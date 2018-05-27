NORTH SCOTT High School, Eldridge, has selected these outstanding seniors from its class of 236 students.
Academics
DELANEY KILBURG, daughter of Charlie and Kristine Kilburg of Long Grove, plans to major in nursing at the University of Iowa, Iowa City.
Top 3 achievements:
- Summa Cum Laude
- Governor's Scholar recognition program
- E. Wayne Cooley Scholarship Nominee
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: In second grade my teacher would bring snacks for our whole class almost every day. I didn't know why she did this and thought she was just being nice. It wasn't until a few years later that I realized she brought snacks because not everyone was able to afford to eat breakfast. I didn't realize that some of the kids in my class and even some of my friends didn't eat breakfast every morning like I did. This experience was eye opening to me, and at a young age I began to see the world differently because of it. We were lucky to have Mrs. Carlson to look after us.
KENDAL NEWMAN, daughter of Jayson and Joleen Newman of Eldridge, plans to major in pre-pharmacy at the University of Iowa, Iowa City.
Top 3 achievements:
- 4.0 GPA
- Governor's Scholarship
- National Honor Society
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: I will always remember when I first took an Intro to Health Occupations class and when I took Anatomy and Physiology, because that is how I discovered my interest in the healthcare field. It was a positive and enjoyable learning environment, and I was engaged and interested in what was being taught. I also learned about how I could help people by using the concepts I was learning. This influenced me to choose my career path eventually. Without taking those classes, I may not have found what I want to study at a higher level. I am really excited to learn more about these subjects as I continue my education, and I'm glad I had the opportunity to explore part of the field in these classes.
The Arts
KEEGAN HARRY, son of Andy and Yvette Harry of Princeton, plans to major in theater at St. Ambrose University, Davenport.
Top 3 achievements:
- Three Time Iowa All-State Chorus
- Iowa All-State Speech
- International Thespian Performer/Scholarship Recipient
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: By being involved in the Fine Arts I was able to find myself in my work, and understand what it means to actually work for something. The Arts are such an underrated experience that many people miss out on because they don't see the educational importance in it- but I have learned everything that I need to know from the Fine Arts to help achieve my goals. I have learned to be disciplined, versatile, and determined to achieve excellence. In school, the relevance of the Arts have been challenged by many, and I have been encouraged enough by being involved in the Arts to stand up for them, because quite frankly they have given me a voice. I can't thank the directors of these programs enough for everything that they have taught me, and I will cherish the memories made from these programs for the rest of my life.
IVY JENSEN, daughter of Isaac and Violeta Jensen of DeWitt, plans to major in music education K-12 and musical theater at Luther College, Decorah, Iowa.
Top 3 achievements:
- Two time All-State Chorus member
- Double Mock Trial All-State Outstanding Attorney
- State Thespian Festival Mainstage performance
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: A classroom learning experience that I'll remember forever took place in my sophomore year of high school in my chamber choir class under the direction of the wonderful Lori Potts. As district solo and ensemble contest was approaching, my classmates and I were performing our solos for practice. When I stood nervously to perform, I listened to the accompaniment and missed my entrance. Three times. Frustrated and mortified from embarrassment, I flustered out of the room with a red face and tears pouring down my face. Come solo fest that weekend, I managed to get through it and pulled off one point shy of a perfect score. I will always remember how nervous I was from being in front of my classmates and how I have grown to be comfortable in front of audiences of hundreds from practice and determination and a reminder of a difficult day in class.
Humanities
MARTHA BEHNKE, daughter of Lawrence Behnke and Christine Baguss of Eldridge, plans to major in cosmetology at Capri College, Davenport.
Top 3 achievements:
- Spanish, 4 years
- College English classes
- Top band, choir programs
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: One thing I have learned from being in high school is that people, specifically Americans, are afraid of foreigners. It’s not a bad thing or a insult to anyone, but it’s human nature to be afraid of what you do not know. However, taking a Spanish class was the best thing for me to get over that fear. In my Spanish class, junior year, there was a mystery show that we would watch as a class without English subtitles. I was so intrigued by the show and I was so proud of myself for understanding the content. It was a big step into increasing my love for other countries even more. Ever since then, I have become friends with every foreign exchange student and have loved learning about their different cultures. Taking a Spanish class was one of the best things that has ever happened to me. Who knew?
Leadership
HEATHER HOEGER, daughter of Chris and Julie Hoeger of Eldridge, plans to major in business at St. Ambrose University, Davenport.
