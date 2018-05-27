MOLINE High School has selected these outstanding seniors from its class of 510 students:
Academics
RIYA JAIN, daughter of Beena Jain and Rohit Jain of Moline, plans to major in computer science and chemistry at University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.
Top 3 achievements:
- Ranked first in class
- Academic Team president
- ACT score of 36
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: In my third year of Honors English, I was assigned to write an eight to ten page research paper explaining a social issue related to poverty and proposing a solution to it. I chose to write about high school dropout rates in urban areas. Initially, I was daunted by the length of the paper and the amount of research it required. However, as I learned about the underfunded schools and the cycle of poverty that caused students to dropout of high school, I wondered if ten pages could possibly be enough to thoroughly explain the issue, let alone solve it. I always thought education to be the great equalizer, but I found that many students perform poorly because they do not have the same privileges that I do. Humbled, I gained a greater appreciation for my parents and community and became a better writer in the process.
RYAN LODICO, son of Collin Lodico and Melinda Lodico of Moline, plans to major in environmental engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
Top 3 achievements:
- Ranked at top of class
- Academic All-State
- National Honor Society
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: My most memorable classroom learning experience cannot be condensed into a single event; rather, it is a series of events that taught me a single, incredibly valuable lesson about learning: in order succeed at school, at college, at a career, in order to know and understand and use the information and resources that I am given, I have to want to learn. Not merely that effects of that learning — financial success, stability, accolades, etc., but the learning itself. For in the countless algebra problems I completed, and the multi-page essays I wrote, and the endless pages of history notes I took, I at last realized that I had a choice: I could continue to struggle toward the next quiz or test, and then forget everything afterwards, or I could truly appreciate the opportunity to know and understand, and use the information I'm given for the rest of my life.
The Arts
GRACE SCHNEIDER, daughter of Mark Schneider and Rose Schneider of Moline.
Top 3 achievements:
- Honor Roll
- Recognition Award for quality work
- Music Honor Society
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: I sat at the front of my math class senior year, confused about a problem my teacher was doing on the board. When a question was asked, he replied, “Really. Do you seriously not remember this? You learned this freshman year! You shouldn’t be a senior if you don’t know how to do this.” His ridicule of our supposed stupidity continued throughout the rest of the semester. I understand why asking questions is difficult for students; the thought of being humiliated in front of peers does nothing for confidence. Although I was hurt, I later reminded myself that admitting confusion and asking for clarification is acceptable and mature, no matter what a person of authority says. Through the shame and anxiety caused by my teacher, it reinforced the idea that weaknesses are not to be embarrassed of, but are meant to be building blocks to learn from and grow on.
ISAAC WADDELL, son of Dena Waddell and Phillip Waddell of Port Byron, plans to major in political science and pre-law at University of Illinois at Chicago and John Marshall Law School, Chicago.
Top 3 achievements:
- 8th place in Dramatic Interpretation at the IHSA State Speech Finals Tournament 2017
- 12th place in Oratorical Declamation at the IHSA State Speech Finals Tournament 2018
- Recipient of the International Honor Bar for the International Thespian Society Moline Senior High School troupe 1900 (2018)
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: My greatest learning experience will always be in the theatre because truly it is my home. The theatre is my classroom for all types of learning that has made me who I am today. The last musical in the Moline auditorium before renovation was CHICAGO and in this show I had the honor of playing the lead role of Billy Flynn. This show taught me that I can achieve things beyond my wildest dreams with the help of the arts. The show helped to teach me to have faith in myself and realize that the only thing that could ever hold me back is my own doubt. I cannot begin to tell how many lessons the theatre has taught me in all but what I can definitively say is that I would not be the person I am today without the lessons it provided me. It will always be home.
Humanities
SAVANNAH HAMPTON, daughter of Kirsten Hampton and Bill Hampton of Coal Valley, plans to major in international affairs at Princeton (New Jersey) University.
Top 3 achievements:
- United States Senate Page
- Midwest Military Youth of the Year
- Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: Eighth grade year I was uber-involved, and there was nothing that could get in my way. I participated in numerous clubs and sports: more was better. Mr. Olson, my science teacher and mentor, gave me advice that left me indignant but has since affected every choice of mine. He told me that a person’s impact is measured not by how much they’re involved in, but how a person shapes what they do. He meant that less is sometimes more. This seemed counterintuitive to me, but nevertheless, I appreciated the lesson. While I don’t claim to be perfect in heeding his advice, far from it with my jam-packed schedule, I’ve never forgotten to appreciate his words. When I feel overwhelmed by opportunities or my calendar, I think of Mr. Olson's advice and prioritize what I truly care about and don’t pack as much into the day as I possibly can.
LACEY McMILLION, daughter of Joe and Beth McMillion of Moline, plans to major in elementary education at the University of Dubuque.
Top 3 achievements:
- National Honor Society
- First Team All-Metro and First Team All Conference, volleyball
- Honor Roll, 4 years
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: My sophomore year, I took a Speech class with all upperclassmen, me being the only sophomore in the class. I was nervous to be with all older students, but thankfully they all joked around with me and made me feel comfortable. I really liked this class because I got to learn all about the students in the class and their interests. From speech to speech I learned how to do different things from “How To” speeches, and the backgrounds of the students in my class. From this class I got better at speaking in front of people, and made new friends in the process.
Leadership
JOSEPH LAVIN, son of Joe and Chris Lavin of Moline, plans to major in business at the University of Missouri-Columbia.
Top 3 achievements:
- National Honor Society
- Illinois State Scholar
- High Honor Roll, 4 years
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: One experience I will never forget is competing against my class mates to see who could grow the best stock portfolio in Mr. Byrne's Managerial Economics class. We were given a specific amount of imaginary money and had to "buy and sell" stocks every week as we watched out portfolio grow. This was what made me become interested in the stock market and eventually pick my major.
