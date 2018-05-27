ROCKRIDGE High School, Taylor Ridge, Illinois, has selected these outstanding seniors from its class of 78 students:
Academics
LINCOLN McCULLEY, son of Kimberly Patterson and Nathan McCulley of Bettendorf, plans to major in finance at Western Illinois University, Macomb.
Top 3 achievements:
- Illinois State Scholar
- National Honor Society, president
- All-conference honors, football
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: A classroom learning experience that I'll remember forever is a lab in Mrs. Gorham's advanced chemistry class. We completed an investigative lab in which the purpose was to discover who the murderer was in a crime case based off of the chemical data. For the lab, we performed several experiments and had to examine the data to draw connections between the crime scene and suspects. The lab itself was very interesting, but what really brought the whole project together was the jovial attitude of Mrs. G. She is the kindest teacher I've ever had and never failed to put a smile on our faces. Bless up, Mrs G.
The Arts
REGAN EDKIN, daughter of Lynann Edkin of Illinois City, plans to major in psychology at Concordia University Chicago, River Forest, Illinois.
Top 3 achievements:
- All State Honor Choir
- 2017 Rockridge Marching Band Drum Major
- Cinderella in Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Cinderella"
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: When I was in the 7th grade, I started singing in the mixed choir at our school. I remember the first couple of weeks in the class being rough. Mr. O (our junior high and high school choir director) tried desperately to teach us all how to sing with accurate pitch and read music, while juggling a group of immature boys. One day he got particularly frustrated and said, "At the end of the day we will all still be here, but whether or not you decide to make some progress is up to you. You can make the music or you can sit back and fail." Those words have stuck with me all through my high school years. Mr. O is still the teacher I admire most and he has helped me achieve more than I ever thought I could.
Humanities
KATELYN WALKER
Leadership
FRANCES LETTS, daughter of Ali and Sean Letts of Milan, plans to major in ecosystem science and sustainability at Colorado State University, Fort Collins.
Top 3 achievements:
- Illinois State Scholar
- Music Department state champs
- Varsity basketball captain, 2 years
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: My favorite learning experience was learning about different cultures across the world in classes such as Spanish and history. I love learning about diversity and how other people and places around the world contribute to our global society and value. Spanish and history have both helped open my eyes to being a more understanding human.
Math/The Sciences
NOAH WILLIAMS-DAVIS
Vocational Education
NATHAN FLICKINGER, son of Elizabeth Flickinger and Jason Flickinger of Andalusia, plans to major in agriculture systems technology at Iowa State University, Ames.
Top 3 achievements:
- High Honor/Honor Roll, 4 years
- National Honor Society
- Dekalb Award
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: After an unfortunate loss at an FFA event, I'll never forget what my advisor Mr. Hyett told me. He said, "In five years from now, people won't remember if you won or lost. They will only remember how you acted." This has stuck with me for a very long time. At the end of the day, it's not always about winning or losing. It's about the way you act that really forms others opinions about you. No matter where you go or what you do you always bring and leave your reputation, and that says a lot about a person.
Young Journalist
SYDNEY POOL, daughter of Sonia Hodge and Scott Pool of Milan, plans to major in elementary education at Black Hawk College/Western Illinois University, Moline.
Top 3 achievements:
- Honor Roll, years
- Senior Journalist on yearbook staff
- Dance team captain
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: A learning experience I will always remember from Rockridge High School would have to be my psychology and sociology class. The teacher always treats us students with the utmost amount of respect and treats us like the age group we are. That class gets me excited to move forward with my education, and knowing that I am going to become a teacher someday I really get the idea of how I should respect and treat my own students.