Top 3 achievements:
- National Honor Society
- Graduating summa cum laude
- Schneider Scholarship, St. Ambrose University
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: I will always remember my college Sociology class with Mrs. Henningsen. She would have us do activities to learn the material, rather than just having us listen to her read out of a book. My favorite activity we did was the 5 gallon challenge. We were learning about citizens in third world countries who had to walk miles each day to retrieve water. During class we filled up 5 gallon buckets with water and walked laps around the track in order to get a feel of what it would be like to live in those conditions. This day was very eye opening to me and encouraged me to sign up for a service trip to Africa in June of 2018 where I will get the opportunity to do an actual water walk with the people of Tanzania. This will be an experience that I will never forget.
BREANNA KILBURG, daughter of Lynn and Tina Kilburg of Eldridge, plans to major in mathematics education at University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls.
Top 3 achievements:
- Honor Roll, 4 years
- National Council on Youth Leadership
- North Scott Special Runners Participants, 3 years
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: The classroom learning experience I will never forget was the Water Walk that my college sociology class did my junior year. We had six five gallon jugs filled with water that we took down to the track and walked laps with. This was an experiment to show the struggles some people that live in countries without access to clean water have to face, such as walking miles and miles just to get to a water source. It was a really eye opening experience because we take things like water for granted and never really think about how other people get their water and other necessities to life or the struggles they face to get those necessities.
Math/The Sciences
ISAAC MIZE, son of David and Amy Mize of Eldridge, plans to major in civil engineering at the University of Iowa, Iowa City.
Top 3 achievements:
- Eagle Scout
- National Honor Society
- Summa Cum Laude
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: People have asked me why I run cross country. There’s a certain energy you feel when running a race — the kind that keeps you moving through every inch of pain. Each race ends with an adrenaline rush — when you see the finish line is only a few hundred feet away and your neck and neck with the runner next to you. During my final race of my senior year, all of these pieces fell into place. The determination, adrenaline, and my willingness to push myself further than I ever had before. That’s why I run cross country.
Vocational Education
COLLIN COSTELLO, son of Martin and Jennifer Costello of Long Grove, plans to major in dairy science at Des Moines Area Community College.
Top 3 achievements:
- FFA Chapter President
- State Proficiency Award Winner in Dairy Placement
- Helped Grow the FFA chapter over 400%
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: A classroom learning experience I will never forget was my senior year in the class Ag Leadership where you learn skills to become a better leader in the FFA chapter, community and prepare you for future endeavors. This activity was going to nationals with the Milk Quality Team. This activity was related to the classroom because we had to learn all of the information about this contest and conduct research to fulfil our goal of making it to nationals.
DRAKE GOLINGHORST, son of Dennis and Pam Golinghorst of Walcott, plans to major in supply chain management at Iowa State University, Ames.
Top 3 achievements:
- American Legion Boys State
- Junior Rotarian
- Football, wrestling team captain
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: Being involved in a wide range of classes such as hands-on building trades courses, agriculture labs, and honors core courses, has exposed me to a variety of learning experiences that have made me into a well rounded student. All of these unique courses have been memorable, because each provides their own valuable lessons and experiences that I will remember as I further my education.
Young Journalist
CHARLESTON BALSAR, son of Clint and Ticia Balsar of Eldridge, plans to major in cinematic art and science at Columbia College Chicago.
Top 3 achievements:
- Iowa High School Speech Association all-state recognition
- Eagle Scout
- Iowa State Thespian Festival main stage performances
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: During my junior year English class, we read "The Catcher in the Rye." Group discussions were already frequent in this class. Now, we were discussing the setting of the book: America in the 1950s. Through this discussion, we obviously encountered the topic of racism. One day, our teacher began the conversation with admitting he was, in some ways, racist. The class was taken aback, and some were even offended. His point, however, was that in the predominately white North Scott community, most people were a little racist. It's how we were brought up; it's how we've lived our lives until this point. I was shocked by the teacher's ability to recognize his faults, admit them, and do his best to fix them. This lesson didn't teach me anything about "The Catcher in the Rye," but it taught me that racism is inherent and efforts can be made to end it.
CASEY RASMUSSEN, daughter of Jane Rasmussen and Chad Rasmussen of Long Grove, plans to major in advertising/graphic design at Scott Community College, Bettendorf.
Top 3 achievements:
- Yearbook, co-editor
- Art Club, president
- 3.5 – 4.0 GPA
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: I have had too many great classroom experiences to pinpoint just one. I have always really enjoyed teachers and classes where they allow us to be creative. Any open ended project where we were allowed to choose what we wanted to do and go to any extreme we wanted to was my bread and butter. I can always think back to assignments where I took the prompt and went far beyond the teachers expectations. It was things like this that ensured my high school career was one to remember.