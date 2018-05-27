QUAD-CITIES CHRISTIAN SCHOOL, Moline, has selected these outstanding seniors from its class of 18 students:
Academics
MATTHEW MARTINEZ, son of Tony and Sherry Martinez of East Moline, plans to major in computer information system at Southwest Baptist University, Bolivar, Missouri.
Top 3 achievements:
- 4 science fairs
- 10 page philosophy paper
- 14 book reports
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: There are many different learning experiences that I have from being here at Quad-Cities Christian School, but one particular moment stands out clearly in my mind. This learning experience was the day I learned how to write a properly formatted essay. During my freshman year of high school I was placed into a class known as writing lab. Little did I know that my first day was probably the best thing that could have happened to me. One day I was in this particular class and I assembled all of what had been taught to me into one particular paper, it was about spoons. I was able to truly write with my own hands a paper that was neatly formatted. From this learning experience, I was able to carry on a skill from out of the classroom and into the real world. I'll remember this skill forever.
The Arts
LAUREN WILCOX, daughter of Kurt and Lisa Wilcox of Moline, plans to study collision repair and refinish technology at Universal Technical Institute, Houston, Texas.
Top 3 achievements:
- Shnurman Art Contest honorable mention
- Noetic Math Contest
- Straight As
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: A classroom learning experience that I will remember forever took place during the 7th grade in my science class. The project we were doing involved a mix of experiments that we were learning about at the time, like testing liquids, densities of objects, and metals. What made this project so memorable was that it was themed as a murder mystery. So each experiment helped us find clues as to who the murderer was. We had a packet of lab reports to fill out, and using the data from it, we would be able to figure out the murder mystery. The suspects and victim were our teachers, which made it more fun. The packet included a final evidence report which required you to put down all your evidence, as well as how you think the murder went down. Overall, it was a great learning experience and I'd definitely do it again.
Humanities
MICHAEL MARTINEZ, son of Tony and Sherry Martinez of East Moline, plans to major in finance/Bible at Southwest Baptist University, Bolivar, Missouri.
Top 3 achievements:
- 4 science fairs
- 10 page philosophy paper
- 14 book reports
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: Having attended Quad-Cities Christian Schools for four years, I have gained many memories and have has some fantastic experiences, but one memory that I will never forget is my first day in Spanish one. Before I came to QCCS I was homeschooled and had never been enrolled in any type of school in my life. Needless to say, I was scared to death and was filled with all kinds of fear. I didn't know what to expect. As I walked into my Spanish one class, I felt a chill come over me and I took my seat. The lady at the back of the class was a lady by the name of Mrs. Martin. She wasn't very intimidating and was pretty easy-going. As the class continued on I breathed easier. Once Spanish one was done I knew that I could handle anything the school year could throw at me.
Leadership
EMILY LEWIS, daughter of Bill and Jeanne Lewis of Milan, plans to major in physical therapy assistant at Black Hawk College, Moline.
Top 3 achievements:
- DAR Good Citizen Award
- Eagle award/captain, basketball
- Honor Roll
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: During a demonstration in Chemistry class, Mr. Ventris, was teaching us about combustion. “Put alcohol in the jug, swish it around, dump the excess out, light a match, carefully drop it in the jug, and you should see the gas light up! That’s combustion! Although I should probably be wearing more safety gear. Don’t try this on your own,” he said. Following his procedures, what happened next was completely unexpected. He dropped the match into the jug and with a yelp, rapidly pulled his newly burnt hand away. The entire class was surprised by what had just occurred. Everyone then erupted in laughter. “Well, I guess that’s what I get for not following more safety precautions. Stay in school, kids!” he exclaimed. The lesson learned that day is safety first, and “Fire is scary” as Mr. Ventris put it. This is definitely an experience I won’t forget.
Math/The Sciences
TIMOTHY SCHWARTZ, son of Kendall and Susan Schwartz of Moline, plans to attend Loras College, Dubuque.
Top 3 achievements:
- SAT score of 1,500
- Straight As through high school
- Getting an A in calculus
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: My favorite classroom experience was during British Literature class this year. To fully understand why this was such a good experience you need to understand that most of the students at my school dread this class. The class as always started like any other day, boring. We were reading the famous play, "MacBeth," as a class. During the read through, one of the students read Lady MacBeth's part and in the part the character started exclaiming, "Oh! Oh! Oh!" and almost immediately from the other side of the room, my fellow student Josh blurted out "O'Reilly." I thought it was the funniest, yet most innocent way to brighten up the mood of the class and we all laughed about it for a good minute. It helped me to know that even in the boring classes you can still have fun.
Vocational Education
GRACE DEAN, daughter of Kristina Dean and Stephen Dean of Andalusia, plans to major in veterinary medicine at Iowa State University, Ames.
Top 3 achievements:
- Eagle Award
- High Honors
- Academic Award
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: A classroom experience I'll never forget took place in Mr. Ventris's anatomy and physiology class. We were learning about the anatomy of the eye, which was quite interesting on its own. However, it suddenly became more interesting once we were able to dissect the cow's eye, which I had never participated in before. We were given partners for the dissection, yet as a class we investigated the eye at the same pace. Mr. Ventris clearly and thoroughly explained each part of the eye to us. I greatly benefited from this learning experience simply because it was more hands on. Looking at the real eye itself rather than pictures plastered on the pages of your average textbook seemed to help me retain the information better. This unforgettable learning experience only makes me anticipate college and all the hands on experiences I'll have as I pursue my dream of becoming a veterinarian.