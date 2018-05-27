MORRISON (Illinois) High School has selected these outstanding seniors from its class of 57 students:
Academics
MADISON STEINES, daughter of Stanley Steines and Deb Milder of Morrison.
Top 3 achievements:
- Illinois State Scholar
- National Honor Society
- High Honor Roll
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: One of my favorite classes was Anatomy and Physiology. Mr. Dolan uses students to demonstrate different parts and functions of the body. The second day of class, I was one of his examples. I was nervous because I had never taken a class with Mr. Dolan before and I did not know many of the students. He had me come to the front of the room, bend at the waist and position my arm as a dorsal fin, like a shark. I had to hum the "Jaws" theme song to the class. The point of this was to demonstrate the meaning of the word "dorsal," as we were learning about the skeleton at that time. Everyone in the class thought my demonstration was hilarious, as did I. Because of Mr. Dolan's demonstrations I have learned much about the human body and will never forget the meaning of the word "dorsal."
The Arts
QUINN SEDIG, daughter of Susan and Charles Sedig of Morrison, plans to major in zoology at Sauk Valley Community College, Dixon, Illinois.
Top 3 achievements:
- National Honor Society
- Best in Show, Morrison High School and Jr. High Art Show
- 4.0 GPA second quarter of senior year
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: Four years ago, being a timid, quiet freshman, I never would have believed that I would grow to be the person I am today. While there have been several factors that have assisted in my growth, one thing in particular has broken me out of my shell, and that is art class. I have always loved art and had a passion for creating it, but was always cautious. This went for both creating art, and my everyday life. It came as a shock to me when I walked into art class sophomore year and my teacher, Tony Wright, told us that art — as well as life — was unpredictable and that we had to learn how to "go with the flow." With this in mind, I grew to be a more adventurous, independent person. I got the opportunity to grow while doing what I love — something I am extremely thankful for.
Humanities
KAYLA SAVILLE, daughter of Dawn Saville and Karl Saville of Morrison, plans to major in nursing at Sauk Valley Community College, Dixon.
Top 3 achievements:
- All State Scholastic Bowl 2017, 2018
- Honor Roll
- Key Club
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: My teachers have always inspired me. Their passion and commitment to teaching is inspiring, and I’m grateful to have met so many people who encouraged my love of learning. History has been my favorite subject since 7th grade and it is because of my teacher, Mark Ernst. Before I took his class, the subject didn’t interest me. Mr. Ernst made learning fun; he interacted with us, he created simulations, he challenged us, and we played games. Mr. Ernst’s sense of humor and impressive knowledge made the class an event to await eagerly every day.
Leadership
MORGAN STUHLMAN, daughter of Linda Barsema and Curt Stulman of Morrison, Illinois, plans to major in dental hygiene at Sauk Valley Community College, Dixon, Illinois.
Top 3 achievements:
- High Honor Roll
- Student Council Officer
- Marching Band Drum Major
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: One day in band, Mr. Youngs started the class with Saturday Night Live. We all thought that this was odd. There were two separate clips that were shown. One showed a news anchor mumbling and it showed the band the importance of articulation and enunciation. We then applied different types of articulation to our music and easily could tell the difference between “clean” and “sloppy” music. The next video showed the importance of dynamics as a man yelled everything that he said. The problem was that at times, his words lost importance because he was so loud that no one was understanding what he was saying. We used this video to practice different dynamic levels, or volumes, with our music. I learned that dynamics and articulation play a huge role in everyday life and without differences, life would be boring.
Math/The Sciences
AARON DETER, son of Rick Deter and Glenda Deter of Morrison, plans to major in biology at St. Ambrose University, Davenport.
Top 3 achievements:
- Illinois State Scholar
- Illinois Academic All-State, football
- Rotary Student of the Month
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: Easily my favorite lesson over the last thirteen years of school was in Algebra 2 during my sophomore year. It was a mixed class that was composed of mostly juniors and sophomores, with a handful of seniors thrown in. We were dealing with the pythagorean theorem, in addition to other trigonometry laws. It wasn’t terribly difficult, but also not very entertaining in and of itself. Our teacher Mr. Smith courageously endeavored to take us outdoors to apply our trigonometry skills to tangible situations. We didn’t do any more than measuring bleachers, the gymnasium, or the occasional tree, but between the spectrum of characters in the class and the seemingly hurricane force winds that day, this made the class entertaining but engaging.
Vocational Education
JARIN SCHMIDT, who lives with Shell and Charles Inman of Morrison, plans to attend Sauk Valley College, Dixon, Illinois.
Top achievements:
- Senior Salute
- MVP
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: The first ever MHS Murder Mystery Dinner which was performed by the creative writing class, directed by English teacher Gwenn Rickertsen, is my most memorable classroom experience. Writing and performing the Murder Mystery was an intense process that required each person in our class to work as a team. It was the most extensive group project that I have ever been a part of. While it was challenging it was also extremely enjoyable. Each student was in charge of creating a character and writing its detailed backstory. The creative writing class then got to see their characters come to life in front of an audience. This event was a huge success and a valuable experience. It taught me the importance of being able to work as a team on large projects for extended periods of time, which will prove to be a valuable asset in the workplace.
Young Journalist
KELLY PANNIER, daughter of Doug and Kolleen Pannier of Morrison, plans to major in nursing at Mount Mercy University, Cedar Rapids.
Top 3 achievements:
- Honor Roll/High Honor Roll, 4 years
- National Honor Society
- Illinois Drill Team Association certificate of scholastic achievement
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: I took yearbook for the first time my senior year of high school, but I wish I would have taken it sooner. Yearbook has taught me many valuable things I can use in life, from selling ads and making business deals, to managing my time, and going to events and taking pictures. One of my favorite memories from yearbook is having a class competition to see who could sell the most advertisements. This competition was a great opportunity to work on making deals with businesses who wanted to support the yearbook. A lot of the things we do in yearbook are out of the classroom and in the community or are at sporting events. Our yearbook team gets to capture memories that people will look back on for years to come. It’s really fun to be part of that process.