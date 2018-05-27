RIVERMONT COLLEGIATE, Bettendorf, has selected these outstanding seniors from its class of seven students.
Academics
YiKANG DONG, son of Juan Dong and JinSong Chen of Davenport, plans to major in chemistry-pre-medicine at University of Rochester, New York.
Top 3 achievements:
- Bausch and Lomb Honorary Science Award, University of Rochester, 2017
- Rivermont Collegiate Honor Roll, Headmasters level 3.85+ GPA, all quarters
- National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists Award Of Excellence, 2017
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: In order to test my affinity for a career in dentistry and complete my Rivermont Senior Internship requirement, I began an internship at D'Souza /Krutzfeldt QC Dentistry in Davenport, Iowa. I enjoyed the forty hours I spent there over the summer so much that I extended my internship into the school year, and now I spend three hours a week at the practice. I rotate around the clinic, spending most of my time at the front desk talking to patients, answering phone calls, making schedules for patients and dentists, and familiarizing myself with the insurance system. It passed my test; I definitely want to be a dentist.
The Arts
FAITH DOUGLAS, daughter of Craig Douglas and Kimberly Douglas of Bettendorf, plans to major in theater at Northwestern University, Chicago.
Top 3 achievements:
- Scoring a 34 on the ACT
- Receiving the Small Family Writing Award
- Balancing work at Davenport Junior Theatre as the set junior staffer, community theatre performances, and school
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: One of the highlights of my educational career occurred at Davenport Junior Theatre, where I worked with my teacher on my first Shakespeare monologue as Benedick from Much Ado about Nothing. I sank completely into character, was swept away in a flood of emotions not my own, and immediately decided I wanted to be acting for the rest of my life.
Humanities
JACOB OLSON, son of Edward and Christina Olson of Bettendorf, plans to major in political science and economics at University of Iowa, Iowa City.
Top 3 achievements:
- ACT score of 32
- Third place in Regional Mathcounts, individual
- Pursuing Victory with Honor Summit
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: Some of my favorite moments at Rivermont came during my philosophy class with Mrs. Schroeder. I love to debate fundamental understandings, but for many that can be rather boring. However, Mrs. Schroeder was always able to make the topics fun and understandable for everyone. We would share so many laughs talking about how a student could argue for a point he/she had never thought about before. It was such an interesting class since we were able to have fun with it and even poke playful fun at movies like “The Circle” and “The Matrix”. I’ll never forget what we learned and how much fun it was.
NIKHIL WAGHER, son of Harold Wagher and Vaishali Wagher of Coal Valley, plans to major in mechanical or aeronautical engineering at Kettering University, Flint, Michigan.
Top 3 achievements:
- International Science Fair competitor
- Iowa state science fair winner, multiple years
- Representing the United States in Brazil for FIRST robotics
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: My fourth-grade teacher in the small town of Rolla, Missouri, Mr. Dill, brought us eggs to hatch into chickens. Watching them incubate then hatch into little baby birds changed me. Some survived, and some did not. This learning experience taught me the value of life at a very young age. I will never forget this experience as long as I live.
Leadership
HANNAH LAUFENBERG, daughter of Brian and Angie Laufenberg of Coal Valley, plans to major in public health.
Top 3 achievements:
- Student Council president
- Henry Clay Center for Statesmanship High School Congress alum
- Daughters of the American Revolution scholar
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: I'll never forget my time in Play Production class during my sophomore year. We spent countless class periods searching the school for props or painting backdrops. After the Spring Play preparation was over, our final project of the year was to create a film of our choosing. The class decided to delve into the rumors of the ghost of Mr. Bettendorf who "haunts" the mansion. We created a two-part piece with ghost-hunting siblings and their lion sidekick, the one and only Monty (Rivermont's mascot). We spent over a month roaming the campus, filming in study halls and recruiting students, teachers, and even alumni. Our film may not win an Academy Award, but it was so much fun to create, and it brought together people from Rivermont's past and present.
Math/The Sciences
CLAY DOUGLAS, son of Craig Douglas and Kimberly Douglas of Bettendorf, plans to major in physics at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
Top 3 achievements:
- Winning first place in Battle of the Bridges 2018
- Regularly placed on the Rivermont Collegiate's Headmaster's Honor Roll (3.85 or above quarterly)
- Won the PTC Design Award for FTC Robotics
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: My experience in the classroom of Dr. Gangopadhyay — my physics teacher — has been stellar. She has fostered my interest in physics and taught me a myriad of basic physics that will aid me in my desired major. In addition, she has shared stories and lessons she has learned in life, which my classmates and I affectionately call "Life Lessons with Dr. G." Dr. G's classroom is unforgettable and I hope to stay in touch with her over the years.
Young Journalist
ROSE MORAN, daughter of Mark Moran and Lori Moran of Rock Island, plans to major in creative writing at Illinois Wesleyan, Bloomington.
Top 3 achievements:
- Taking a poetry class at the Iowa Writer's Workshop
- Headmaster's List (3.85 or above) every quarter
- Getting into Illinois Wesleyan, the school I wanted to attend, and being awarded scholarships
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: I'll always remember when we got to sing the Beatles in choir.