KAITLYN MINER, daughter of Tim and Janel Miner of Moline, plans to major in pre-med at St. Ambrose University, Davenport.
Top 3 achievements:
- Ranked first in class
- Student Congress, president
- Co-editor-in-chief, Line O' Type
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: Not many classroom experiences rival the memories I've made while in Moline's engineering program. I've programmed robots, built an (unsuccessful) cardboard boat, an raced a musetrap car just to name a few; however, beyond a doubt, building and programming a marble sorter takes the cake as the most challenging and memorable classroom experience thus far. Weeks of thought and planning went into the sorter, only to make countless redesigns and adjustments. Build, program, deconstruct, redesign, rebuild, reprogram. Defeated. Finally, a silver-lining emerged when our teacher advised my partner and me to build a teeter-totter that would separate marbles by weight. Though our marble sorter was definitely outperformed, I'm thankful for the perseverance I gained from failure and an experience I will never forget.
Math/The Sciences
SAMUEL BAKER, son of Brian Baker and Lynn Baker of Moline, plans to major in psychology at New York University, New York.
Top 3 achievements:
- National Honor Society
- Junior Rotarian
- Illinois State Scholar
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: A.P. Calculus was one of my favorite classes that I will never forget. From everyone worrying about if the class would be as difficult as Precalculus to learning it wasn't, and that it came with a great teacher too. It did not matter whether we may have gotten a little off topic sometimes or just talked about our days, we all were able to learn the material and (almost) every single person was determined on taking the A.P. test. I remember the first few units and thinking it wasn't so bad, but later, when we had to put all the concepts we had learned together, the class became a bigger challenge. Even though A.P. Calc may not have always been a breeze, I will never forget the class, the teacher, or all of my peers who struggled with me.
MANDEEP KAUR, daughter of Devendra Singh and Jaswinder Kaur of Moline.
Top 3 achievements:
- National Merit commended student
- A.P. Scholar with Honor
- Milwaukee Brewers' Student Achievers Award
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: The miracles that exist in the platform of Chemistry are oftentimes concealed by a false blanket of a student's preconceived notion of the subject's excitability. During my junior year, I was enrolled in Ms. Cook Gregory's A.P. Chemistry course and quickly recognized the enthusiasm that was characteristic of understanding chemicals and observing them in action! Throughout the course, there have been many instances that have fascinated me: titrations that invent a bold pink color from a clear solution, formations of a beautiful crystal-like precipitate, and the vulnerability of a supersaturated solution. A solution is a mixture of a solute and solvent. However, while comparing the three types, I consider the supersaturated solution a genuine masterpiece for it reminds me of the ever-changing ways of life's moments. One second, the beaker contains a transparent clear solution; the next, when the slightest change in the gradient occurs, diamonds form before one's eyes.
Vocational Education
SAMANTHA CRAMER, daughter of Chris and Stephanie Cramer of Coal Valley, plans to major in business at St. Ambrose University, Davenport.
Top 3 achievements:
- Honor Roll, all semesters
- All-Academic Conference, golf
- Pacesetter 2017 golf season
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: The most memorable learning experience was in Mr. Karl's Algebra 3 class my junior year. Mr. Karl has the most creative and energetic teaching style I have ever seen. One of the many great teaching moments he had was when he was teaching us the quadratic formula. He found a tune that sang the formula so then during the lesson he would sing and dance to the quadratic formula. That is a sign of an incredibly dedicated teacher to get up in front of a class to sing and dance just so we would never forget how to set up the formula. Thank you, Mr. Karl!
HUNTER HENNING, son of Kelene Henning and Rich Henning of Moline, plans to major in criminology at Iowa State University, Ames.
Top 3 achievements:
- Honor Roll, 4 years
- National Honor Society
- Academic All-Conference, 3 sports
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: A classroom experience that will stick with me forever is being able to create a multism of a circuit that would produce my birthday in senior year of Engineering. And by using my multism, I wired a breadboard of the program I created. This assignment was painfully detailed oriented and took lots of time. But becuase of the detail and attention I put it, I got a perfect A that felt very rewarding and that feeling will stick with me forever.
Young Journalist
LILLIAN GLACKIN, daughter of Jennifer and Kevin Glackin, and Jennifer and Jonathan Ruud of Moline, plans to attend Madison (Wisconsin) College.
Top 3 achievements:
- Junior Rotarian
- National Honor Society
- Honor Roll, 4 years
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: In my AP US History class juinor year, we were talking about Civil Rights in the 1960's. Mr. Lamphier, my teacher, was always so passionately about everything he taught. He actually made learning history fun. We were watching a video on the Alabama Birmingham Church Bombings. Watching this happen, it filled me with rage and made me want to do something about civil rights in our country. That day, I realized I wanted to be a civil rights attorney for the people of the United States. I discovered that day that it was my passion to fight for equal rights for everyone, no matter race, sex, or religion.
NICOLE TILLBERG, daughter of Cathy and Jim Tillberg of Moline, plans to major in cinema and photography at Southern Illinois University, Carbondale.
Top 3 achievements:
- National Honor Society
- International Thespian Society
- Yearbook editor-in-chief yearbook, 2 years
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: Many many years ago, way back in my youth (a.k.a. when I was a Freshman), a teacher of mine said to my class "Yes, odds are you will never use this ever in your life, but that does not mean it is not important." I spent a long time thing over this wondering how on earth the invention of the guillotine would ever apply to my life. That's when I realized, the lesson my teacher was sharing had nothing to do with memorizing irrelevant facts for a test, but to learn to think. The lesson my teacher shared with me that day was the importance of learning to learn because that is by far the greatest skill any person in the world could ever obtain.