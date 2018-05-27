UNITY CHRISTIAN High School, Fulton, Illinois, has selected these outstanding seniors from its class of eight students:
Academics
ALEXIS WAUFORD, daughter of Ivalyn Wauford and Jon Wauford of Clinton, plans to major in elementary education at Mount Mercy University, Cedar Rapids.
Top 3 achievements:
- Unity Honor Society
- 3.5 Club
- Excellence in English
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: One time in Bible class we were given the opportunity to give our testimony to our schools elementary students. I am going to college to study elementary education so I really love elementary students and love every interaction I get to have with them. This was a super meaningful experience for me. I got to tell the kids my story and because of that they got to know me better and we have a better bond. Not only did I get closer with the elementary students, but I got to practice speaking in front of them and holding their attention which is critical for my future career. It was a wonderful experience that I will remember forever.
Humanities
ELIZABETH STRILEY, daughter of Thomas and Susan Striley of Erie, Illinois, plans to major in nursing at Scott Community College, Bettendorf.
Top 3 achievements:
- Salutatorian
- National Honor Society
- 3.5 Club
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: As I look back through my high school years, many memories come to mind that will stick with me for the rest of my life. All my teachers at Unity let their light shine for Jesus throughout each class and always incorporated God in their lesson plans. However, I had one teacher in particular that has always inspired me to be closer to Christ. He always had an encouraging word to tell everyone and was such a joy to have as a teacher. I will always remember him because of the way he made me feel. He made me feel important and loved by God each and every day.
Math/The Sciences
DALTON HLUBEK, son of Eric and Teresa Hlubek of Morrison, plans to major in mechanical engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
Top 3 achievements:
- 3.5 GPA Club
- Second Team All Conference, basketball
- Honorable Mention All Conference, soccer
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: I have made so many great memories in high school. One memory I will never forget is building bridges in physics class. We were divided up into groups, and it was a competition to see who could build the strongest bridges. All groups were given the same amount of materials. I learned a lot about applying knowledge that I had previously learned and working together as a team.
Young Journalist
KYLE SMITH, son of Tracia and Matthew Lesniewski of Fulton, plans to major in pre-physical therapy at Clinton Community College.
Top 3 achievements:
- Geometry Award
- Leadership Award
- NICC Honorable Mention
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: This year we had Bible class with our principal. One of our assignments was to have a one-on-one conversation with our principal and he asked us about who is Jesus and why do we believe this and how to get saved. This is one experience that I will never forget because it is a good life lesson. It will also help us be prepared if anyone ask me about my religion and have any questions on it.