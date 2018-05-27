MID CITY High School, Davenport, has selected these outstanding seniors.
Academics
SAMANTHA NIKSICH, daughter of Darla Niksich and Michael Niksich of Davenport.
Top 3 achievements:
- In 8th grade at Trinity Lutheran, I received Tiger of the year award and was given the opportunity to be valedictorian and give a send-off speech to my class.
- Keeping my grades up and receiving many certificates for achieving academic excellence
- Student of the month
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: In my opinion the best learning environment is a fun filled, hands-on, safe environment surrounded by others you're comfortable around. This type of environment sets the stage for learning experiences you'll never forget. One learning experience I know I will always remember is the time I spent in Mrs. Hughes' classroom this year. I take physics with Mrs. Hughes, and physics being a very hand-on class, is something I excel at. Recently we took on the project of building a roller coaster made of only paper and tape. When we first started I thought to myself "Oh no, this is going to be really hard." However while working on it, everything just seemed to fall into place. Figuring out the angles and lengths of everything then testing it, turned out to be really fun. The sense of achievement I felt after finishing the project, is something I'll never forget.
The Arts
MARTHA NEGUS, daughter of Twila Negus and Terence Wheeler of Buffalo.
Top 3 achievements:
- First Honors Award (multiple times)
- Attendance Award (multiple times)
- I went from completely failing my Freshman year at another school, and now I'm graduating at the end of my Junior year.
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: A learning experience I will never forget, is when my art class at MidCity entered Bucktown's pastel competition. We all worked together to create this beautiful piece of art, and it opened my eyes to the limitless possibilities you have within the art world. That competition also brought us closer together as artists. The day we actually created the final piece, there was no awkwardness involved. We all just worked together and did what we love to do. Ms. Lewis has really brought me out of my comfort zone with my art, and I will always appreciate her for so many reasons. Art has been my passion for so long and although I'm not the best out there, I still love what I do. Classes like these, are ones that will always hold a special place in my heart. I am so grateful for all of the opportunities I've had.
Humanities
BRONTIANNA HARE, daughter of Brian Hare of Davenport, plans to attend Scott Community College.
Top 3 achievements:
- Graduating early
- Academic honors
- Advanced writing, honors English
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: A classroom learning experience l will remember forever would be speech class. I learned so much with having that class and the reasons for having it. One good thing would be the communication skills that we had to over come in order to speak to others in the real world and the ways you could do it instead of being nervous about it. As time came to ending of class I understood you should pay attention to the ways you look and sit when talking to others.
Leadership
BROOKE SLOCUM, daughter of John Slocum and Erica Feigl of Davenport, plans to major in communication sciences and disorders at Florida Atlantic University, Jupiter.
Top 3 achievements:
- iJAG president.
- Straight A's for the first time last quarter
- Graduating on time.
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: If there is one memory I have from my classroom life here at Mid-City, it would most definitely be in iJAG. Not only has this class prepared me for future successes, it has helped me become a strong leader as well. Throughout all of our fun adventures and team building activities with my amazing classmates, there is one instance I felt as though my mentor, Sarah Brennan, saw me bloom. She entrusted my strength in my leadership abilities by choosing me to be her right-hand woman when we traveled to the capitol in Des Moines to speak with the Senate and House of Representatives about the phenomenal program of iJAG. I received such wonderful feedback and some really awesome mementos while I was there. Even registered to vote! With all being said, it’s safe to say I had blast and it’s really something I will never forget!
Math/The Sciences
ANA RIVERA
Vocational Education
JAIRO AGUILERA, son of Teresa Cantor of Davenport.
Top 3 achievements:
- Academic Excellence
- Graduating in May
- Returned to school after dropping out
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: I remember switching to Mid City and seeing a drastic change in what and how I was learning. Every class I went to the teachers were all very caring, they went above and beyond teaching us not only things academically but thing that would help us later on in life. Every class I went to had a lesson on a our subject but also a lesson to remember about life. I'll forever remember how each teacher that I encountered had the goal to help me find out what I wanted to do with my life and help me pursue those endeavors, to not only be a successful person academically but to be a better person overall. Every teacher there is set out to help each student succeed in whatever dream they think of, in a generation full of dreamers it's good to know we have people that will help.
Young Journalist
JOVIEN SMITH, son of Tiyana D. Rhoden of Davenport, plans to major in writing at Columbia, New York City.
Top achievements:
- Student of the month
- First Honors
- Writers Award
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: One classroom experience I will never forget is speech class because it helped me get over stage fright. Speech class also gave me the courage to speak what I truly felt. I could talk in front of staff and peers without caring about judgmental remarks from peers. I am now able to stand up for what I completely believe in.