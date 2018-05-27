PLEASANT VALLEY High School has selected these outstanding seniors from its class of 391 students:
Academics
ANNA BANERJEE, daughter of Rebecca and Sumit Banerjee of Bettendorf, plans to major in physics and film studies.
Top 3 achievements:
- Top 1% on ACT
- AP Scholar
- Placing in Iowa High School Press Association "On-the-Spot" writing contest
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: As the news editor of the online Spartan Shield this year, I have had the wonderful opportunity to become more involved in my community through journalism. Working with the rest of the staff to write and publish articles has been incredibly fulfilling and educational. The power of writing, especially over a forum like a local newspaper, cannot be overstated, and my time with the Shield has cemented this opinion within me. Over the course of the year, I've watched as the online Shield has grown in popularity, leading to some incredibly impactful articles covering topics such as mental health, gun violence and activism, and social stigmas. Being part of the Shield has been one of the most memorable experiences of my high school career, and the lessons I’ve learned from it have been invaluable.
SOPHIA XIAO, daughter of Peter Xiao and Li Guo of Bettendorf, plans to attend Washington University, St. Louis, Missouri.
Top 3 achievements:
- National Merit finalist
- World Food Prize Borlaug Scholar
- Iowa All-State violinist
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: Fridays in our AP Lang classroom were an exciting time because everyone had something to share for Friday Forums. Our teacher, Dr. L, gave us all this opportunity every other week to bring in an article of our choice and lead the class in a mainly ethical, political, or philosophical discussion. These forums often led to more than one impassioned argument between students, which could be both entertaining and enthralling for all of us. Typically a quieter student, I appreciated being able to speak about something I truly found fascinating. Although simple in design, these Fridays allowed us to truly explore our curiosities, breaking the barriers surrounding a “traditional” rhetoric class. Whether the topic was the current political scene or the potential effects of a new medical procedure, Friday Forums and Dr. L will be some of the cherished memories of high school I will keep with me.
The Arts
BAILEY CONNORS, son of Jennifer and John Connors of Bettendorf, plans to major in music education at Luther College, Decorah, Iowa, or Drake University, Des Moines.
Top 3 achievements:
- First four year All-State vocalist from Pleasant Valley High School
- Musical "Sweeney Todd" selected as a main stage performance at the International Thespian Festival.
- 1st place musical theater, NATS Central Region vocal competition
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: My eye-opening experience happened after school. I asked my teacher, Mr. Grau, if I could use his conducting baton. I tried to mimic the elegant gestures he was able to make, but the best I could muster was a couple of brutally underdeveloped waves. He eventually told me to follow him into the hallway where the water fountain was. He put a drop of water on the end of the baton and told me my first lesson was to flick the water off the end. Thinking it would be easy, I casually waved the stick around but to my annoyance, the water droplet was still on the end. After some help, I eventually succeeded in the seemingly easy task. He gave me that baton a couple of weeks later so I could practice. From that moment on, I continued to ask questions about music directing and I was hooked.
KESHAV WAGLE, son of Dr. Nikhil Wagle and Dr. Archana Wagle of Bettendorf, plans to major in cognitive science at Rice University, Houston, Texas.
Top 3 achievements:
- Winning the QCSYE Concerto Competition
- Drum Major
- First place Improv Team in the state with "The Select Button"
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: "The best thing about band is that you automatically have 300 new friends on the first day of school!" -Drew Anderson, multiple occasions. The moment I heard this as a freshman, there was an instant sigh of relief. I was the awkward kid who didn't talk to anyone, had few friends, and played way too many video games. But, with band in my life, it helped me come out of my social shell, talk to people, and become the person that I can become today. Band isn't a class, but a community. The people around you truly shape your mind and personality. Without these leaders and directors, I wouldn't be as passionate about music, leadership, academics, and advocacy. Through band, or any music class, you can learn almost every life skill to make you the best person to work with in the future.
