ORION (Illinois) High School has selected these outstanding seniors from its class of 67 students:
Academics
RONALD DEAN FARWELL III, son of Ron Farwell and Natalie Farwell of Orion, plans to major in biomedical engineering at the University of Iowa, Iowa City.
Top 3 achievements:
- Valedictorian
- Highest Honors
- Illinois State Scholar
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: My Senior year, I was in a Psychology course. Our teacher was great. He always kept the students engaged through his humor and love for the subject. One day, we were talking about the ethics of scientific experiments and whether or not their findings were ethical for today's standards. I will always remember his quote of ¨It's not creepy, it's science.¨ Our class, including myself, will always remember this saying throughout life, thanks to him.
The Arts
JACOB JOHNSON, son of Maribel Johnson of Orion, plans to major in fine arts at Black Hawk College.
Top 3 achievements:
- Award of Excellence, band
- Louis Armstrong Award
- Arion Award
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: I've never been the best student. My grades have been all over the board but with mostly A's. I received this award for the arts, so most of my experiences center around art, drama, and music. I remember a time in my sophomore English class; we were getting our assignments back from the previous day. Our teacher stopped by my desk and commented on the doodles I drew on the edges of the page. She had really liked my work and was disappointed with my next assignment because I didn't have any doodles. Although this didn't relate to class itself, I did learn something from it. I discovered why I enjoyed the arts so much. I love to make people happy, whether I'm performing on stage, singing , making a project for an art show, or blaring away on my tenor sax. I learned who I wanted to be.
Humanities
MAGGIE VESTAL, daughter of Chuck and Cindy Vestal of Andover, plans to major in secondary English education at Northern Illinois University, DeKalb.
Top 3 achievements:
- Drum Major
- National Honor Society
- Black Hawk College high honor roll
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: A classroom learning experience that I will never forget are the times hen we would play Kahoot in Anatomy. It was an extremely fun and useful way to learn about the concepts we had learned in class. This game allowed our class to grow together and learn the concepts that were required. Kahoot is an online game that teachers can use to help students review information that would be on their test. Our teacher made Anatomy far more entertaining for everyone, which allowed us to remember the information even longer. By using something as simple as Kahoot, our teacher made the information easier to remember and the class more fun to sit through.
Leadership
LAUREN MATSON, daughter of Lisa Matson and Brian Matson of Orion, plans to major in biology at Loyola University Chicago.
Top 3 achievements:
- llinois State Scholar
- Top 10% of class
- High Honor Roll
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: During my junior year in my Anatomy & Physiology course, we had the opportunity to dissect cats, sheep brains and cow eyes. We were able to study the organs, nerves and other body parts with our very own hands. This unit was not only beneficial in understanding the course material, but it also assured me of my calling to enter the medical field. It was so exciting to be able to do something similar to what I will be encountering every day for the rest of my life.
Math/The Sciences
ABIGAIL VanDUYNE, daughter of Dennis and Rebecca VanDuyne of Orion, plans to major in merchanical engineering at Iowa State University, Ames.
Top 3 achievements:
- Highest Honor Roll
- Top 10% of class
- Illinois State Scholar
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: My most memorable classroom experience was in anatomy my junior year. We had just started the cat dissection unit when my friend went into the hospital. My dissection group, being the good friends that we are, decided that she shouldn't miss out on all the gross fun we were having so we decided to FaceTime her into the dissection. We even identified all of the organs and parts of the brain for her. It was a lot of fun.
Vocational Education
BRANDON FREED, son of Steve and Rhonda Freed of Milan, plans to major in chemical engineering at Iowa State University, Ames.
Top 3 achievements:
- 12th place, National FFA Agriscience Fair, 2015
- 1st place, Illinois State FFA Agriscience Fair, 2015, 2017
- Orion FFA office, 2015-2018
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: The best learning experience I've had, in high school, was in shop class, which is called Agricultural Mechanics in my school. I enjoyed the hands-on learning. Welding, electrical wiring, woodworking, and engine repair were some of my favorite things to learn about, and then do, while in this class. It was always satisfying to see the results of your work. The most memorable part of shop class was when we had the opportunity to design something and then build it. I decided to build a workbench because there was not one at my house at the time. It took a few weeks to construct, but the result was a sturdy bench that has served me well for the past two years. I'll always remember the fun I had, with my friends, learning new skills in the shop.
Young Journalist
HAILEY FRUTIGER, daughter of Lynnette and Michael Frutiger of Orion, plans to major in media communications at Culver-Stockton College, Canton, Missouri.
Top 3 achievements:
- National Honor Society
- Black Hawk College honor roll
- Editor and writer for the Scarlet Ink
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: One of the most memorable learning experiences I have had is my English 101/102 class. I have learned and obtained tons of information from this class due to the real world concepts and my amazing professor Mr. Lister. We talk about several issues in modern society and how we could possibly fix them. This class is so important to me because it gives me a sense of belonging and comfort. I have learned more this year than all my years of English classes in high school. This class made me realize how important one voice can be. It has been, by far, my favorite class at OHS.