MARQUETTE CATHOLIC High School, Bellevue, Iowa, has selected these outstanding seniors from its class of 26 students:
Academics
BURKE O'BRIEN, son of John O'Brien and Jeanette O'Brien of Dubuque, plans to major in engineering at Loras College, Dubuque.
Top 3 achievements:
- Co-founder of Marquette Catholic Schools Games Club
- Student Council
- Quiz Bowl
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: Growing up in American society, I was a typical wasteful consumer. I gave little regard to the environment or what it was that I put into my body. It wasn’t that I was out to destroy the future of humanity, I had just never really been told how bad things were becoming, especially on a personal level. Much of this changed when, in Freshman Environmental Science, our class watched the documentary film Bag It. This film had a significant impact on the whole class, and I clung to the information gleaned from this film as well as much of the content of the course. I’m sure my family could attest, given the number of times I’ve yelled “Leachate!” at someone about to dispose of a liquid in a standard garbage receptor. Ultimately, the class and that particular film really opened my eyes to the reality of our current environmental state.
The Arts
AMANDA KOOS, daughter of Jim and Rose Koos of LaMotte, Iowa, plans to attend St. Ambrose University, Davenport.
Top 3 achievements:
- High honor role all 15 quarters
- National Honor Society
- Senior class president
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: One of the most memorable classroom experiences of mine was learning how to do two-step equations in Algebra 1. Although this task does not seem difficult to me now, at the time I thought that I would never understand how to solve a two-step equation. However, after a lot of practice and help from my teacher, I mastered the concept. This was a memorable moment for me, because I still think back to this day when I am faced with a difficult lesson in class. I remember how hard the two-step equations seemed at first and compare it to how easy solving equations is for me now. I remember that with hard work, anything is possible. The only thing that can stand in the way of my ability to learn is myself.
Humanities
ALEC SCHWAGER, son of Lynn and Theresa Schwager of Bellevue, plans to major in finance at the University of Iowa, Iowa City.
Top 3 achievements:
- 2018 DAR Lawrence Van Hook Chapter Good Citizens Award
- 4.0 GPA through seven semesters
- Quiz Bowl
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: When I was a junior in high school I took an elective with my history teacher, Mr. Hollensbe entitled "20th Century Multimedia." This class consisted of us students learning about history through the use of film, and analyzing how watching movies was not only a fun experience in school, but also an effective means for us to put ourselves in the shoes of the characters. We watched a TV series called "Band of Brothers," which followed a platoon of soldiers in World War II. After the series was over, Mr. Hollensbe had us write letters from the perspective of one of the soldiers sending letters home. Once our collection of letters was completed, we were taught how to age the paper with coffee and hair dryers to make them look authentic. I learned more about history in that class than ever before, and I will never forget the experience.
Leadership
ASHLEY KOOS, daughter of Randy and Julie Koos of Bellevue, plans to major in biology at St. Ambrose University, Davenport, or Loras College, Dubuque.
Top 3 achievements:
- 4.0 GPA
- Academic All-State, cross country, basketball
- Student Body president
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: In Anatomy and Physiology class, we dissected kidneys. This experience was very engaging and informative, and it contributed to interactive learning. Some students were a bit apprehensive at first, but I was excited to dig right in and get started. As much as we had studied organs in this class in a textbook format, the opportunity to see, feel, and examine this organ firsthand was invaluable. I found this exercise to be particularly beneficial as it is my goal to become a doctor. In the future, my medical training will be much more intense than basic dissections. In medical school, I will have many years of engaging and interactive learning. So I feel that this experience, as well as my strong educational background at Marquette, has prepared me for what lies ahead. I will always remember this learning experience as I move forward in my educational journey.
Math/The Sciences
MEGAN LITTERER, daughter of Jerry and Jenny Litterer of Bellevue, Iowa, plans to major in software engineering at Iowa State University, Ames, or University of Wisconsin, Platteville.
Top 3 achievements:
- Quiz Bowl team captain
- Achieved a I in Solo Ensemble for piano
- National Honor Society
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: On Valentine’s Day for my Anatomy and Physiology class, the teacher brought a cow heart in for our class to dissect. As a class, we were not only able to discuss the function of the veins, arteries, and chambers, but also to feel them and the pathways they created. Since the heart was from a cow, the heart itself was very large, making the openings large enough to stick a finger into. We could then contrast the textured material from the veins with the material from other sections of the heart as well as their thickness and density. I was surprised to find fat around the heart, since I most often associate fat with other parts of the body. The opportunity to interact with an actual heart is such a rare privilege that I was glad it participate in the experience.
Vocational Education
BEN KETTMANN, son of Joe and Carol Kettmann of Bellevue, Iowa, plans to major in criminal justice at Kirkwood Community College, Cedar Rapids.
Top 3 achievements:
- High Honor Roll
- Physics Competition
- Perfect Attendance
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: A very memorable classroom experience that I had took place in the welding shop. This past semester, I took an advanced welding class which allowed me to work on my own because I knew what I needed to know about welding already. During the time of my class, the industrial arts teacher was also teaching another welding class. Because of this, I was able to be there to help the younger students with their welding, because it was hard for our teacher to get to everyone. These students sort of looked up to me and would ask me questions about their welding. At one point, the students in the class asked me to show them how I would weld something. I will always remember that moment and the feeling of being glad that I was there that day to teach them something they will remember and use.
Young Journalist
JAELYN THEISEN, daughter of Jeremy Theisen and Jenny Theisen of Bellevue, plans to major in mathematics and secondary education at the University of Iowa, Iowa City.
Top 3 achievements:
- Writing and producing an album of original songs for iTunes, Spotify, and Google Play
- Elected to Student Council and National Honor Society
- Yearbook editor
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: During my senior year, I took a student helper class with a middle school math teacher. One day, he offered to let me help teach his class. Ironically, I always told myself I couldn’t be a teacher. I wanted to follow in my father’s footsteps; to me, he always had a healthy career- a man of wealth was one of great prosperity. If you were financially stable, everything else in life would work itself out. However, I soon became aware of the reality behind the phrase “more money, more problems.” I watched many “successful” people in my life struggle with severe stress and depression because of work. It was like my life was trying to tell me something. Though I was hesitant to help teach that class, I ended up absolutely loving it. I left the room with an instant change of heart - I was going to be a teacher.