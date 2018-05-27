NORTHEAST High School, Goose Lake, Iowa, has selected these outstanding seniors from its class of 79 students:
Academics
ALECCA GRAY, daughter of Neil and Crystal Gray of Miles, plans to major in business administration at University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls.
Top 3 achievements:
- Academic All-State
- All-State Speech participant
- Wendy's Heisman high school winner
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: The most memorable classroom learning experience I have was getting to serve as a student council leader and see the impact of leadership on the community. Seeing the outreach of student council opportunities such as Dance Marathon and delivering cookie baskets to the elderly have put service into a different perspective and have helped me realize the importance of leadership and helping others.
The Arts
ERICA DeLARM, daughter of Terry DeLarm and Mollie DeLarm of Charlotte, plans to major in cinema at Columbia College Hollywood, Los Angeles.
Top 3 achievements:
- Large Group State participant, four years with six events
- University of Iowa Honor Choir Festival, 2 years
- Bausch and Lomb Honorary Science Award
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: A learning experience I will remember forever lies within the choir room. In choir, I learned that if you never use your voice, no matter how languid or loud, then you will never have anything important to say. From the beginning, we are told that in our choir there is a no judgement zone, everyone is equal. When soloists audition for parts, our teacher would say that if you do not have the confidence to try out in front of your peers, then you should not be saying anything, good or bad, about how they sound. Then, she describes each song to us, the meaning, the tone, everything, in order to help us sing it to our best potential. I hold that lesson near my heart, for it lets us let go of prejudice and stereotypes.
Humanities
IRELAND KNAPPER, daughter of Kelly Peters of Clinton, plans to major in political science at Wartburg College, Waverly, Iowa.
Top 3 achievements:
- All-State Speech
- National Honor Society
- Honor Roll
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: A learning experience that I will forever remember is my Spanish teacher Senora Clarke talking about Don Quixote. Teaching us to look at the glass half full instead of half empty.
Leadership
WYATT SCHMIDT, son of Mike and Lorri Schmidt of Preston, plans to major in engineering at Wartburg College, Waverly, Iowa.
Top 3 achievements:
- Phi Theta Kappa
- National Honor Society
- All-Conference Academic, 4 years, 3 sports
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: A classroom experience that I will remember forever was probably in my stem 360 class. Some of my classmates and I took on a Beekeeping project from the past. Where we had to recover old hives and clean them so they are ready for a new group to be introduced into them. This required us to pick individual bees out of cells so the new group will have room. While we were removing them I heard our teacher say something and start spitting in the grass. It turns out as you remove the bees if you squeeze them too hard they will squirt poop out of them, which happened to be what hit our teacher right in the mouth. We all thought it was funny and laughed.
Math/The Sciences
STEPHANIE SQUIRES, daughter of Darrin Squires of Clinton, plans to major in English and creative writing/publishing at the University of Iowa, Iowa City.
Top 3 achievements:
- High Honors
- Honor Roll, 4 years
- Hyperstream Club, 2 years
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: My senior year World Literature class in general was a great experience. We always had class discussions that let people express their opinions and learn more about each other. I recall one discussion where a topic was brought up that no one in the room was educated on. I was able to share a personal part of myself and educate my classmates. There were other students that cared enough to ask my questions, I had friends that were proud of my for sharing, and my teacher even emailed me thanking me for sharing and being very encouraging and kind.
Vocational Education
COLLIN SWANTON, son of Don and Terri Swanton of Goose Lake, plans to major in agriculture studies at Illinois Central College, East Peoria.
Top 3 achievements:
- FFA president
- Champion State Livestock Judging Team/Gold Rating at Nationals
- Academic All-Conference/Academic All-District, basketball, baseball
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: A classroom experience that impacted me occurred during my Freshman year. I took an Animal Science class that sparked an interest I already had and I haven’t looked back since. Growing up on a livestock farm and being involved in 4H since 4th grade, I began evaluating livestock at an early age. I was taught the basics of animal evaluation by my parents and attended local workouts and contests at the county level. This Animal Science class gave me a more in-depth look at cattle, hogs, sheep and goats. I loved the class and began to piece together my prior knowledge to my new learning and everything clicked. I began winning events. My team and I won the state contest and have earned trips to 2 national contests. I will be continuing my judging career at the collegiate level and appreciate the high school ag course that started it all.
Young Journalist
KAYLA KENNICKER, daughter of Dale Kennicker of Delmar, plans to major in animal biology at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
Top achievements:
- National Honor Society
- Academic All-Conference
- Nature Bridge Scholars Program
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: One of my best classroom experiences was in Spanish when we got to make videos about emergency response using nothing but our Spanish vocabulary. It was really fun and it was entertaining to watch my classmates videos as well.