I also was able to learn the chemical formulas for each ingredient that was used to make the ice cream. Not only did I get to enjoy my own homemade creation, but I was able to have a better understanding of the chemistry concepts I was learning.