Humanities
JACK LYNN, son of Barbara and Richard Lynn of Bettendorf, plans to major in computer engineering at the University of Iowa, Iowa City, or the University of Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Top 3 achievements:
- Top 25 scorers in the Drake University physics competition
- Taking Spanish, Japanese and ASL
- AP Scholar with Distinction
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: After four years with Sheybani-先生 and the same group of peers, I will forever remember the fantastic experiences I had in my Japanese class. It is hard to say what moments were the most memorable - the food days, the review games, the moments we broke away from the lesson plan to talk about something completely unrelated - but the specifics do not really matter. What I will always remember is the role Japanese class had on my life. It made me realize that I love languages in all of their forms. Whether it be the kanji characters or verb conjugations, languages were something I would be interested in for the entirety of my high school career. Ultimately, one of the goals of an education is to help students realize what they love; without my Japanese class, I would have never learned to love languages.
JENNA RUCCOLO, daughter of Charlene and Domenic Ruccolo of Bettendorf, plans to major in business and/or biological sciences at Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio.
Top 3 achievements:
- Top 2% nationally on the ACT
- Co-editor-in-chief,Spartan Shield online newspaper
- 4.4 cumulative GPA
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: Being a co-editor-in-chief of the Spartan Shield online newspaper was by far the most memorable classroom experience I had during my time at Pleasant Valley. Through this role, I was an active leader in the direction of my classmates and output of the website. The extended responsibilities and communication I had allowed for personal development of qualities that aren’t utilized nearly as much in a typical classroom setting or athletics. Specifically, my methods of communication became more effective and honest: two attributes that will greatly benefit me as I pursue other leadership roles in the future. Through my leadership as a student, I was able to create close connections with my peers, directly influencing the quality of articles produced and the class environment. I am confident that this unforgettable classroom experience will benefit me in the future when taking on larger leadership initiatives and other life challenges.
Leadership
REBECCA ABDULLAH, daughter of Drs. Afzal and Afsana Abdullah of Bettendorf, plans to major in business marketing.
Top 3 achievements:
- Student Council Executive Team Member
- Spartan Shield Publications Business Manager and Online Photo Manager
- Spartan Marching Band head marchingr and clarinet section leader
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: As the business manager of my school’s newspaper, I came into the year eager to get the first issue out, yet completely unprepared for the responsibilities of the position. I was overwhelmed with all the responsibilities thrown at me and felt defeated when I didn’t know how to do something. When I saw this as my weakness, my teacher saw it as an opportunity: a chance to grow. With just a few steps to guide me, I got the hang of things, and knew that she was there for me when I needed it. Looking back on this now, I wonder why she selected me for this position when there were others that were much more qualified for the job. I will remember this experience forever because it taught me that the mental game is half the battle. With a positive mindset and ambition, you can achieve great things.
HALEY GERMAIN, daughter of Peggy and Mark Gemain of Bettendorf, plans to major in communication sciences and disorders at Butler University, Indianapolis.
Top 3 achievements:
- Academic Honors
- Spartan Assembly executive leadership position
- Sons of the American Revolution Outstanding Citizen Award
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: I am in a modified gym classroom, mentoring students who possess special needs. My favorite unit in gym was the swimming unit. It was an activity all students can participate in, regardless of disability or ability. The teachers made it possible for each student to get in the water, even if he or she was in a wheelchair. This experience is one I will remember forever, as it is an experience that everyone could enjoy together and I learned a lot about my peers, some of whom I made connections with that would not have been possible without this gym class.
Math/The Sciences
LAURA BROWN, daughter of Jason and Rita Brown of Bettendorf, plans to major in chemical engineering at Iowa State University, Ames.
Top 3 achievements:
- National Merit semifinalist
- Academic Excellence
- Cross Country and Track state qualifier
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: There is no legendary, phenomenal moment that comes to mind when I think of classroom experiences from my high school years. What does come to mind are my memorable teachers: the teachers that made me fall in love with mathematics and the sciences. I can thank Mrs. Kvach and her organic chemistry class for helping me to decide on the chemical branch of engineering. Watching Mr. Spangenberg teach physics taught me that studying what you love is the most important thing. I’ve learned a great deal of math material from Mrs. Dixon: statistics and two calculus courses. However, the most important things I learned from her are kindness, patience, and the power of perseverance. Finally, thank you to Mr. Parker for splattering pig juice on me. Anatomy is intriguing, but I don’t see much dissection in my future.
