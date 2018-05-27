PRINCE OF PEACE Catholic School, Clinton, has selected these outstanding seniors from its class of 11 students.
Academics
SYDNEY KAUP, daughter of Bradley and Nikole Kaup of Clinton, plans to major in secondary education at Mount Mercy University, Cedar Rapids.
Top 3 achievements:
- Governor's Scholar recognition program
- ACT score of 31
- National Honor Society
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: During my Statistics class this year, we were talking about biases. A classmate and I were given a biased coin, and we had to figure out what made it biased. After about twenty minutes, we gave up. Our teacher started laughing as she told us it was a regular old penny. We were shocked and came to the realization that you cannot always believe what you are told.
The Arts
KATHLEEN MOTRONI, daughter of Lisa Motroni and Peter Motroni of Clinton, plans to major in business and accounting at Clinton Community College.
Top 3 achievements:
- 2nd place, SIFMA Foundation's stock market game
- Speech contest, 4 years
- Drama, 4 years
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: My favorite classroom experience would have to be learning about the Great Depression. We had been talking about the War and were reaching the Depression when the teacher said she wanted to start with a simulation. This time in American history has always been a great interest of mine. I've watched dozens of videos and have read many articles about the subject and I figured I would be fine on surviving it. Turns out, I was one of the first to pass away. The time of the Great Depression was a time of survival and trust; Life was full of surprises and the only thing you knew to do was to love like there was no tomorrow. I will never forget this simulation for many reasons. These including that life is unpredictable and you don't know what's to come but chances are worth taking and love will get you through.
Humanities
CODY ISHAM plans to major in law enforcement at Clinton Community College.
Top 3 achievements:
- 3.9 Quarter GPA
- First Honor Roll
- Passed A.P. Environment with Straight "A's"
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: In the Lit in Theater class that I was in this year, there were four of us in the class. We were reading a play called "A Raisin in the Sun" and we were all different characters. One girl in the class would space out at times when reading and we would always catch her. When she would not start reading right away, we would yell out her character's name "Ruth" a crazy amount of times to get her attention. The three of us were yelling out the name so much that our teacher was laughing so hard that she was basically in tears. She had to pause the class to gather herself before we started reading again. We thought it was the funniest thing in the world that we got the teacher laughing that hard. That definitely was something we would never forget anytime soon.
Leadership
EMMA KITTERINGHAM, daughter of Daniel and Janelle Kitteringham of Clinton, plans to major in history at Creighton University, Omaha.
Top 3 achievements:
- National Honor Society, president
- Hugh O'Brian Youth Leadership Seminar
- 1st Place, American Mathematics Contest 12
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: I will never forget my experiences in my sophomore speech class. During middle school and freshman year I was quite shy, and public speaking was one of my greatest fears. As high school progressed I was able to expand my horizons and be a much more outgoing person. Speech class was a monumental help to my social skills. Being required to get up in front of my class and speak about what I had learned forced me out of my comfort zone. I learned how to be a better public speaker and how to express myself. These skills will stay with me forever, and they continue to make be a better leader every day.
Math/The Sciences
CONNER WILLIAMS, son of Paul and Theresa Williams of Clinton, plans to major in general studies at Clinton Community College.
Top 3 achievements:
- Paul B. Sharar scholarship
- 1st Honor Roll
- Faithful Attendance Award
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: A classroom experience I will remember forever was when our physics class had a competition to see who could build the strongest bridge. Before the competition, we learned about different techniques that were used to strengthen bridges and different types of bridges. Then, we separated into five teams to compete against each other to build the best bridge. Our only building materials provided were pasta noodles and glue and our bridges had to support at least one brick. My team ended up coming in fourth place but I learned a lot about bridges and had a lot of fun doing it.