RIVERDALE High School, Port Byron, has selected these outstanding seniors from its class of 69 students.
Academics
LAUREN GRAHAM, daughter of Christy and James Graham of Port Byron, plans to major in elementary education at University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
Top 3 achievements:
- National Honor Society, president
- Illinois State Scholar
- Illinois Principal Association Leadership Award
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: In reflecting over which classroom learning experiences, I expect to remember forever, my first thoughts ran to some of the various creative projects I have worked on in higher-level coursework, but then my mind leaped to my experience in Mr. Lofgren’s consumer education class. It amazed me that many students chose not to be engaged in a class where we were learning a multitude of life skills and information, easily seen as practically applicable to our future. The classroom learning experience I expect to carry with me forever is Mr. Lofgren's persistent positivity and unrelenting dedication to attempting to reach every student. He has inspired me to become the kind of teacher, who always comes to class with a smile on her face, no matter what issues she may be facing personally or professionally. Observing Mr. Lofgren’s diligence, determination, and dedication is the classroom experience I expect to forever treasure.
The Arts
WYATT MADDOX, son of Erica Maddox, Mark Maddox of Cordova, plans to major in administrative assisting at Black Hawk College, Moline.
Top 3 achievements:
- 2nd in Acrylic category of TRAC Arts Festival 2015
- 3rd in Dry Mixed Media category of TRAC Arts Festival 2018
- Academic Excellence in Art 2
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: Art is the one class where I have creative freedom. Nothing is more refreshing than expressive freedom in the form of various art mediums. Art class itself is a learning experience because you do something different every day. Learning a new technique or a new medium that you really like is learning a new way to express yourself. Art is all about expression in ways that words and actions cannot explain well enough. The best part about art is that there is no such thing as good and bad artwork. Everyone has different opinions about what they like and don't like, which leaves a good message. There will always be someone better than you, but that does not mean people do not enjoy your work or that you are not good enough. A good friend of mine told me that, and I will carry it with me forever.
Humanities
GRACE JENNINGS, daughter of James and Karen Jennings of Port Byron, plans to major in human development and family studies at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.
Top 3 achievements:
- Illinois State Scholar
- Rotary-Interact, president
- U of I Extension to ACES Scholar
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: When I was in second grade, my favorite teacher, Mrs. Fuller, gave us "wiggle breaks" every day. We had snacks and danced around the room to a various collection of songs. Although I may not be able to do this in the middle of class anymore, she taught me that it is OK to take breaks from my work and make time for fun every once in a while.
Leadership
JOHN SEARL, son of Mark and Karen Searl of Port Byron, plans to major in crop sciences at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
Top 3 achievements:
- Illinois State Scholar
- Illinois FFA Nursery Operations Proficiency Award State Champion
- 3 time IHSA Class A Scholastic Bowl Elite Eight Qualifier
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: There has been no one single experience I have had in class which has been more important than others. Ever since elementary I have had wonderful teachers who have encouraged my academic growth to go beyond the classroom learning experience. Whether it was my second and third grade teachers offering me the ability to work on special more advanced projects on my own or my high school scholastic bowl coach for giving me a better understanding of how to do more complex math problems in a more efficient manor through a deeper understanding of the math involved. I have had countless experiences in a classroom which I will remember forever.
Math/The Sciences
JOSHUA HOFMANN, son of Richard and Teresa Hofmann of Port Byron, plans to major in mechanical engineering at Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville.
Top 3 achievements:
- Illinois State Scholar
- National Honor Society
- SIUE Provost Scholarship
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: One learning experience I will always remember was during my sophomore year in my Algebra II class. We were going over the law of sines, so we did an experiment involving model rockets. We had four groups of people and each group had a rocket. We launched the rockets while one person in the group stood a set distance away from the launch pad, and used a protractor to measure the angle from where they were standing to the peak of the rocket's ascend. We used this data to calculate the height of the rockets, and the group with the highest launch won. This was a very fun and hands-on learning experiment that I will never forget.
Vocational Education
KAYLEE PAYNE, daughter of Mark Payne and Christy Herlyn of Port Byron, plans to major in agronomy at Southeastern Illinois College, Harrisburg.
Top 3 achievements:
- Illinois State Scholar
- National Honor Society
- IHSA Scholastic Achievement Award
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: The classroom experience that I will never forget is when I learned how to weld. My freshman year, I enrolled in Ag Mechanics. One of our courses was welding. I had never welded before and was very nervous. In the beginning, I felt I was doing terrible. I was constantly welding the electrode to the metal and could not obtain a good weld. I watched as all the other boys finished their assignments quickly because they possessed previous welding experience. With the help of my ag teacher and practice, my welds got progressively better. Even though I still consider myself below average at welding, it was a new and difficult experience. The mental and physical processes I underwent to improve my welding, as well as the techniques and skills I learned from this classroom experience, are conditions that I will remember forever.
Young Journalist
EMILY KRUSE, daughter of Dawn Kruse, Matt Kruse of Port Byron, plans to major in child development, Northern Illinois University, DeKalb.
Top 3 achievements:
- Most Valuable Yearbook Staff Award
- Honor Roll
- Spanish, 4 years
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: A classroom learning experience I will remember forever is journalism class. I enjoy this class every day and the things I get to do. I love the people in the room and the class in general. The class is a nice creative outlet in the middle of the day and without it I would probably go crazy. Journalism is a great class for everyone and it breaks people out of their shell.