MAX ROYER, son of Eric and Tina Royer of LeClaire, plans to major in mechanical engineering at Iowa State University, Ames.
Top 3 achievements:
- Iowa State's President's Award for Competitive Excellence Scholarship
- Academic All-State, football
- Top 10 finish, 2017 QCESC Cardboard Boat Regatta
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: A classroom learning experience that I will always remember is the design, construction, and testing of my trebuchet in engineering. The project began smoothly; my group had chosen a style of trebuchet that seemed to be very effective. We came up with our design on paper easily, and if fit all of the constraints of the competition. But, once we had constructed our trebuchet, we ran into some major issues with the design, and had limited time before the competition. In order to have a working trebuchet for the competition, a complete redesign was necessary in short period of time. Luckily, our changes were effective and the trebuchet performed decently at the competition. This experience is so memorable because it taught me the importance of being able to adjust when things don't work, and it was a fun opportunity to apply skills I had learned in many other classes.
Vocational Education
BRAXTON CHILDERS, son of Rodney and Michelle Childers of Bettendorf, plans to major in welding technology at Hawkeye Community College, Waterloo, Iowa.
Top 3 achievements:
- Completed all of Pleasant Valley's shop classes
- Received all A's in shop classes
- Acceptance into Hawkeye Community College welding program
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: I have enjoyed being able to work with my hands and learn various skills in the past four years that will help me in pursuing a career in welding technologies.
DAVID MATHEWS, son of Cecile Mathews and Benjamin Mathews of Bettendorf, plans to major in economics and finance at the University of Iowa, Iowa City.
Top 3 achievements:
- Graduating high school with 30 college credit hours completed
- Starting a business
- Varsity football defensive captain
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: After we had all finished presenting our business plans we made in class, my marketing teacher talked to us about how he would make about 2 grand a month in high school selling cakes at his local gas station. He then told us that we should pursue our business ideas as they were truly achievable, and that we just had to take the risk and them in order to see if it worked out. It made me realize that the only thing standing between them and achieving their goals in their unwillingness to take a risk.
Young Journalist
LILY FELDMAN, daughter of Catherine Feldman and Andrew Feldman of Bettendorf, plans to major in international affairs at Skidmore College, Saratoga Springs, New York.
Top 3 achievements:
- 4.3 cumulative GPA
- Editor-in-chief of yearbook
- National Honor Society
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: Throughout my two years with Mrs. Dyer and her incredible journalism program, I cherished many memories working at different positions: the Spartan Shield online, newspaper, and lastly, the yearbook. I give all my credit to Mrs. Dyer for trusting my leadership capabilities and allowing me to take charge of one of the largest projects a high schooler could endure- the yearbook. I will never forget all the fun times my staff and I had while creating this masterpiece. They respected my decisions and got their tasks done when asked. My goal this year was to have every student in the yearbook at least three times. While this is a challenging task, the yearbook staff and I are almost there. I want every student to have the same yearbook experience. Most of the happiest days of my high school career resulted from the friendships I made in publications.
EMMA HORSFIELD, daughter of Michael and Molly Horsfield of Bettendorf, plans to major in business at Emory University, Atlanta, Georgia.
Top 3 achievements:
- Spartan Assembly executive officer, 2 years
- National Honor Society, co-president
- Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen 2017-2018
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: I have had the privilege of working as co-editor-in-chief of The Spartan Shield during my senior year. This opportunity has taught me the importance of leadership, productivity, and the power of student voices. Due to our journalistic freedom, we have shed light on controversial topics such as the #MeToo movement and gun violence.The unique opportunity to learn how to run a business and to experience its difficulties firsthand is something I will never take for granted.