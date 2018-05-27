TIPTON (Iowa) High School has selected these outstanding seniors from its class of 67 students.
Academics
AUBRIANNA HEIN, daughter of Sandy Hein and Dave Hein of Tipton, plans to major in biology at Iowa State University, Ames.
Top 3 achievements:
- Iowa Governor's Scholar
- National Honor Society
- 4.0 GPA
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: I could never forget how kind and supportive the staff is here at Tipton. All of the teachers I've had have been awesome, but one in particular stands out in my mind. My science teacher, Mr. Walsh, is absolutely phenomenal. He challenges his students to think logically, work hard, and he commends them for doing well. Hard work in the classroom often goes unnoticed, so it's nice to be acknowledged for your efforts. My favorite memory has to be when we had to memorize dozens of types of rocks for a unit in Earth and Space Science. We had quizzes where many similar-looking rocks were placed in front of us and we had to identify each one. I remember staying after school for hours to take pictures of them all so I could make flash cards to study. It may have been an unusual and tedious process, but it worked!
The Arts
ISABELLE VALET, daughter of Callie Valet and Will Valet of Tipton, plans to major in theater design and technology at Drake University, Des Moines.
Top 3 achievements:
- "A" Honor Roll, 4 years
- Academic All-Conference, swimming
- Going to State for Academic Decathlon, 4 years
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: I will always remember when I became the stage manager for my high school drama program. I had no idea what it was when I was approached about it but, I said I would give it a shot. That's when my mentor came and sat down a huge binder in front of me and I was scared of what I had gotten myself into. Now, it is one of the biggest things that defines me and it has helped to grow my confidence. I am so glad that I had this experience and I wouldn't trade it for anything in the world. I hope to go into stage managing after college and to one day make my way to New York. I would never been able to get this far without the teachers who have inspired me and have pushed me to give 100 percent in everything I do.
Humanities
KAYLA BEHRLE, daughter of Lori Rahn and Todd Behrle of Tipton, plans to major in linguistics/English as a Second Language, at the University of Iowa, Iowa City.
Top 3 achievements:
- "A" Honor Roll, 4 years
- Senior captain, Academic Decathlon Team
- Highest overall score, Academic Decathlon, 2018
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: I will always remember being in my Principles of Engineering class my sophomore year back when I thought I wanted to be an engineer. It was the end of the year so we were able to work on our own projects and I was planning on making a draw bridge for a castle. A few more people joined in to help me and instead of a draw bridge we made a guillotine. We ran the guillotine through code and it worked. We tested it multiple times on a group member's hand (don't worry it wasn't sharp) and it was pretty efficient. I recorded these tests and still have them in case people don't believe me when I say that I made a guillotine in my engineering class.
Leadership
ZOE REZAC, daughter of Chad Rezac and Samantha Rezac of Tipton, plans to major in nursing at the University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls.
Top 3 achievements:
- National Honor Society
- National Council of Youth Leadership Scholarship
- Maintaining a one of the highest GPAs in my class while taking multiple dual credit
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: In my Economic class we had a project of creating our own business. In the project we had to create the business, design the business, and create a budget for our lives. I decided to create a patient clinic because it is one of my long time career goals when I become a nurse practitioner. I found new tools and techniques for designing my business. The design was a key part in making sure it appealed to my intended customers and making sure the design matched the location I chose. Wanting to be a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner nfluenced my design to focus on children. I designed my budget around the research I did and my projected income that I would receive. I calculated my other expanses and found my final budget. The project showed me how and what my future life will be like and the cost.
Math/The Sciences
HANNAH SWEENEY, daughter of Lisa and David Sweeney of Tipton, plans to major in graphic design at Iowa State University, Ames.
Top 3 achievements:
- "A" Honor Roll, 4 years
- Top five of class
- Academic All-Conference
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: I will forever remember my sixth grade science class because my teacher, Mr. Copp, was a great teacher and made science fun, at least for me, for the first time. We were learning inertia and Newton's Laws and Mr. Copp had us try an experiment that involved stacking different sized balls on top of one another ad then dropping a crochet ball on top to make it bounce off. Naturally, when it bounced off, it hit the ceiling and made a dent. I also remember we tested the Law of Motion by having Mr. Copp push one of our classmates in a chair. He ended up pushing him to hard too fast and my classmate went right into the door face first. I remember that being my first real time liking a science topic and having the want to explore science further on in school.
Vocational Education
TREVOR BRENNAN, son of Joe Brennan and Michele Myrvik of Tipton, plans to study HVAC at Kirkwood Community College, Cedar Rapids.
Top 3 achievements:
- Job Practicum Learning Experience
- Habitat for Humanity house build
- FFA
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: My favorite high school experience that I will not forget is going to be the Habitat for Humanity house build. I got to take this class with several of my good friends and one of my favorite teachers, Mike Wehde, who also taught most of my other favorite classes. During the house build, I got to learn more about construction that I might not of if I didn't do it with my own two hands. We did a lot, from framing and roofing all the way down to the nitpicky such as facia, soffit and trim. One of my favorite parts of the build was up in the trusses swinging a hammer.
Young Journalist
BLAIR NEBERGALL, daughter of Robyn and Lonnie Nebergall of Tipton, plans to major in civil engineering/environmental engineering at the University of Iowa, Iowa City.
Top 3 achievements:
- National Honor Society
- Achieving Honors at Iowa
- Yearbook copy editor
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: In my Career Prep class, the teacher assigned us a "20 Time Project," meaning a project about something you're passionate about that you work on for 20% of your time. I had recently been getting into photography, but was mostly photographing landscapes and my dog. I decided that with my 20 time project I was going to fix a problem I had noticed with my fellow seniors — many of them couldn't afford senior pictures. My project turned into free senior pictures for my classmates. Through this project I have discovered my love for portrait photography, editing photography, and helping others.